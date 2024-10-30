Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Ryan Blaney Martinsville Media Availability

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Media Availability | Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske, comes into this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway 38 points below the cut line. He’ll be looking to duplicate his victory at the half-mile track from a year ago in the elimination race and clinch a spot in the Championship 4. He spoke with members of the media today on a NASCAR conference call about his situation.

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse – HOW MUCH DOES LAST YEAR’S WIN GIVE YOU CONFIDENCE? “I feel like you’re constantly learning race to race at that track and short tracks and stuff like that. Thinking what we learned from this tire from Wilkesboro and Richmond maybe you apply just little things here and there, but we built off of the November race last year. The fall race last year to the spring race this year and then we built off both of those for this race and then what we’ve also learned from this tire and at other short tracks so you’re always kind of building. I don’t think you can just unload with the same stuff you were successful with there in the past. Even if it was the same tire, I feel like we’d always change some stuff up because it can be a little different and you learn things through the year that might help you. Little pieces and you just hope you hit it right.”

DO YOU GO BACK AND STUDY WHAT HAPPENED AT HOMESTEAD ON THE FINAL LAP? “I worried about it enough Sunday night and Monday morning. I rewatched it when I got home Sunday night. I rewatched the whole race and rewatched the end of it and lost some sleep over the end of that race. I mean, it’s so easy to go back and watch it from the broadcast or re-live it in your head of, ‘Gosh, if I would have just done this different it would have been a different outcome.’ That’s easy to do, but in the moment it’s really hard to make the right decision. You’re making decisions every lap. You’re making a lot of decisions every lap and I look back on that and I talk about in some scenarios, whether it’s speedways or end of these races things, whether you’re leading or second or whatever you’re guessing in some situations on what lane is gonna be better, where the car in front of you is gonna go, where the car behind you is gonna go. You’re guessing and sometimes you guess right and sometimes you guess wrong. In that scenario, I guessed wrong on where he was gonna go. Yeah, I wish I would have done something different the whole last lap. I didn’t get through one and two very good. It started there and then I didn’t get to the right lane in three and four and I just guessed wrong of what he was gonna do and he did a great job of going where I wasn’t and carried just a ton of entry speed to get there and it stuck for him. I didn’t stew on it for too long. I feel like, ‘OK, here are some scenarios maybe you’ll be in in the future and let’s try to change it up,’ but I try not to lose my mind over that stuff. Even though it’s hard and it’s difficult to accept losing a race like that on the last corner, but you just try to put that in the memory bank of if you’re in that scenario again maybe do something different.”

WHAT WERE SOME OF THE KEYS TO YOU BEING SO GOOD AT MARTINSVILLE A YEAR AGO? “I feel like what made us really good last year at that race was we didn’t have great qualifying speed. We didn’t qualify very good, but our race pace was really solid, especially after 20 or so laps. I feel like I could move around where I needed to after 50 laps, but my strong suit was just kind of running where I needed to – kind of low and out of the rubber, but also being able to move around. I passed a handful of guys on the top of the racetrack when they got slowed up in lap traffic or rubbered down on the bottom I could be pretty versatile. I think that versatility in our car really helped out. I was kind of racing the 11, who is really good there, the whole race and kind of seeing where our strengths were compared to his and just being able to kind of move around with our car, where I feel like some guys were maybe a little bit more locked into their lane that they were running. I had the ability to move around and that helped me a lot in traffic, so that’s something I hope we have again. The tire is gonna be interesting. It’s nice to have a longer practice on Saturday. Hopefully, the track gets rubbered in to where the race is gonna be as far as the rubber goes and what it does. Does it lay down? Does it kind of snake up a little bit to where you’re gonna have to be below it or above it? I feel like you’re gonna be able to make both lanes work and it just depends on how you adjust your car and your driving style to make both lanes work, but that versatility, I feel like, was a huge advantage for us.”

IF YOU WERE TO GET TO PHOENIX WITH A CHANCE TO REPEAT, WHAT DID YOU LEARN THERE A YEAR AGO ABOUT HANDLING THE PRESSURE GOES THAT WOULD HELP AGAIN? “Like you said initially, I’m just focused on Martinsville. We’ll figure out Phoenix if it happens for us, but 100 percent of the focus is Martinsville and how do we perform on Sunday to try to win the race and get there, and then we’ll deal with Phoenix after that. I haven’t put any thought into Phoenix because the next task is Martinsville.”

