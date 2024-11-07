Matt McCall departing Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at 2024 season’s conclusion

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing took to social media to announce that Matt McCall, who currently serves as a crew chief to driver/owner Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse team in the NASCAR Cup Series division, will not be returning to the organization for the 2025 season.

McCall, a former racer turned engineer and crew chief from Denver, North Carolina, is a graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in engineering. He first joined RFK Racing at the start of the 2022 season. By then, the organization had been rebranded from Roush Fenway Racing as Keselowski joined the organization as a part-time owner with owner Jack Roush and competitor of the organization’s iconic No. 6 Ford entry. In addition, McCall had departed Chip Ganassi Racing as the organization’s assets were acquired by Trackhouse Racing.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the duo of McCall and Keselowski achieved a non-points victory in the first of two Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway that led to the 64th running of the Daytona 500, where they proceeded to finish in ninth place despite leading a race-high 67 laps.

Over the next three seasons (103 current events total), McCall navigated Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team to 17 top-five results, 36 top-10 results and two Cup Series Playoff appearances, including this season. The highlight of the driver-crew chief duo was when they won at Darlington Raceway this past May, which snapped a three-year winless drought for both McCall and Keselowski as they also navigated the organization’s No. 6 Ford entry to its first Cup victory since July 2011.

Prior to RFK Racing, McCall, who made his Cup crew chief debut on an interim role for a single event with Richard Childress Racing and Jeff Burton in July 2013, spent the previous seven seasons (2015-21) as a crew chief for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet team, where he worked with Jamie McMurray during the first four season before working with Kurt Busch during the latter two. During the six-year span, McCall notched his first Cup career victory as a crew chief at Kentucky Speedway with Busch in July 2019. He would achieve two additional victories with Busch between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Overall, McCall has accumulated four victories, two poles, 47 top-five results, 134 top-10 results and eight Playoff appearances while working with four different competitors in 356 events as a Cup Series crew chief. He and Keselowski are currently ranked in 13th place in the 2024 driver’s standings on the strengths of nine top-five results and 14 top-10 results as they strive to conclude the 2024 season on a strong note.

In the social media announcement made by RFK Racing of McCall’s departure, the team stated: “We want to thank Matt for his dedicated efforts over the last three seasons, his role in the success that we have had and we wish him well in future endeavors.”

Plans for both McCall and RFK Racing’s new crew chief for the 2025 Cup Series season remain to be determined.

Matt McCall’s final event as a crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse team is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, November 10, at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race that will cap off the 2024 season. The finale’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.