Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Talladega – 04.26.25

TAYLOR GRAY LEADS GR SUPRA CONTINGENT AT TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 26, 2025) – Once the checkered flag flew in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Taylor Gray was the lead Toyota GR Supra in the 11th finishing position. In now 11 Xfinity Series races this season, Gray has finished inside the top-11 five times and consecutively as well after a fifth-place result last weekend in Rockingham.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola were with him in the lead pack for most of the race Saturday afternoon, with Jones also leading eight laps on the day. However, Jones and Almirola were involved in a late-race incident and were scored with the 28th and 33rd finishing positions.

The Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Saturday, May 3.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 11 of 33 – 300.58 miles, 113 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, Jeb Burton*

3rd, Jesse Love*

4th, Justin Allgaier*

5th, Matt DiBenedetto*

11th, TAYLOR GRAY

18th, DEAN THOMPSON

28th, BRANDON JONES

32nd, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

33rd, ARIC ALMIROLA

37th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

Describe your day today.

“Felt like all of my Joe Gibbs Racing guys brought a fast Operation 300 GR Supra. Just kind of minded our time today and put ourselves in a safe spot until the end – kind of just riding around. Wish we got more stage points throughout the day. Obviously, was banking on a better finish at the end. Didn’t put too much of an emphasis on stage points and it came back to bite me a little bit. Honestly, just happy to finish at this place (Talladega). I’m not the biggest fan of these types of places, but happy to finish and onto to Texas.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 19 Young Life Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

Take us through the incident there.

“The middle lane was just fizzling out there and I crashed myself, I guess. Yeah, (I) had a quick hole I guess, and he (the spotter) said ‘clear,’ so I moved and, I don’t know, I wasn’t clear. Obviously wasn’t clear since I crashed. Katherine (Legge) didn’t do anything wrong; she was right where she needed to be and I turned across her nose. Hate that it took us out of the race and just happy to have Young Life on the car and everybody here that supports them. Wish we could’ve had a better run for them.”

