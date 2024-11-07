Blaney, Logano, Reddick, and Byron battle it out for the 2024 championship title

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the highly anticipated 2024 season finale. The four drivers will compete for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship title.

Blaney goes for another championship title

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is prepared for a tough battle heading into the weekend, attempting to capture the 2024 championship title.

“Everyone’s going to be strong. I don’t think there’s like any favorites, to be honest with you,” Blaney said. “And I never look at favorites when it gets to the Champ 4 because everyone’s there for a reason. They’re all teams that are really fast, and they’re gonna be fast no matter what, any given weekend, at any given track.”

Blaney has three wins, 11 top fives, 17 top 10s, one pole, and the seventh-best season-to-date driver rating of 89.3.

Will it be three times?

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano has three wins, six top fives, 12 top 10s, three poles, and the ninth-best season-to-date driver rating of 84.2. Logano will be making his sixth appearance in the Championship 4 since the format was introduced in 2014. Logano aims to become the 10th driver to win at least three titles, joining legends like Tony Stewart, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson, and Lee Petty, four-time champion Jeff Gordon, and seven-time titleholders Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, and Richard Petty.

For the second year in a row, Byron attempts to capture his first championship title

In his second Championship 4 Round appearance, William Byron will attempt to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 37th different driver to win it. This season, Byron has three wins, 12 top fives, 20 top 10s, one pole, and the fifth-best season-to-date driver rating of 91.8.

“It’s a short week for sure, you’re not home much because of obligations and just prepping for the weekend. It’s a lot of fun though. I enjoyed being a part of it last year. I feel like I learned a lot, not just for on-track but also off-track and what my routine would be going back this year. It’s something as a competitor you want to be a part of.” Byron said.

“For us, we had really good qualifying last year. We qualified on the pole which was awesome. We just need to continue and improve for sure. We want to try to be better through out the whole race though, especially the last run. That’s the part of the race that means the most, you don’t get paid for the first two stages, only the end.” Byron added.

Reddick attempts to capture his first championship

Tyler Reddick has three wins, 12 top fives, 20 top 10s, three poles, and the sixth-best season-to-date driver rating of 90.0. This is Reddick’s first Championship 4-round appearance and his first chance to win it. If he wins the championship, he will become the fourth driver to win the regular season championship and the championship title in the same season.

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Championship 4 Round Drivers at Phoenix Raceway

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top 5s Top 10s DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 Ryan Blaney 17 3 0 8 12 2 10.9 99.2 2 Joey Logano 31 2 3 8 16 5 13.5 93.4 3 Tyler Reddick 9 0 0 2 3 1 17.9 82.3 4 William Byron 13 1 1 2 7 0 11.8 93.6

You can also read the weekend schedule and catch all the racing action this weekend.

The Craftsman Truck Series finale at Phoenix is scheduled for Friday, November 8th, at 8 pm Eastern time on FS1. The Xfinity Series finale will follow suit on the CW Network on Saturday, November 9, at 7 pm Eastern time. The Cup Series finale will cap off the weekend on Sunday, November 10, at 3 pm Eastern time on NBC.