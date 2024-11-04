B. FORCE, PROCK, STANFIELD & HERRERA STRIKE IT BIG AT FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

Force gets first TF win in two years

Prock sews up eighth FC win

Stanfield takes over PS lead after victory

Herrera rolls to 10th PSM win of 2024

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 3, 2024) – Two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force won for the first time in 39 races on Monday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, defeating reigning world champion Doug Kalitta in the final round of the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 19th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fifth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force went 3.703-seconds at 332.54 mph in her 11,000-horsepower Chevrolet Accessories dragster to defeat Kalitta, who smoked the tires off the starting line. It is Force’s 17th career win and her first since the fall race in Las Vegas in 2022. The victory also comes on a weekend when her father, 16-time world champion John Force, returned to the track for the first time since his crash in June at Richmond.

After qualifying No. 1 and running three times in the 3.60s, Force continued to flash the form that led to a world title two years ago. She defeated Josh Hart, Shawn Reed and Clay Millican to reach the finals and then powered the win in the final round, culminating in an emotional celebration on the top end and a John Force Racing double-up.

“We’ve been piecing this together since the Countdown began and we were seeing this progress with No. 1 qualifiers and going rounds on race day. We knew it was coming,” Force said. “We knew we were closing in on it and we were getting close, and I had a good feeling about Vegas. We’ve been successful here in the past, and it’s one of my favorite tracks on the circuit and my whole family was here. My dad was here. I just had a good feeling about it, and to come here and win, our team needed that. We’ve always stayed positive, always stayed confident, but it does hurt when you go two seasons without winning.

“Having my dad here for the first time since his crash, it wasn’t pressure, it was more heart behind every single person on the team. We always want to come out here and win, but with him being here this weekend, after everything he’s been through, there was definitely more heart behind it. We wanted to get him in that winner’s circle.”

Kalitta advanced to the finals for the sixth time this year and 118th in his career after defeating Ida Zetterstrom, Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon. Justin Ashley remains in the points lead and he’ll take a 44 and 45-point advantage over Brown and Langdon, respectively, into the finale.

In Funny Car, the championship is a mere formality now for standout Austin Prock, who moved closer to his first career world title by defeating Paul Lee in the championship round with a run of 3.830 in his 11,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS. It gives Prock his eighth victory this season in the midst of his incredible and dominant 2024 campaign, and he’s on the cusp of a Funny Car world championship. Prock now leads teammate Jack Beckman by 188 points and will officially clinch the world title at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona when he makes his first qualifying run in two weeks.

Prock qualified No. 1, breaking Force’s single-season Funny Car record for No. 1 qualifiers, and lived in the 3.80s all weekend, rolling past Tim Gibbons, Cruz Pedregon and Blake Alexander. That set up the matchup with Lee, who was seeking his first career Funny Car win, but Prock and his team made their best run of eliminations, handing Prock his 12th career win.

“It was a long weekend, an odd weekend, for sure, but a great weekend to have John back,” Prock said. “We heard he was coming this weekend, and all you want to do is put a smile on his face, make a good team effort, and we did exactly that. All three of our John Force Racing race cars were on fire this weekend. I won three races before I ever got in this car this year, and now I’ve got eight in one season. It’s pretty crazy.

“The job’s not finished until the [championship] trophy is in our hands and when it gets to my hands, it’s going straight to my dad’s hands, but we’re getting really close, so I’m excited that we won today. We still haven’t won the championship and that’s our main goal this year. When I got in the race car at the beginning of the year, my dad said he wanted to win a world championship and this team has just been lights out this year, outstanding job by each and every one of them.”

Lee advanced to the final round for the second time this year after defeating Steven Densham, Daniel Wilkerson and Beckman.

There’s a new points leader in Pro Stock and Aaron Stanfield managed to finish the job in Las Vegas as well, holding off Greg Anderson in the final round with a holeshot win and a run of 6.606 at 206.13 in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Janac Brothers car. Stanfield moved into the points lead with a semifinal victory and then made an emphatic statement a round later on Monday, picking up his sixth victory of the 2024 campaign and the 14th in his career.

After Dallas Glenn’s shocking first-round loss on Sunday, Stanfield took advantage and now leads Glenn by 32 points heading into the finale in Pomona. To get to the final round this weekend, Stanfield got past Eric Latino, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and David Cuadra in a wild semifinal. In the finals, Stanfield posted a strong .023 reaction time, which was enough to hold off Anderson’s 6.591 at 206.39.

“When Dallas went out ahead of me in round one and I knew it’s time to time to take advantage of the situation, I missed the tree a little bit and got away with it,” Stanfield said. “I got a little pissed off after that and got my head back together and drove well for the rest of the weekend.

