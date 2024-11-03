Cadillac provides experience for drivers

Vesti, Eastwood, Juncadella drive the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R in WEC rookie test

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 3, 2024) – For Frederik Vesti, Daniel Juncadella and Charlie Eastwood, the opportunity to drive the Cadillac Racing Hypercar V-Series.R during the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test was “an experience.”

The group totaled 103 laps in two sessions on the 3.36-mile (5.412km), 15-turn at the Bahrain International Circuit.

“It was really positive. I expected to have a difficult car to drive as I’ve heard in the past about these cars, but I think I had a lot of confidence with the car. For sure, there is some technique that needs to be fine-tuned,” said Vesti, who will make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship vice-champion and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One reserve driver will be a new teammate of Earl Bamber and Jack Aitken with the Action Express Racing-run Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) program. He turned 30 laps, with a best of 1 minute, 52.513 seconds.

Bamber, who teamed with Alex Lynn and Sebastien Bourdais to drive the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R to sixth place in the WEC season-ending Bapco Energies Eight Hours of Bahrain less than 12 hours earlier, set up the hybrid racecar in the two-hour morning session with a chart-topping lap of 1:49.566. The time stood up through the three-hour afternoon session.

The Cadillac Hypercar moved up one position on the points table post-race after a podium finisher was penalized and dropped in the classification.

Eastwood and Juncadella also enjoyed a productive outing with TF Sport and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The No. 81 Corvette of Eastwood, Tom Van Rompuy and Rui Andrade were runners-up in the LMGT3 class, just ahead of the No. 82 Z06 GT3.R trio of Juncadella, Hiroshi Koizumi and Sebastien Baud.

﻿Eastwood turned 34 laps with a best of 1:52.512, while Jucadella got in 30 laps with a best of 1:52.719.

The 2025 WEC season begins Feb. 28 with the Qatar1812Km at the Lusail International Circuit, preceded Feb. 21-22 by the annual Prologue.

What they’re saying

Frederik Vesti: “I’m extremely happy to get my first laps in the Cadillac. It was really positive. I expected to have a difficult car to drive as I’ve heard in the past about these cars, but I think I had a lot of confidence with the car. For sure, there is some technique that needs to be fine-tuned. It’s a heavy car compared to what I’m used to. There are a lot of systems to use to help to go quicker so that’s something that I need to get into in the winter before starting next year, which I’m really excited about. (about difference in cars he’s driven) It’s a fairly big change. I can’t drive directly on instinct. I have to think a bit more as I jump in a car like this, but with more laps and test days I’m sure I’ll get it. (advice from Bamber, teammate in IMSA in 2025) Earl helped me a lot to set up the car, using his suit and seat. I’m looking forward to working with him in 2025.”

Charlie Eastwood: “First test in Hypercar, what an experience and what an honor to have the chance to do it. Big thanks to GM, Corvette and the team for setting this up. The car was great to drive. So fast on the straights, which we see in the races as they come past the GT cars like we’re stopped. A tricky car to drive and complex as well, and I think once you start to drive it more and more it will come quite rewarding. I had a really good last run in the car, good consistency throughout the run, which isn’t straightforward here in Bahrain. All in all, just loved the experience and hopefully it’s not my last time.”

Daniel Juncadella: “It was great to get the experience driving a high-downforce car. It’s been seven, eight years since I drove a high-downforce car and I enjoyed it a lot. It was great to get my first test in this kind of car, so thankful Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing for giving me the opportunity. It was a great way to finish off the season after yesterday’s great result. Looking forward to more in the future.”

