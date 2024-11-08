LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: Phoenix Raceway Practice Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES: CHAMPIONSHIP RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

PRACTICE REPORT

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 8, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes their way to the desert and Phoenix Raceway for the final race of the 2024 NASCAR season. This weekend, a 50-minute practice session took place on Friday afternoon, giving all the teams extra time to work on their vehicles. Qualifying to set the grid for the final race takes place on Saturday afternoon. Below is a look at how each of the three LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entries of Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones fared during practice.

PRACTICE RECAP:

Fastest in practice: No. 12 Ryan Blaney – 27.174 Seconds | 132.480 MPH

Best 10-Lap Avg: No. 12 Ryan Blaney – 131.161 MPH

No. 42 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE Driven by John Hunter Nemechek

Best Time: 27.759 Seconds | 129.688 MPH (Lap 4)

Overall Practice Rank: 34

10-Lap Avg.: 128.866 MPH | Rank: 30

Total Laps Run: 39

No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE Driven by Erik Jones

Best Time: 27.452 Seconds | 131.138 MPH (Lap 31)

Overall Practice Rank: 18

10-Lap Avg.: 129.490 MPH | Rank: 21

Total Laps Run: 39

No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE Driven by Jimmie Johnson

Best Time: 27.908 Seconds | 128.995 MPH (Lap 16)

Overall Practice Rank: 35

10-Lap Avg.: 127.624 MPH | Rank: 35

Total Laps Run: 36

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

John Hunter Nemechek: “Glad that we had an extended practice today, the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB guys threw a lot at our Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE. We were able to find a decent balance but we still have some work to do before qualifying tomorrow. We’ll debrief with the rest of the team and come up with a good plan for both Saturday and Sunday.”

Erik Jones: “Thought it was an ok practice. The speed was not bad from the start. We gained a little bit, but we learned from good stuff for tomorrow, so I think we have some choices to make. We were on both sides of the balance being free and being tight and just need to find that happy medium.”

Jimmie Johnson: “Interesting day here in Phoenix. We got an hour of practice with this awesome looking Carvana Toyota. I certainly learned a lot and man, is it different than what I raced here last. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and qualifying and of course the season finale on Sunday.”

TUNE IN ALERT:

Tune into the NASCAR Cup Series: Championship Race qualifying on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST live on USA or listen on SiriusXM – NASCAR Radio (Channel 90) and MRN Radio. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST live on NBC or listen on SiriusXM – NASCAR Radio and MRN Radio.