YOU AND JOEY HAD TO GO WITH TWO TIRE STRATEGIES FOR TRACK POSITION IN THE FIRST RACE THIS YEAR AT MARTINSVILLE. WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES OF WHAT THAT WAS LIKE WITH TWO TIRES AND WHAT COULD THIS NEW TIRE DO IN TERMS OF A TWO TIRE STRATEGY? “It was a good call that Jonathan made in the spring after we lost some track position after we had to come down pit road again. I kind of got stuck in the teens or wherever we were, low teens, and the two-tire strategy was good because we didn’t see a ton of fall off in the spring and I don’t know. We’ve talked about all these different scenarios this week and it’s just a lot of unknown with what the tire is gonna be like, how much does it fall off? Those are the decisions you make a little bit after practice, but also through the race. How does it rubber down? Can you go anywhere? If you’re mired back in those positions do you feel like you can move forward? If not, maybe you do throw the tire-tire strategy at it, but a lot of that is just tire fall off. If they fall off a cliff, then maybe that would be like a big home run move, kind of a Hail Mary if you want to put two tires on it. It just depends on where you’re running, so it’s just one of those tough decisions that crew chiefs have to make and drivers have to assess of how competitive you think you are and how much you think tires are worth and where you’re running at the time. That’s why crew chiefs get paid the big bucks to make those decisions and I can just give them all the feedback that I can on that, but Jonathan does a great job of trying to understand what we need to do at the time and how I react to where we’re running. In the spring, I felt like I was pretty good, but I just got stuck where I was running and couldn’t pass anybody, so it was like, ‘Alright, let’s just throw two and see what it does,’ and we were able to hold on and that set us up for the end of the race. Those are live decisions that you have to decide on and he chose right on that one. You never know this weekend what people are gonna come up with.”

EVEN WITH THE SUCCESS THAT YOU’VE HAD, HAVE YOU LEARNED ANYTHING ON HOW TO HANDLE THOSE DISAPPOINTING SITUATIONS AND NOT LETTING IT EAT YOU UP? “I’ve just tried to move on from them quicker. I feel like it gets easier as you get older and you are in those scenarios more. You’re gonna lose races that you feel like you should have won – woulda, shoulda, coulda kind of deals. If it’s a situation like Gateway, we talk about it like, ‘Hey, what could we have done different or what are the mistakes that we made?’ It’s the same as Homestead. What could I have done different? That was purely on me of just making the wrong decisions at the end of that race and how do you learn from it and put it in the back of your head, and then you just move on. What’s the next job? We can’t do anything about it now. I used to stew over that stuff for a long time when I was younger and I’ve just learned to let it go after you’ve learned. You can’t just throw it out the window like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ You’ve got to learn from that stuff, so I try to do that and then just, ‘OK, what’s our new job?’ And then fully focus on that and I feel like our group does that really well too as the 12 team, so those things sting, but you can’t just tear your mind apart thinking about them over and over, especially when we have a massive race coming up this weekend. I think it’s just something I’ve worked harder on and it’s gotten easier with time, just natural aging, I feel like, helps that out.”

