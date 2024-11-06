The countdown to the Mexican Grand Prix 2025 begins

Next year’s FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken will mark the tenth anniversary of its return to Mexico.

The Citibanamex and Banorte Pre-sale will take place next Tuesday, November 12 through Ticketmaster Mexico.

The General Sale will take place on Wednesday, November 13 through Ticketmaster Mexico.

Mexico City, Wednesday 6 November, 2024 – The FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX 2025 Presented by Heineken has kicked off preparations for the 2025 edition of the race to be held from October 24-26, which will mark the tenth anniversary of Formula 1’s return to Mexico, a milestone in the history of national motorsports. As part of the special celebrations, an immersive and innovative augmented reality experience has been implemented into the official image of the Mexico GP 2025, which fans can access by scanning the QR code inside the poster.

The Citibanamex and Banorte pre-sale will only be available through Ticketmaster’s website on Tuesday, November 12 starting at 10 AM local time. Citibanamex and Banorte credit card customers will enjoy six or 12 months interest free for the purchase of tickets; while debit card customers may also access the pre-sale by making a single payment transaction. During the general public sale, fans can pay with the card of their choice through the Ticketmaster.com.mx website.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the race are advised to plan ahead due to high demand. In addition, to make it fair among fans interested in the event, the following actions will be carried out:

The pre-sale will be held only for a single day.

Tickets are guaranteed for each stage of the sale.

A maximum of four tickets per transaction will be limited to one sale.

Tickets will NOT be sold at Ticketmaster centres, or the box office located at the Palacio de los Deportes.

Ticketmaster can perform up to four thousand transactions per minute; however, demand may be higher than the system’s capacity, so patience is requested when performing the transaction and during the Ticketmaster virtual queue.

MEXICO GP 2025 TICKETS:

As part of the tenth anniversary celebrations, the Mexico GP is launching the Grandstand Tour, a new pass for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in which fans can enjoy the event in three different grandstands. With this ticket, they will experience the benefits and activities the various areas of the Autodrómo Hermanos Rodríguez has to offer.

The Grandstand Tour will have three types of passes with the following costs:

TICKET PRICE LIST BY ZONE

**Prices do not include the Ticketmaster service fee.

** All tickets transacted through the Ticketmaster.com.mx system will be SafeTix™ digital tickets downloadable through the Mexico GP Account Manager.

For more information, please visit the official Mexico GP website and social media channels.

About FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO Presented by Heineken

Historically awarded “Best Event of the Year” for five races (2015 to 2019), FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO Presented by Heineken has proven to be much more than a sporting event, it is an unparalleled promotional platform that shares with the world the cultural and touristic riches of Mexico City.

About Formula 1®

The history of Formula 1® began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition and the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group shares.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula One company. All rights reserved.

About CIE:

With its origins in 1990, Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (“CIE”) (BMV: CIE) is a leading player in the Latin American out-of-home entertainment industry and has contributed in making Mexico a world-class destination in the field.

The company promotes and markets the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO, produces events for the public sector, and operates the El Salitre Mágico amusement park in Colombia.

Through its strategic partnership with Live Nation at OCESA, it produces and promotes concerts, music festivals, Broadway-type theatrical and urban content productions, sporting, family and corporate events. It represents artistic talent, markets advertising rights and sponsorships, operates entertainment properties, the Citibanamex exhibition, congress and convention center, sells tickets through its Ticketmaster and Eticket platforms, and offers digital marketing and advertising services.