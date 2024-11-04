Bruno Ribeiro Wins in Debut Weekend in FR Americas

AUSTIN, Texas (November 3, 2024) – Bruno Ribeiro won the Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) season finale at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Saturday afternoon. Earning IGY6 Motorsports their first-ever FR Americas victory, Ribeiro accomplished the feat during his debut weekend.

Notes of Interest:

Making his debut this weekend at COTA, Bruno Ribeiro won in just his second FR Americas start.

Brady Golan earned his first-career podium in FR Americas with a runner-up finish in Saturday’s race.

Nicole Havrda earned her fourth podium of 2024 with a third-place result in Round 19 at COTA. She previously finished third at Road America (twice) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Three teams were represented on the podium with IGY6 Motorsports earning their first-ever FR Americas win, Toney Driver Development earning their first podium with a second-place result, and Crosslink Kiwi finishing third.

Completing her debut weekend in open-wheel racing, Hailie Deegan finished 10th in Round 19 at COTA to earn her first points in FR Americas. Deegan will race fulltime in INDY NXT next season.

Earning his first FR Americas win in his debut weekend, Bruno Ribeiro was awarded the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race and recognized by the stewards for an outstanding performance this weekend. The award includes a bespoke Omologato timepiece.

Patrick Woods-Toth is the 2024 FR Americas Driver Champion, beating Vice Champion Ryan Shehan by 106.5 points. Jett Bowling finished third in the standings, just 1.5 points behind Shehan.

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport won the 2024 FR Americas Team Championship with 16 wins, 43 podiums and eight podium sweeps in 19 rounds.

With rain passing through the area just before the lights went out, drivers had a choice to start the race on Hankook racing slicks or rain tires. With everyone electing slicks, drivers had to be cautious during the opening laps. Titus Sherlock (No. 31 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) led the field down the starting grid with Brady Golan (No. 80 Toney Driver Development Ligier JS F3) to his outside. Racing in his hometown, Austinite Golan got a clean jump off the grid and led the field through Turn 1. Sherlock stayed close to Golan’s rear wing as they raced through the esses, while third-place starter Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and fourth-place starter Bruno Ribeiro (No. 3 IGY6 Motorsports / Save22 Ligier JS F3) raced side by side behind them. Bowling slid on the wet course, while Golan, Sherlock and Ribeiro engaged in a fierce battle for the lead. Swapping positions multiple times during the opening circuit, it was Sherlock who led the first two laps. With such close racing out front, Nicolas Ambiado (No. 55 LIQUI MOLY Ligier JS F3) and Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 22 IGY6 Motorsports / Save22 Ligier JS F3) were able to pull up and join the fight, but the close racing led to contact between Ambiado and Bowlsbey sending both drivers spinning in Turn 2. The two recovered and continued on the circuit, which allowed the race to stay under green-flag conditions and the top-three drivers to continue a fierce battle for the lead.

Ribeiro was finally able to break away to control the race, while Sherlock and Golan fought for second behind him. At the same time, Cole Kleck (No. 11 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) was fighting forward after starting the race from the last position after a failed transponder in Friday’s race left him with no official lap times. Moving up to ninth by the completion of the first lap, Kleck was already in fourth by Lap 3. As the race neared its halfway point, Kleck pulled up to join the battle for second, taking the position just before a full-course yellow.

The race restarted with 10 minutes left on the clock, and Ribeiro once again led the field. Kleck initially held second, but Golan was determined to get the runner-up position. With a drag race down the straightaway, Golan and Kleck ran wheel to wheel through Turn 12 with Golan finally able to claim the position through the next turn. As the clock ticked down, the top three started to spread apart with each holding approximately a two-second advantage over the next.

As they crossed the finish line, Ribeiro led the way, followed by Golan in second and Kleck in third.

Following the race, a series of Stewards Decisions resulted in penalties that adjusted the finishing order. Drivers receiving a penalty, included:

Cole Kleck: 10-second penalty, moving him to seventh

James Lawley (No. 77 Kartbahn Racing Ligier JS F3): five-second penalty, moving him to fifth

Titus Sherlock: five-second penalty, moving him to sixth

Jett Bowling: 30-second penalty

“I want to thank IGY6 Motorsports, they gave me a great car for this race,” said Ribeiro after climbing from the car. “It was a bit hectic yesterday and we didn’t have the best results. There was too much fighting for position, but today I felt like I could capitalize on that. I knew that overdriving wouldn’t get me anywhere, so I just needed to get my exits right and my entries right. As soon as people started fighting, I just got away and was able to get the win, so I’m happy.”

FR Americas returns for the 2025 season at NOLA Motorsports Park, March 27-30. Prospective drivers looking to learn more about FR Americas should visit the series’ website, FRAmericas.com. Additional news and updates throughout the off-season will be shared on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.