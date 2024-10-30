Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 30, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Martinsville Speedway for the second-to-last race of the 2024 season. In his return to the famous Virgina short-track, Todd Gilliland will bring a new Ruedebusch Development & Construction scheme to his Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

As the season winds down, Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team look to increase their points position. Gilliland and the No. 38 both sit 23rd in driver and owner points. Gilliland finished 13th in the spring race and has had three Cup Series Top-15s at the track, including a 10th-place finish in the fall race last year.

The NASCAR Cup Series will practice & qualify on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:00 PM ET. The 500-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, November 3rd at 2:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I like Martinsville. I have a clock in my living room from when I won in the Truck Series, and I would like to add another. There’s still plenty to race for—two more races to win and two more to increase our points position.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“The next two races are big for us. I want to look back on the season and know we didn’t leave anything on the table. We’re bringing a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse, we just need to focus on executing and minimizing mistakes. If we can do that, it will be a good weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.