“The pressure meter is maxed out, but pressure is a privilege and I’m not afraid of it. I feel like the majority of the time I do well under pressure, and we did exactly what we needed to do this weekend. We had some luck go our way, and we took advantage of it.”

Anderson advanced to the finals for the fifth time in 2024 and 181st time overall thanks to round wins against Chris McGaha, Camrie Caruso and Cristian Cuadra. Anderson trails Stanfield by 56 points heading into Pomona.

With a second straight championship in reach, Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Gaige Herrera made an emphatic statement in Las Vegas, going a weekend-best 6.798 at 197.16 on his RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki to roll past Angie Smith in the final round. It is Herrera’s 10th victory of the season and the 21st in his career and after a slow start in the Countdown to the Championship, Herrera has returned to his dominant self, winning his third straight race.

In Las Vegas, Herrera qualified No. 1 and then knocked off Kahea Woods, John Hall and Hector Arana Jr. to reach the final round, turning it up even more against Smith in the final round. He’ll head into Pomona with a 123-point lead over Matt Smith, putting Herrera in prime position to reel in a second straight world title.

“To run that 6.79 in the final, the bike’s just been on rails. It has been all season, and as long as I do my job, Andrew [Hines, crew chief]and the guys always do their job to a T,” Herrera said. “They’re always about being perfect as possible, which pushes me to do the same.

“If I’m able to win the second championship — and anything can still happen — this one would mean a lot more than the first. I had to earn it a lot more this season. We kind of ran away with it last year, but this year it was definitely a lot tighter racing, and there wasn’t much room for error. It’s going to mean a lot more for sure.”

A. Smith reached the finals for the second time this season and the ninth time in her career after defeating Ryan Oehler, Geno Scali and Chase Van Sant.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series closes out its 2024 season on Nov. 14-17 with the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif.

LAS VEGAS — Final finish order (1-16) at the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Brittany Force; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Spencer Massey; 10. Tony Stewart; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Billy Torrence; 13. Jasmine Salinas; 14. Travis Shumake; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Ida Zetterstrom.

FUNNY CAR:

Austin Prock; 2. Paul Lee; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Jason Rupert; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Jeff Diehl; 13. Tim Gibbons; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Steven Densham; 16. J.R. Todd.

PRO STOCK:

Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. David Cuadra; 5. Jeg Coughlin; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Eric Latino; 16. Mason McGaha.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Chase Van Sant; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Matt Smith; 6. John Hall; 7. Richard Gadson; 8. Geno Scali; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Malcolm Phillips Jr.; 14. Clayton Howey; 15. Jianna Evaristo; 16. Kahea Woods.

LAS VEGAS — Monday’s final results from the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is the 19th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Brittany Force, 3.703 seconds, 332.59 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 6.147 seconds, 25.29 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.830, no speed def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.982, 297.94.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.606, 206.13 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.591, 206.39.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.798, 197.16 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.925, 193.65.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Shawn Cowie, 5.600, 244.60 def. Julie Nataas, 19.145, 34.34.

Competition Eliminator — Taylor Chomiski, Chevy Cobalt, 8.962, 100.61 def. Scott Linder, Pontiac Gran Am, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Joe Sorensen, Chevy Camaro, 11.161, 97.09 def. Chad Langdon, Plymouth Barracuda, 11.267, 101.45.

Super Gas — Josh Dalrymple, Chevy Camaro, 10.019, 153.04 def. Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 10.008, 154.86.

Pro Modified — Jordan Lazic, Chevy Camaro, 5.729, 251.53 def. Mike Janis, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.300, 221.56 def. Randi Lyn Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.437, 220.15.

Factory X — Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.983, 193.05 def. Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 7.274, 181.62.

Legends Nitro Funny Car presented by Modern Warriors — Tim Boychuk, Chevy Camaro, 4.851, 235.60 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 11.428, 59.22.

Summit Super Pro — Zach Meziere, Mullis, 7.668, 172.23 def. Jeff Krushinskie, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Summit Pro ET — Alvie Merrill, Chevy Camaro, 10.196, 119.06 def. Tim O’Moore, Camaro, 9.155, 143.00.

Summit Sportsman — C W Hoefer, Pontiac Firebird, 11.923, 91.59 def. Josh Carroll, Chevy Camaro, 12.388, 87.10.

Summit ET Motorcycle — Jimmy Paulson, Suzuki Hayabusa, 9.234, 133.84 def. Jason Drnach, Kawasaki ZRX, 8.102, 163.73.

Summit Street Legal EV — Omar Leon, Polestar, 12.969, 100.54 def. Michael Webster, Telsa, 12.413, 108.92.

