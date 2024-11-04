LANDEN LEWIS AND ISAAC KITZMILLER JOIN UP WITH AJ FRANK AND LOW COUNTRY MOTORSPORTS

Team: Low Country Motorsports

Series: World Racing League

Date of Event: November 9th & 10th

Location: Sebring International Raceway

Mooresville, NC (November 4th, 2024) – Low Country Motorsports is excited to announce that Landen Lewis and Isaac Kitzmiller will be joining AJ Frank for the upcoming World Racing League event at Sebring, November 9th and 10th. While endurance racing is a new challenge for both Lewis and Kitzmiller, they bring valuable road course experience, with Lewis transitioning from Legend Cars to the ARCA West series with great success and Kitzmiller excelling in the Legend Cars. Team owner and co-driver AJ Frank believes that their addition will strengthen the team, having previously collaborated with Lewis in the Late Model forum alongside the KHI team “Working with Landen this year on the KHI Late Model team I was very impressed,” said AJ. He continued, “Seeing his abilities across the board and being able to win in any type of vehicle was a big part in my decision.”

Landen Lewis showcased his impressive road course skills last year at Portland International Raceway, where he clinched a victory in the ARCA Series West. This achievement highlights his potential and determination as he prepares to take on new challenges in endurance racing. With his proven track record, Lewis is poised to make a significant impact alongside his teammates at the upcoming event. “I’m really excited about getting in this car again,” said Lewis. “When I tested it a couple weeks ago it was a blast, just like Ron Hornaday, Jr. told me. This racing is just a way different style of racing. I feel like you just have to pace yourself and just make all the laps. Working with AJ will be awesome. AJ and I have worked together before but on the Late Model team that I race for and we actually got a win already together, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Bringing on 15 year old Isaac Kitzmiller was a strategic move for the team. His experience and talent in the Legend Cars make him a valuable addition as they prepare for the challenges of endurance racing. Kitzmiller’s skills will complement the team’s dynamics, enhancing their overall performance on the track. The combination of his expertise and the team’s commitment sets the stage for him. “I’ve been watching Isaac through Team Hornaday Development and very impressed with his progression in a very short amount of time,” AJ said. “Along with the support from Candice and Ron and all at Hornaday Development as well as the relationship between him and Landen, it’s just a perfect fit.” Isaac Kitzmiller and Landen Lewis have worked together over the past two years in the U.S. Legend Cars, forming a strong bond and mutual respect both on and off the track. Their familiarity with each other’s driving styles and teamwork will be a significant advantage as they transition to endurance racing. “I am super excited to make my debut endurance road course racing at Sebring,” stated Kitzmiller. “It is a type of racing and in a type of car that I have never done before. I believe that this is a great spot to show my talent on a road course. Joe Ryan Racecars has helped me so much, from karting to racing a legend car. I am really excited to get the chance to work with Landen Lewis and AJ Frank. They both are really talented and have a lot of experience on a road course. I can’t wait to see all the things I can learn from them.”

GENERAL EVENT INFORMATION:

Date: Sat. Nov. 9th / Sun. Nov. 10th

Track information — Sebring International Raceway – 3.27 miles, 17 turns, Clockwise

Event Type — Test + 8h + 7h

Broadcast — Driver’s Eye Live, Flag to Flag– On YouTube.com

Team Hornaday Development:

Founded in 2022 by Candice Hornaday, daughter of NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr., is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of racing talent. THD specializes in guiding drivers through various levels, including Go-Karts, Legend Cars, Late Models, and ARCA, as they strive to reach the NASCAR ranks. For more information, visit their website www.TeamHornadayDevelopment.com.