Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR Championship Weekend Schedule at Phoenix Raceway

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the highly anticipated 2024 season finale. Four drivers in each division will compete for the coveted championship title, with the highest-finishing eligible driver in each series claiming victory.

Reigning Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney is prepared for a tough battle heading into the weekend.

“Everyone’s going to be strong. I don’t think there’s like any favorites, to be honest with you,” Blaney said during media availability Tuesday afternoon. “And I never look at favorites when it gets to the Champ 4 because everyone’s there for a reason. They’re all teams that are really fast and they’re gonna be fast no matter what, any given weekend, at any given track.”

All times are Eastern.

Cup Series Championship Contenders

Ryan Blaney
William Byron
Joey Logano
Tyler Reddick

Xfinity Series Championship Contenders

Justin Allgaier
AJ Allmendinger
Cole Custer
Austin Hill

Truck Series Championship Contenders

Christian Eckes
Grant Enfinger
Corey Heim
Ty Majeski

Weekend Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice

9:20: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying

Friday, Nov. 8

1:30 p.m.: ARCA West Valley 100 – FloRacing

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

8 p.m.: Truck Series Championship Race
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Nov. 9

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA/NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Post-Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Championship Race
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Nov. 10

3 p.m.: Cup Series Championship Race
NBC/Peacock/ MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Power of UV-Resistant Coatings: A Closer Look at Polyurea

