Trackhouse Racing denied Overturn of Martinsville Penalties from Appeals Panel; RCR, 23XI withdraw appeal attempt

Trackhouse Racing lost its appeal in overturning the penalties levied to the organization’s No. 1 Chevrolet team for violating the Member Code of Conduct section from the NASCAR Rule Book following this past weekend’s Cup Series Playoff event at Martinsville Speedway.

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team piloted by Ross Chastain was one of three teams that came under scrutiny during the Martinsville event, where they and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet team piloted by Austin Dillon were both forming a side-by-side roadblock for Chevrolet teammate William Byron in the closing laps. During the time, Byron, a 2024 Cup Series Playoff contender, was trying to nurse his ill-handling car and race his way into the Championship 4 round over Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell.

Ultimately, Byron would finish ahead of both Dillon and Chastain on the track in sixth place while Bell initially crossed the finish line in 18th place after he overtook Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace, who had fallen off the pace after claiming that he had a right-front tire going down, and accelerated his car against the outside wall through Turns 3 and 4 approaching the finish line during the final lap. Bell, however, would be relegated to 22nd place for illegally maneuvering his way to gain a spot to make the Championship 4 round by scraping the wall, which enabled Byron to claim the final title berth by four points.

Two days after the event, Chastain along with Dillon and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace were all levied massive penalties for attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Martinsville finish by providing an on-track advantage for their respective Playoff manufacturer teammates. The penalties levied included a $100,000 fine to both the drivers and owners, a dock of 50 driver/owner points and a one-race suspension to the competition executive, crew chief and spotter.

Following the announcement of the penalties, all three of the competitors’ teams (Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing) declared intentions to appeal the penalties. By Thursday, November 7, Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing withdrew their penalty attempt, which left Trackhouse as the lone team attempting to appeal.

Upon hearing Trackhouse’s appeal attempt, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel ruled that the team violated the initial rules set forth within the NASCAR Rule Book and upheld the penalties levied. As a result, Chastain’s crew chief Phil Surgen, spotter Brandon McReynolds and competition executive Tony Lunders remain suspended from participating in this weekend’s 2024 Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Despite being docked 50 points, Chastain remains in 19th place in the driver’s standings.

Following the decision of Trackhouse’s penalties being upheld, the panel, which included Kelly Housby, Lyn St. James and Steve York, released the following statement.

“We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race.”

In addition, Trackhouse took to social media to announce that the team will not be attempting to appeal the National Motorsports Appeals Panel’s decision to the Final Appeals Officer and focus to Phoenix.

The penalties also resulted with the suspensions of crew chief Justin Alexander, spotter Brandon Benesch and team executive Keith Rodden from Richard Childress Racing, and crew chief Bootie Barker, spotter Freddie Kraft and team executive Dave Rogers from 23XI Racing. With the points penalties, Wallace dropped from 17th to 18th in the standings while Dillon dropped from 28th to 33rd in the standings.

No penalties were levied to Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team and to William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, the latter of whom will be contending for the 2024 Cup Series championship against Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano along with 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to conclude this upcoming Sunday, November 10, at Phoenix Raceway for the 2024 Championship Race, where a champion will be crowned. The finale’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.