NHRA

Toyota Gazoo Racing North America Las Vegas Fall Nationals Nationals Post-Race Report – 11.04.24

By Official Release
6 Minute Read

DOUG KALITTA FINISHES RUNNER-UP AT LAS VEGAS FALL NATIONALS
Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters hold the top five in points heading to NHRA finale

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 4, 2024) – In his quest to defend his Top Fuel World Championship, Doug Kalitta fell just short of a season sweep at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming home as the runner-up in the Las Vegas Fall Nationals. Kalitta had to go through Toyota teammates and championship competitors, Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon, on his way to his sixth final round of the season and 118th of his career. He fell to two-time world champion, Brittany Force, in the postponed final round on Monday.

Kalitta’s performance during the weekend’s eliminations moved him up three spots in the Top Fuel points standings to be tied for fourth position as Toyota now owns the top five in the category points heading to the final race at Pomona in two weeks. Also, with Kalitta making the Top Fuel finals, Toyota has now reached 42 consecutive NHRA event final rounds in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

Looking to close the gap in the Top Fuel standings himself, Langdon went rounds on Sunday and faced Kalitta in a hotly-contested semifinal. Unfortunately, Langdon suffered a blown rear tire as he approached the 1,000-foot mark that led to a center line violation and gave the round win to Kalitta, who also faced trouble. By making the semifinals, however, Langdon has pulled within one point of Brown for second place in the Top Fuel points standings.

Justin Ashley, Brown and Steve Torrence were the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters to advance out of round one on Sunday. Ashley still holds a 44-point lead over Brown in the Top Fuel points standings, while Langdon inched closer to only now trail by 45 points. Torrence marginally lessened his deficit to Ashley, now sitting 85 points back of the lead in the fourth position, tied with Kalitta.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps defeated Alexis DeJoria in round one of action on Sunday but fell in round two. By making it to the quarterfinals, Capps moved up to third in the Funny Car standings, now ahead of Matt Hagan by seven points. Like DeJoria, J.R. Todd was defeated in the first round of Funny Car action on Sunday.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series concludes its 2024 season at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, with eliminations set for Sunday, November 17.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series
The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas Fall Nationals
Race 19 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS 

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Doug KalittaMac Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFinalistW (3.861) v. I. Zetterstrom (7.019) W (3.692) v. A. Brown (3.728) W (No time) v. S. Langdon (Center line violation) L (6.147) v. B. Force (3.703)
Shawn LangdonKalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSemi-finalsW (3.680) v. J. Salinas (3.744) W (3.701 – holeshot) v. J. Ashley (3.698) L (Center line violation) v. D. Kalitta (No time
Justin AshleySCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (3.711) v. S. Massey (3.735) L (3.698) v. S. Langdon (3.701 – holeshot)
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (3.724) v. T. Stewart (3.735) L (3.728) v. D. Kalitta (3.692)
Steve TorrenceCAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel DragsterSecond RoundW (3.700) v. T. Schumacher (3.738) L (3.719) v. C. Millican (3.726 – holeshot)
Billy TorrenceCAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel DragsterFirst RoundL (3.741) v. C. Millican (3.727)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS 

NameCarFinal ResultRound-by-Round
Ron CappsNAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny CarSecond RoundW (3.917) v. A. DeJoria (4.209) L (3.878) v. J. Beckman (3.853)
J.R. ToddDHL Toyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (5.338) v. C. Pedregon (3.924)
Alexis DeJoriaBandero CaféToyota GR Supra Funny CarFirst RoundL (4.209) v. R. Capps (3.917)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Finalist

How would you describe this weekend for you and your team?

“Yeah, don’t necessarily know exactly how we completely shake out points-wise, but would’ve definitely been nice to get those extra 20 points (by winning the final round). We were trying to throw down. Yeah, unfortunately, we didn’t make it (down the track), but like you said, we’re in a good spot hopefully going to Pomona. That place is usually really good to us. We’re all hungry here and obviously, it’d be nice to get this thing to the winner’s circle for sure (at Pomona).”

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Semi-finals

Can you take us through what happened there in your semifinal run?

“You know (pause), I just hit the gas, and the car was making a great run. Just, from the time I hit the gas, it kept trying to pull me left so I was trying to give a little bit of input in it. I know the right lane, it likes to suck you to the inside, and that’s a common thing, so I tried to cheat it just a little bit right, pointing the car just a little bit right and run that right edge and let it bring me back in. And just from the time I hit the gas, it kept pulling me left, pulling me left, but I kept trying to put input into it and you know, the dragsters, if you get your hands up around 12 and six, that’s a lot of input for a dragster. And when it catches, it going to shoot you across the lane so you have to keep that in mind. I just kept putting more input to it and it wasn’t coming back. By the time (pause), you’re hauling like crazy and next thing I know, shoot, there’s a lock and I run over (the block) and the tire blows and at that point, you try to salvage what you can. Dang, I hate it for the guys. Man (pause), it stinks. First time I’ve ever hit anything in my career – never hit a cone, never hit a wall. (Have) taken pride in that for a long time. Feel bad for the guys, they’ve worked their butts off. We’re a championship team, just tried to get that one (win) light and I feel terrible, going to be honest with you. Just, trying to hold it together. Hope I didn’t do too much damage to it. We’ve still got a shot at the championship, that’s the most important thing. Just, I don’t want to be the cause in not winning it. Love the support, love everything about it. (I) want to be a champion and (pause).”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
PROCK SETS SINGLE-SEASON NO. 1 QUALIFIER RECORD IN FUNNY CAR; B. FORCE, ANDERSON & HERRERA ALSO TAKE TOP SPOTS AT FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS
Next article
B. FORCE, PROCK, STANFIELD & HERRERA STRIKE IT BIG AT FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NHRA AT VEGAS 2: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

Official Release -
Austin Prock, competing in the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, and Brittany Force, driving the Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, both won their respective categories
Read more

B. FORCE, PROCK, STANFIELD & HERRERA STRIKE IT BIG AT FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force won for the first time in 39 races on Monday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Read more

Candas, Porter and Martinez To Co-Drive RAFA Racing by JDX Porsche in Endurance Challenge...

Official Release -
Taking “Race As Family Always” to heart, RAFA Racing by JDX has unveiled the driver line-up for the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America finale at Circuit of the Americas.
Read more

Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Phoenix Season Finale Advance

Official Release -
Chase Briscoe has made 143 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. His 144th start comes this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category