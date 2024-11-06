NASCAR Championship Weekend Schedule at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the highly anticipated 2024 season finale. Four drivers in each division will compete for the coveted championship title, with the highest-finishing eligible driver in each series claiming victory.

Reigning Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney is prepared for a tough battle heading into the weekend.

“Everyone’s going to be strong. I don’t think there’s like any favorites, to be honest with you,” Blaney said during media availability Tuesday afternoon. “And I never look at favorites when it gets to the Champ 4 because everyone’s there for a reason. They’re all teams that are really fast and they’re gonna be fast no matter what, any given weekend, at any given track.”

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Championship Contenders

Ryan Blaney

William Byron

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

Xfinity Series Championship Contenders

Justin Allgaier

AJ Allmendinger

Cole Custer

Austin Hill

Truck Series Championship Contenders

Christian Eckes

Grant Enfinger

Corey Heim

Ty Majeski

Weekend Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice

9:20: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying

Friday, Nov. 8

1:30 p.m.: ARCA West Valley 100 – FloRacing

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

8 p.m.: Truck Series Championship Race

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Nov. 9

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA/NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Post-Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Championship Race

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Nov. 10

3 p.m.: Cup Series Championship Race

NBC/Peacock/ MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass