RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Strong Run for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Results in Seventh-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 10th

Points: 28th

“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet today at Martinsville Speedway. We ran in the top 10 most of the race. Even after a pit road speeding penalty on lap 134, our team stayed determined and we were able to race our way back into the top 10. Our pit crew did a fantastic job with how many times we pitted. I think if we could have gotten a couple of late cautions towards the end, we could have had a shot at another win. I’m very proud of our Richard Childress Racing team for bringing the car they did this weekend and ECR engines for the power. It showed for 500 laps.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn 28th-place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 28th

Start: 23rd

Points: 20th

“We had a decent Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet today at Martinsville Speedway, but a bad break early in the race put us behind for most of the day. We made a green flag stop and then a few laps later the caution came out, putting us a couple of laps down. We took the wave around at the Stage 1 caution and then got the free pass back onto the lead lap thanks to another caution a few laps into Stage 2. Crew Chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the No. 8 team kept making adjustments on the Cheddar’s Chevrolet throughout the race and we were slowly able to work our way back into contention. With 100 laps to go, we lined up 10th for a restart but had an issue with the right-front tire and had to pit again. It’s frustrating for sure, but I want to thank everyone from Cheddar’s for their support this season.” -Kyle Busch