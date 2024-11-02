By The Numbers: World Of Outlaws World Finals

Nov. 6-9 the World of Outlaws World Finals hits The Dirt Track at Charlotte where fans will witness a four-day racing showdown featuring dirt racing’s top three series

Nearly 800 campsites will be filled, with fans eager for 295 green flag laps and a weekend packed with dirt-slinging action and fan-friendly fun

Single-day tickets start at just $45; Tickets, schedules, upgrades and more can be found online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 1, 2024)- Buckle up for this year’s World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov.6-9 as The Dirt Track at Charlotte is set to deliver adrenaline-pumping action like never before with exhilarating events both on and off the track. Prepare for edge-of-your-seat excitement as the biggest names in dirt racing’s three premier series battle it out on the clay four-tenths-mile oval for a championship-deciding season finale.

With prestigious titles on the line, here’s what makes this year’s World of Outlaws World Finals a must-see experience – by the numbers:

3: Gear up for an unforgettable spectacle as three premier series come together for an epic four-day showdown. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series will all hit the track for a heart-pounding championship-deciding season finale. With all three series taking the track each night, there will be no shortage of excitement, thrills and fun.

200: In the season-ending series, nearly 200 of the biggest stars in dirt racing will rev their engines and kick up some dirt on the infamous oval. With 29 states and three countries represented through competitors, drivers are gearing up for an intense battle vying for their shot at victory lane.

295: Over the course of nine heart-pounding A-main features across four action-packed days, fans will witness a thrilling total of 295 laps – or 118 miles – of win-or-go-home racing and hundreds more laps for heat races and last-chance qualifiers.

74: With 14 wins leading into the World Finals, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver David Gravel is on the brink of securing his first series title, holding a lively 74-point lead over competitor Carson Macedo. As the season reaches a thrilling conclusion, all eyes will be on Gravel to see if he can take the title back home to Connecticut.

44: The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series battle is heating up as last year’s champion, Bobby Pierce trails series leader Brandon Sheppard by a mere 44 points heading into the weekend. Watch to see if Pierce can close the gap and reclaim his title.

15: Headed into the final three races of the season, ten-time winner and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion is determined to keep the title in his name. Currently holding a slim 15-point lead over Mat Williamson, fans won’t want to miss the intense final showdown as the title fight reaches its peak.

48: Known as America’s Home for Racing, The Dirt Track at Charlotte will welcome fans from 48 states for an action-packed weekend of unforgettable memories.

4: From Canada to Australia, racing fans from four countries will converge at The Dirt Track, marking World Finals as a bucket list event around the world.

800: The Dirt Track at Charlotte will be buzzing with excitement as nearly 800 campsites are booked for the fast-approaching race weekend. Fans from around the country are eager to pack the Charlotte stands for four days of high-octane action.

1: Clear your calendars Nov. 6-9, as there is only one place to be: The Dirt Track at Charlotte. From thrilling non-stop battles to championship-defending moments, the World of Outlaws World Finals is a must-see event for fans of all ages.

TICKETS:

Advance single-day tickets start at $45. Fans can catch all of the action on track with four-day tickets, starting at $139. Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the World of Outlaws Final action through the hashtag #WorldFinals. Connect with The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on X, Facebook and Instagram.