CAN YOU TALK THROUGH LEAVING REDDICK THE HIGH LINE AND BEING WORRIED HE MIGHT DIVE BOMB YOU? WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND TO MAKE THE DECISION YOU DID? “That’s the difficulty of, and I can only speak on pro sports because I’m part of one and I watch a lot of the others. When I watch a football game I’m like, ‘Why didn’t he just do that?’ I become that person and in the moment when you’re that person and you’re that athlete living in that time, it’s so much harder than being on the outside and watching on TV with all different angles and things like that. When you’re making real-time decisions in the moment, you don’t have any time to process, think about it, go through other options. It’s just boom boom boom. It’s all happening super fast and it’s just a wrong decision that you make. You’re never gonna be batting 1000 for making the right decision or the right call. That’s the difficult of sports is – can you make the right decisions and how often do you make the right decisions, so, honestly, in my mind going down the back in the moment I’m seeing the run that he’s got down the back and the timing of it. I’m like, ‘OK, I think he might pull a slider here.’ That’s what I made my mind up on was that he was gonna pull a slider. I kind of entered where I did and slide up the track and then if he did pull a slider, maybe I can pull under him or where I kind of entered I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna cut a little distance off the racetrack here to where maybe I can still be on his outside if he did pull a slider and I can drive back around him and it was just the wrong move. He did a good job of countering what I decided of, ‘Oh, there’s a lane and a half up top. I’m gonna send it in here and hopefully it sticks,’ and it did. It’s so easy to be like, ‘He should have done this or he should have done that,’ but it’s so hard in the moment. I guessed wrong. Like I said, I had probably four lanes that I could have chosen between two lanes off the wall, one lane off the wall, the wall or the bottom and I just picked the wrong lane. I had a one in four lanes that I could pick and I just chose the wrong one and he chose the right one, so those things are hard to do in the moment, but when you’re seeing it from the outside or looking back on it it’s like, ‘Well, that should have been easy,’ but I encourage anybody to try to get in those scenarios and make the right decision It’s very very hard to do. It’s just one of those things to where I try to just live in the moment. You just try to make the right calls and I just made the wrong one.”

HOW DO YOU DEAL MENTALLY WITH ISSUES LIKE THAT? “It’s mental and you try not to let it spin you out. When I talked earlier about not festering over things. You could get in a downward spiral pretty quick of just like going over all that stuff, so it’s a lot of just mental toughness and how can you react to these moments that stink. That sucked losing that race like we did and how do you get over it and how do you just prepare your mind for the next job and try to take the good things. We did a great job all day. Those guys were awesome on pit road. They kept us in the game. The car was fantastic. I ran I felt like a really good race and I just didn’t close it out. It’s just a lot of moving on and understanding where you want to be better as a driver. You’re always wanting to get better even if you dominate a race or not, you’re always wanting to get better, so it’s one of those things. It’s not only physically demanding, but I feel like the mental side is the toughest part about our sport especially is just how do you mentally stay in it and how do you adjust to what you need to do week in and week out and in the moment and then for the future, so I try not to dwell on the past too much and just learn from it and move on. It’s funny, I heard people talking like, ‘Oh, Reddick ran the top the whole last run. How did Blaney not know that?’ I’m not watching it on TV. I’m worried about myself. I’m trying to figure out how to pass the 11. I’m not paying attention to where the 45 is running or how he got to be in second or the laps before. I’ve got so much stuff going on behind the wheel that I don’t know. Timmy can only tell me so much of where the 45 has run at the time, so it just goes back to how hard it is in the moment. I don’t have the bird’s-eye view. I have the straight ahead view and I have so much stuff going on behind the wheel that I have to worry about me and that’s just the nature of everything.”

IS THIS A CUTOFF RACE AT MARTINSVILLE THAT IS PROBABLY THE BEST TEST FOR THE DRIVER BECAUSE IT’S NOT REALLY A WILD CARD RACE LIKE TALLADEGA OR THE ROVAL? “I think it’s great when they, I forget what year they made – a handful of years ago – they made Martinsville the final race of the Round of 8. It used to be the first one and I feel like it’s the perfect final race for this round because it’s a grueling 500 laps around that place. It’s really really tough to mentally and the physical side of it – you’re worn out after this thing – so I think it’s a perfect race for it. It always puts on a good show. You’re gonna have contact through the race between a lot of drivers just because the place is so tight and you’re gonna have people be aggressive and then with the hype of that race being your last shot for six other guys to get in, you’re gonna have a lot of intense moments. I feel like that’s what it should be. That’s what the playoffs are for – having these really hard races and a place like Martinsville being the last shot for six guys to do it and have a shot at a championship, it’s the perfect scenario. I love Martinsville. I’ve loved it ever since I was a kid. I went there a lot watching my dad race. It’s one of my favorite race tracks and just to compete there is a pleasure, so I look forward to that. I think people look forward to that pressure of how low you can run at this really hard racetrack and hopefully we can accept that pressure and rise to the occasion.”

