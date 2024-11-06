NASCAR Championship Weekend Schedule at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the highly anticipated 2024 season finale. Four drivers in each division will compete for the coveted championship title, with the highest-finishing eligible driver in each series claiming victory.
Reigning Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney is prepared for a tough battle heading into the weekend.
“Everyone’s going to be strong. I don’t think there’s like any favorites, to be honest with you,” Blaney said during media availability Tuesday afternoon. “And I never look at favorites when it gets to the Champ 4 because everyone’s there for a reason. They’re all teams that are really fast and they’re gonna be fast no matter what, any given weekend, at any given track.”
All times are Eastern.
Cup Series Championship Contenders
Ryan Blaney
William Byron
Joey Logano
Tyler Reddick
Xfinity Series Championship Contenders
Justin Allgaier
AJ Allmendinger
Cole Custer
Austin Hill
Truck Series Championship Contenders
Christian Eckes
Grant Enfinger
Corey Heim
Ty Majeski
Weekend Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 7
7 p.m.: Truck Series Practice
8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice
9:20: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying
Friday, Nov. 8
1:30 p.m.: ARCA West Valley 100 – FloRacing
4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports App
6:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
8 p.m.: Truck Series Championship Race
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Saturday, Nov. 9
4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA/NBC Sports App
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Post-Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Championship Race
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, Nov. 10
3 p.m.: Cup Series Championship Race
NBC/Peacock/ MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass