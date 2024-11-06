OPTIMA BATTERIES DEBUTS NEW ORANGETOP LITHIUM QH6 AT THE SEMA SHOW

The ORANGETOP QH6 combines years of motorsports development to deliver a lightweight lithium battery for performance cars of all types

Glendale (Nov. 6, 2024) – OPTIMA Batteries, a leading brand of CLARIOS, has announced the debut of its new OPTIMA ORANGETOP QH6 lithium battery at the SEMA Show Nov. 5-8. The new OPTIMA ORANGETOP QH6 redefines lithium battery performance with more cold cranking power than any standard H6, resilience to extreme temperatures, and improved performance, durability and weight reduction over comparable lithium batteries.

The new QH6 is a quad terminal, 45 Ah battery with a cranking power of 880 A and weighs 19.8 lbs. It utilizes a variety of features that OPTIMA Batteries has become known for, including the OPTIMA CPR built-in jump-start, POWERLINK and the integrated OPTIMA Batteries Bluetooth app.

OPTIMA CPR automatically disconnects the battery before it’s drained and reserves enough power to start the vehicle. Bluetooth monitoring via the OPTIMA Batteries app allows for an easy way to activate OPTIMA CPR, stay informed on cell and battery state of charge, overall health, cycles and usage, current, internal temperatures and alarms for BMS (battery management system) functions. The BMS system is an advanced microprocessor that controls and monitors all functions automatically, delivering a balanced state of charge for improved performance and an extended lifespan.

In addition to this fleet of features, the QH6 is designed for rugged conditions, with resilience against extreme cold up to -20° degrees and heat up to 167° degrees. ORANGETOP lithium technology has also been tested in extreme motorsport conditions from the desert of Baja to the top of Pikes Peak, making it and all OPTIMA batteries extremely resistant to vibration and harsh use. The Clarios and OPTIMA Batteries team has continually refined the technology and made it accessible for all types of vehicles and drivers.

Automotive enthusiasts and daily drivers can get a first look at the new ORANGETOP QH6 at the OPTIMA Unleashed experience at the Bronze Lot of the SEMA Show. The first units will roll out to the public in Spring 2025.

About OPTIMA® Batteries

OPTIMA high-performance automotive, marine, heavy-duty AGM and lithium batteries are manufactured by Clarios, LLC, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive batteries. OPTIMA REDTOP, YELLOWTOP and BLUETOP batteries feature state-of-the-art SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY. This patented design allows OPTIMA batteries to deliver superior performance in both starting and deep cycling applications. OPTIMA ORANGETOP batteries are the newest additions to the legendary line of reliable performance batteries with six sizes available that utilize HYPERCORE LITHIUM technology. This new offering allows for more than 95% of the powersports market to experience the power and performance of OPTIMA Batteries. The OPTIMA product family also includes a line of Digital Chargers, with advanced multi-stage charging to charge and maintain a variety of 12V vehicle batteries, maximizing battery life and performance. To learn more or to purchase OPTIMA products, please visit www.optimabatteries.com, call 1-888-8OPTIMA (1-888-867-8462) or find @OPTIMABatteries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.