LAS VEGAS — Final round-by-round results from the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Shawn Reed, 3.726, 320.58 def. Travis Shumake, 3.798, 324.20; Justin Ashley, 3.711, 329.67 def. Spencer Massey, 3.735, 323.66; Antron Brown, 3.724, 330.39 def. Tony Stewart, 3.735, 328.94; Brittany Force, 3.721, 329.26 def. Josh Hart, 4.133, 209.07; Shawn Langdon, 3.680, 330.55 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.744, 329.91; Doug Kalitta, 3.861, 315.42 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 7.019, 82.30; Steve Torrence, 3.700, 335.07 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 325.61; Clay Millican, 3.727, 325.45 def. Billy Torrence, 3.741, 329.58;

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.692, 336.23 def. Brown, 3.728, 330.72; Force, 3.701, 325.92 def. Reed, 3.722, 328.62; Millican, 3.726, 329.42 def. S. Torrence, 3.719, 332.02; Langdon, 3.701, 328.94 def. Ashley, 3.698, 329.26;

SEMIFINALS — Force, 3.666, 331.85 def. Millican, 3.705, 329.99; Kalitta, No Time Recorded def. Langdon, No Time Recorded;

FINAL — Force, 3.703, 332.59 def. Kalitta, 6.147, 25.29.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.876, 323.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 3.960, 315.56; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 324.59 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.330, 214.21; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.831, 328.54 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 3.985, 295.72; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.866, 332.84 def. Tim Gibbons, Mustang, 4.071, 280.37; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.887, 329.67 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.944, 323.89; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.880, 329.34 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.901, 327.66; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.917, 318.77 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 4.209, 222.91; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.924, 315.12 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 5.338, 140.93;

QUARTERFINALS — Alexander, 3.880, 326.87 def. Tasca III, 4.125, 275.17; Prock, 3.859, 323.43 def. Pedregon, Foul – Centerline; Beckman, 3.853, 329.67 def. Capps, 3.878, 330.88; Lee, 3.897, 328.46 def. Wilkerson, 3.896, 328.62;

SEMIFINALS — Prock, 3.859, 328.54 def. Alexander, 10.371, 61.59; Lee, 3.834, 330.23 def. Beckman, 3.827, 323.04;

FINAL — Prock, 3.830, no speed def. Lee, 3.982, 297.94.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 10.869, 79.62 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.636, 205.32 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.642, 203.52 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.716, 204.39; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.622, 205.38 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.635, 204.51; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.632, 206.10 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.654, 204.94; David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.633, 205.57 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.662, 204.66; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.610, 205.04 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.671, 205.88; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.638, 204.76 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 14.717, 87.66;

QUARTERFINALS — C. Cuadra, 6.625, 204.76 def. Hartford, 8.325, 126.70; D. Cuadra, 6.635, 203.80 def. Enders, 6.644, 205.38; Stanfield, 6.614, 204.85 def. Coughlin, 6.641, 204.29; Anderson, 6.605, 204.91 def. Caruso, 6.644, 203.43;

SEMIFINALS — Stanfield, 32.755, 88.41 def. D. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.599, 207.37 def. C. Cuadra, 6.648, 205.66;

FINAL — Stanfield, 6.606, 206.13 def. Anderson, 6.591, 206.39.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — John Hall, 6.946, 193.65 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.969, 192.33; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.909, 195.42 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.885, 194.41 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.955, 191.89; Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.998, 192.60 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.207, 192.58; Hector Arana Jr, 6.916, 192.44 def. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 7.142, 185.56; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.898, 194.10 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.935, 189.66; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.912, 195.03 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.854, 195.99 def. Kahea Woods, Suzuki, Foul – Centerline;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Smith, 6.889, 195.87 def. Scali, 7.208, 167.26; Arana Jr, 6.899, 192.25 def. Gadson, 6.945, 193.71; Van Sant, 6.888, 193.77 def. M. Smith, 6.865, 196.44; Herrera, 6.868, 195.36 def. Hall, 6.936, 193.49;

SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.891, 194.07 def. Van Sant, 6.920, 192.96; Herrera, 6.818, 196.30 def. Arana Jr, 6.923, 192.11;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.798, 197.16 def. A. Smith, 6.925, 193.65.

LAS VEGAS — Point standings (top 10) following the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 19th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 2,475; 2. Antron Brown, 2,431; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,430; 4. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,390; Steve Torrence, 2,390; 6. Clay Millican, 2,382; 7. Brittany Force, 2,357; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,348; 9. (tie) Shawn Reed, 2,215; Tony Stewart, 2,215.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,662; 2. John Force, 2,474; 3. Ron Capps, 2,411; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,404; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,380; 6. Blake Alexander, 2,311; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,290; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,256; 9. Chad Green, 2,220; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,212.

Pro Stock

Aaron Stanfield, 2,587; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555; 3. Greg Anderson, 2,531; 4. Erica Enders, 2,459; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,273; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206; 10. Eric Latino, 2,189.

Pro Stock Motorcycle