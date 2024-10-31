AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Martinsville Speedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | National Debt Relief 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Lupton Excavation | AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Final Stretch: Veteran race car driver Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final two 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including Saturday afternoon’s penultimate National Debt Relief 250 race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, will also drive the team’s Ford Mustang in the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 9, 2024.

The former ARCA Menards Series West winner returned to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for the first time since Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year on Oct. 5, 2024, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang for AM Racing, Lupton contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in the “Big One” with three laps to go.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Wilton, Calif. native has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

The Californian has four career starts for AM Racing at Talladega, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Fla.) respectively.

Lupton has 64 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Welcome Aboard: For the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, AM Racing and Lupton welcome Lupton Excavation to the team as the primary partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 250-

lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Lupton Excavation Inc. was founded in 1987. The company provides excavation work and digs foundations.

Serving Sacramento, Calif., and surrounding areas, Lupton Excavation Inc. also specializes in Earthwork and plumbing.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the penultimate short track race of the season, AirBox will serve in an associate partnership role on Lupton’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway, Lupton will pull double duty and compete in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200 driving the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports entry.

Lupton is utilizing the next-to-last Truck Series race of 2024 to acquire additional seat time ahead of his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season on Nov. 2. 2024.

He has two prior Truck Series starts for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2016) and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2019), respectively with a best finish of 12th at Talladega.

Lupton is poised to make his 16th career Truck Series start on Nov. 1 and the first since the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway will mark Lupton’s first career Xfinity Series start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip in the heart of Virginia.

However, Lupton did make one NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville during the 2016 season, competing in the Goody’s Fast Relief 500, piloting the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota Camry.

He will look to improve his overall short track average Xfinity finish of 21.7.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 45 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 16th for Athenian Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 15 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 93 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Dylan Lupton would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Mobil 1 and WIX Filters.

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 Race Recap: The 31st race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off with a solo trip to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

In his Homestead return, Lupton and the AM Racing team led by crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London worked hard to improve the balance of their race car from practice to qualifying.

After picking up the pace in qualifying, Lupton started his No. 15 Lupton Excavation | AirBox Ford Mustang from the 30th position. After initially picking up a few positions at the drop of the green flag, Lupton reported an extremely loose race car, which was reflected in his track position.

Managing the looseness, Lupton stayed on the lead lap until the end of Stage 1, when London made a significant chassis adjustment to improve the car.

Lupton fired off strong at the start of Stage 2, continued to march forward, and worked to a race-high of 21st before finishing Stage 2 in the 23rd position.

With the sun beginning to set, Lupton continued to ask for more help to battle how free his race car was.

With new tires, fuel, and more adjustments, Lupton restarted inside the top 25, but early in Stage 3, a tire went down, causing him to make slight contact with the wall.

The team repaired the car with Lupton returning to the track and a couple of laps down. Lupton fought back and climbed back to 26th on the track before a right front flat tire with less than 10 laps to go sent the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang to pit road for two tires.

Because of the late unscheduled stop, the team finished 32nd at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Dylan Lupton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his third at Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Joey Logano in September 2024 for AM Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

Dylan Lupton Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I’m optimistic about returning to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Even though we did not have the finish we deserved last weekend at Homestead, I am encouraged by the changes we made throughout the race that made us more competitive.

“Without a doubt, I think running double duty will be a benefit to me. It’s all about seat time this weekend at one of the most demanding NASCAR short tracks on the schedule. I think the 200 laps on Friday night will help me get into a rhythm and get reacquainted with Martinsville.

“I’m looking for a solid finish for our AM Racing team that we can build on and head to Phoenix Raceway next weekend and end the year on a high note.”

Race Information:

The National Debt Relief 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, November 1, from 3:35 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, November 2, shortly after 4:00 ET, with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.