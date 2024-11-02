B. FORCE, PROCK, ANDERSON & M. SMITH GET PROVISIONAL NO. 1 POSITIONS AT FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 1, 2024) – With John Force returning to the track on Friday for the first time since his crash in June, team drivers Brittany Force and Austin Prock both went to the top in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, securing the provisional No. 1 spots at the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 19th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

B. Force powered to an impressive run of 3.675-seconds at 336.74 mph in her 11,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster, putting the two-time world champion in line for her fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 51st in her career. Las Vegas has treated the standout driver well over the years and a win this weekend would certainly be a memorable one.

“Coming into this weekend, we knew it was going to be special, because my dad had planned to come out, and I think everyone was really looking forward to seeing him, especially me,” B. Force said. “I’m so excited for him. I think it’s great for him. This is just the best medicine for him.

“We’re always excited to come back to Las Vegas where we’ve had so much success in the past. We’re really looking to close out the season strong and get into the winner’s circle for our sponsors.”

Shawn Langdon is currently second after going 3.706 at 333.74 and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta is third with a pass of 3.707 at 330.96.

In Funny Car, Prock delivered a standout run of 3.843 at 333.33 in his 11,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS, as John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman ran a stellar 3.859 at 332.43 in the lane next to him. With J. Force looking on, the two drivers put on a thrilling side-by-side show, with Prock going to the top.

Should Prock, who held a commanding 147-point lead over Beckman heading into the weekend, qualify No. 1, he would break J. Force’s single-season record with his 14th No. 1 spot.

“That was a great way to welcome him back,” Prock said. “All three John Force Racing cars made tremendous runs and it was a good way to say, ‘Welcome back, boss.’ It’s just nice to have John back at the racetrack for the first time since Richmond. I’m glad that he’s back. I wanted to cry when I saw him this morning.

“That first run was really stout, obviously low of the session. We’ve got two more shots at it tomorrow, and conditions are going to be probably better. I don’t believe that 3.84 will hold. I think we’re going to have to improve on that”

Following Beckman in third is Ron Capps, who went 3.860 at 330.96.

Calling it a must-win weekend in Las Vegas, Pro Stock veteran Greg Anderson enjoyed a strong start in qualifying, taking over the No. 1 spot in the second session with a run of 6.597 at 207.02 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. That would give Anderson seven No. 1 qualifiers this season if it holds and 131 in his career, but Anderson knows he needs a victory to stay in championship contention.

He entered the weekend third overall and 90 points back of KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. Anderson, a five-time world champ, picked up a handful of points on Glenn on Friday, but knows he’ll need much more this weekend to stay alive.

“Without a doubt I need to win this race,” Anderson said. “That’s all I can do at this point. Even if I do win the last two races that might not be enough to get [the championship] done. Our plan is to set the ladder up so it’s favorable but there is no happy spot on a Pro Stock ladder. At least I still have a shot and that’s all you can ask for.

“Things could change if I drop the ball. If that happens, I’ll do everything I can to help Dallas with the championship. I’ll do what’s best for the KB Titan team. That pole is not safe. The conditions figure to be a little better tomorrow and it’s supposed to be overcast so it’s not safe.”

David Cuadra’s 6.605 has him second, while Aaron Stanfield’s 6.609 at 205.66 puts him third. Glenn is in fourth after running 6.615 at 205.29.

Need a big result to stay in the championship hunt, Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith couldn’t have asked for a better Friday, making the best run in both sessions on his Denso Auto Parts/Matt Smith Racing Buell, including a run of 6.822 at 198.70 in the second session. It would be Smith’s sixth No. 1 qualifier this season, but more importantly, he gained four points on leader and defending world champ Gaige Herrera.

That puts him 58 points back of Herrera heading into Saturday and the six-time world champ will look to make another move before a likely must-win situation on Sunday in Las Vegas.

“Our mindset this weekend is to just have no bad luck because we’ve had a lot of it lately,” Smith said. “In Reading I had a bad fuel pump and then in St. Louis we lost a crank trigger and in Dallas the bike wouldn’t shift. Those are three races we should have won and that would have been 60 points. We should be leading right now so I’m not asking for good luck. I just don’t want any more bad luck.

“We never quit. I know that I’m No. 2 and we’ve got the second best bike but we’re still in this. I do see this race as must win unless Gaige has some bad luck, which hasn’t happened yet.”

Herrera, the defending event winner in Vegas, is currently second after going 6.846 at 196.99 and Angie Smith took third with a run of 6.850 at 197.59.

Qualifying continues at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LAS VEGAS — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.675 seconds, 336.74 mph; 2. Shawn Langdon, 3.706, 333.74; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.707, 330.96; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.714, 333.74; 5. Justin Ashley, 3.726, 332.26; 6. Spencer Massey, 3.728, 324.12; 7. Antron Brown, 3.735, 321.65; 8. Clay Millican, 3.738, 331.53; 9. Shawn Reed, 3.751, 324.75; 10. Tony Stewart, 3.781, 327.98; 11. Billy Torrence, 3.787, 328.70; 12. Josh Hart, 3.852, 326.08; 13. Travis Shumake, 3.897, 309.20; 14. Lex Joon, 3.902, 268.01; 15. Jasmine Salinas, 3.943, 253.99; 16. Will Smith, 4.053, 285.65. Not Qualified: 17. Scott Palmer, 4.315, 194.72; 18. Ida Zetterstrom, 4.607, 166.48; 19. Tony Schumacher, 4.680, 161.81.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.843, 333.33; 2. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.859, 332.43; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.860, 330.96; 4. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.866, 322.04; 5. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.887, 322.42; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.898, 327.82; 7. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.899, 331.61; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.904, 321.04; 9. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.922, 296.31; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.936, 321.73; 11. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.970, 317.27; 12. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.996, 318.62; 13. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.017, 291.19; 14. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.033, 253.37; 15. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.039, 273.61; 16. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.207, 275.34. Not Qualified: 17. Tim Gibbons, 4.245, 238.85; 18. Chris Morel, 5.758, 125.78; 19. John Hale, 8.014, 90.64; 20. Chad Green, 8.446, 82.58.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.597, 207.02; 2. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.605, 206.51; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.609, 205.66; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.615, 205.29; 5. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.618, 205.41; 6. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.621, 206.89; 7. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.631, 205.57; 8. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.633, 203.55; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.636, 205.94; 10. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.637, 205.29; 11. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.638, 205.85; 12. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.640, 205.69; 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.657, 206.99; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.659, 206.61; 15. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.663, 205.38; 16. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.669, 204.70. Not Qualified: 17. Kenny Delco, 6.671, 206.10; 18. Derrick Reese, 6.673, 205.19; 19. Joey Grose, 6.702, 204.60.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.822, 198.70; 2. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.846, 196.99; 3. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.850, 197.59; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.864, 195.90; 5. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.870, 197.48; 6. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.876, 196.33; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.878, 196.76; 8. John Hall, Beull, 6.899, 196.64; 9. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.949, 196.33; 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.959, 191.21; 11. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.960, 194.18; 12. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.961, 192.58; 13. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.980, 188.44; 14. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.991, 192.17; 15. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 7.093, 189.42; 16. Kahea Woods, Suzuki, 7.213, 187.76.