WHAT DOES THE PRESSURE FEEL LIKE GOING INTO MARTINSVILLE? “There’s pressure in everything. There’s pressure in everyday life, how you’re gonna live and there’s pressure in your profession. I feel like if anyone asks you in certain moments that they don’t feel any pressure when it comes time to do this, I think they’re not telling you the whole truth because everyone feels it. This is your livelihood and this is what you love to do. There’s a lot of people counting on you that work for you and work for your race team and things like that, that they expect you to perform and it’s how do you handle it? How do you accept all the pressure that is given and how do you rise above it and how do you enjoy pressure? I feel like you have to enjoy that because it’s a privilege that you get to feel that pressure. Guys who aren’t in the playoffs right now and your championship hopes are not there anymore if you’re not in the eight, so all six of us who aren’t locked in, they’re feeling pressure and that’s with everything. It’s just how do you and your team approach the weekend understanding that it’s there and really not let it get to you too much, and how do you use that pressure that can motivate you internally to where I want to be the team and the guy that overcame all that pressure and succeeded and I think we have that mentality like we did last year. There was pressure going into Martinsville last year. Yeah, we were in a better spot on points, but there’s pressure of are we gonna throw away these points that we got and not make it there? So, I think it’s the same kind of situation, honestly, as last year.”

WHAT IS THE SECRET BEHIND DOING WELL AT MARTINSVILLE? “Martinsville used to be a place kind of up until the fall of 2017 that I really struggled at. I just couldn’t really figure it out and just could never get the timing as a driver that I needed to for there, and then in that Fall of ‘17 race with the Wood Brothers it just kind of clicked. It’s like, ‘OK, we ran pretty good here. I think I kind of know now what I need to be competitive here,’ and that’s just gotten better year in and year out. It’s funny when things click at a racetrack where you maybe don’t run great at, like, ‘Oh, this is how I need to feel and how I need to approach it and how I need to drive it,’ and ever since then I feel like we’ve done a good job. As a driver, I feel like I have a decent understanding of what I need through practice and then the race to be good there, and it’s just kind of how you want your car to drive. It’s how you drive the racetrack and how you adjust as the track changes. The track changes a ton through the race and through a single run with the concrete corners, where it kind of gets darker and rubbers down, and I feel like it’s just clicked. It’s one of those places I love going to. We always seem to bring some good stuff and hopefully that continues, but I really enjoy that place. It was a tough few years before that in trucks and my early years of Cup racing, but once I understood you’re like, ‘Oh, OK. I don’t know why I didn’t think of this before,’ and you hope you continue to evolve your skills to adjust for the new tire, or a different car or different situations. It’s been a pretty solid place for us, so hopefully that continues.”

WHAT MADE THAT PLACE SO MEMORABLE WHEN YOU WERE A KID GOING TO MARTINSVILLE? “I think multiple things. I grew up in High Point, so like 45 minutes away from there, so we went there a lot when I was younger. It was a place that we would always go to twice a year as a family, just because it was easy to get to and you’d drive to it, and I just thought the racetrack was incredibly neat, and it reminded me, it’s a really small short track and it reminded me like, ‘Oh, I can kind of relate to this because I’m running Legends cars and Bandoleros,’ and even started my late model career. Like, ‘OK, I can kind of relate to this short track style of racing.’ And I just loved how the cars were so close together and you could see everything as a kid. We’d go sit in the stands and you could watch the whole racetrack and there was always something going on no matter where you looked, and I liked that as a kid. I enjoyed the noise of it as a kid and the smells that were right there, and then I remember watching – I think it was 2011 – fans don’t like it but I think Harvick passed Dale Jr. with like six to go and I was sitting on my dad’s pit box. He was running for Baldwin at the time and I remember watching that race, our pit stall was right off of turn four and I remember watching the cars come off turn four and that was the first time I really understood and could watch them from the inside of the racetrack and really get a good picture of how the cars looked and how they drove and it just intrigued me as a kid. I think it was just a lot of relatability from what I was racing at the time and I just loved how small the track was and you could see every little bit of the racetrack and you could walk around in the infield and go to different parts of the track and see whatever you wanted to see, and it was just a close place. I honestly named that as my home track because I honestly grew up closer to Martinsville than I did to Charlotte from High Point, so it’s just one of those things that just grabs you as a kid and you have these core memories when you were growing up.”