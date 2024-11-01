SascoSports and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Execute Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

SascoSports to Continue as HSR Tire Supplier and At-Track Service and Support Partner

﻿DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 1, 2024) – SascoSports, Inc. and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) have executed a multi-year partnership agreement that will see the longtime vintage and historic racing company continue as HSR’s Tire Supplier and At-Track Service and Support Partner.

Already a fixture in the HSR paddock as the go-to source for HSR competitor racing tire needs and solutions, the new long-term agreement supports the ongoing and multi-tiered relationship between SascoSports and HSR. In addition to bringing its more than three decades of racing tire experience and expertise to HSR members and competitors, the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) based organization is also the title sponsor of the popular HSR SascoSports International/American Challenge racing series.

Staying true to the proven practice of “we race what we sell,” SascoSports is also a race and championship winning prep-shop and racing team. Company principal Dave Handy most recently co-drove to a Run Group B victory in this past June’s HSR Watkins Glen Classic 6 Hour Presented by Mission Foods with teammate Peter McLaughlin in a 1982 No. 05 March 822 Can-Am entered and prepared by SascoSports and riding on SascoSports mounted and supplied tires.

It is indeed, however, the tire supplier and service support operations of SascoSports that are at the foundation of partnership with HSR. Among the available brands SascoSports sells and supports are Avon, Dunlop, Goodyear, Hoosier, Michelin, Pirelli and Toyo racing tires.

Dave Handy, SascoSports President: “We are excited to be part of this winning team of amazing competitors and talented professionals in vintage and historic sports car racing and continuing to service our long time HSR tire customers. We also welcome and are ready to assist new HSR competitors into our growing sport, and look forward to what the future holds for HSR in the new IMSA era.”

Chris Ward, HSR President: “To say that SascoSports and Dave Handy and his wife Robyn Handy are fixtures in the HSR paddock and family is an understatement. It is people like Robyn and David with SascoSports that truly makeup the foundation on which HSR was established and how our organization operates on a daily basis. We are delighted to be able to announce this exciting new partnership on the eve of one of the biggest races in HSR’s history with the 10th running of this weekend’s HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods.”

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.