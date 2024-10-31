Martinsville Showdown: One Last Push for the Championship 4

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway for the final races in the Round of 8 to determine the four drivers in each series who will contend for the 2024 Championship.

Tyler Reddick (Homestead) and Joey Logano (Las Vegas) are locked into the Championship 4 with wins followed by Christopher Bell (+29) and William Byron (+7).

Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are looking at an uphill battle at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott only has one win in 18 races at Martinsville and needs nothing short of a victory to advance. Larson, however, has fared somewhat better than Elliott at the 0.526-mile track with two runner-up finishes in the past four races.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney came up short last weekend at Homestead with a heartbreaking runner-up finish followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in third. Both drivers are at risk of missing the cut for the championship battle.

Xfinity Series drivers Austin Hill (Homestead) and AJ Allmendinger (Las Vegas) are locked in with wins as Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer complete the top four heading to the cut-off race at Martinsville.

Grant Enfinger leads the Truck Series standings with wins at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup Series – Playoff Drivers

Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing): Advances with the win at Homestead

Joey Logano (Team Penske): Advances with the win at Las Vegas

Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing): +29

William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports): +7

Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports): -7

Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing): -18

Ryan Blaney (Team Penske): -38

Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports): -43

Xfinity Series – Playoff Drivers:

Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing): Advances with the win at Homestead

A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing): Advances with a win at Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports): +35

Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing): +28

81 Chandler Smith (Joe Gibbs Racing): -28

Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing): -35

Sam Mayer (JR Motorsports): -47

Sammy Smith (JR Motorsports): -95

Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Drivers:

Grant Enfinger (CR7 Motorsports): Advances with wins at Talladega and Homestead

Corey Heim (Tricon Garage):+49

Christian Eckes (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing): +38

Ty Majeski (ThorSport Racing):+22

Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports):-22

Taylor Gray (Tricon Garage): -24

Tyler Ankrum (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing): -41

Nick Sanchez (Rev Racing):-43

The Craftsman Truck Series headlines the racing action Friday evening in the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 as the Xfinity Series Series National Debt Relief 250 takes center stage Saturday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon the Cup Series closes out the weekend with the XFINITY 500.