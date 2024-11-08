RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway… In 141 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (including a sweep of both races in 2006 plus fall races in 2012 and 2013). Ryan Newman was victorious in the 2017 Spring event. Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway… Richard Childress Racing has three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins by three different drivers at Phoenix Raceway: Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Harvick (2006). The victory by Sadler ended a 91-race winless streak, while Bowyer led the most laps (120 of 200) on the way to the Winner’s Circle. The win by Harvick was one of nine victories he claimed on the way to his second Xfinity Series title with RCR. Both Jesse Love (second) and Austin Hill (fourth) claimed top-five finishes in March at Phoenix Raceway.

Championship 4 Weekend… Hill is competing for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. Hill is seeking his first series title competing against AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and Cole Custer. Richard Childress Racing is contending for its sixth Xfinity Series owner championship and will be racing against Joe Gibbs Racing (No. 20), Kaulig Racing (No. 16) and JR Motorsports (No. 7).

Did You Know? Richard Childress Racing has won five Xfinity Series driver championships (2001, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2019) – tied with RFK Racing for the most all-time. RCR has also won five Xfinity Series owner championships (2001, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2019) – second-most all-time.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, November 9, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on the CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Phoenix Raceway… The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, November 10, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Dillon has 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. Dillon finished 12th in 2023’s fall event at the Arizona track. The North Carolina native has 11 starts at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016. Dillon has three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team… Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by using one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack – as a real-time testbed. After 11 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer, and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports, and follow them on X (@DowSports) and LinkedIn (Dow Sports Marketing Solutions).

Dow Salutes Veterans… More than 2,000 U.S. Military Veterans will “ride” with Dillon at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. His patriotic No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet features the names of U.S. Military Veterans and active-duty military members. The 2024 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet highlights Dow’s Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program. The MDE program provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow. 2024 marks the 10th consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015.

﻿Meet Dillon… Dillon and his RCR teammate, Kyle Busch, are scheduled to make an appearance on behalf of RCR partner BetMGM at the BetMGM Sportsbook at Gila River Resort & Casino – Vee Quiva (15091 S. Komatke Lane Laveen Village, AZ 85339) on Friday, November 7th at 7 p.m. local time. On Sunday, November 10 at 8:45 a.m. local time, Dillon is scheduled to visit the Team Chevy Stage in the Midway at Phoenix Raceway.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on racing at Phoenix Raceway this weekend?

“The last few years Phoenix Raceway has seen changes, and I think it’s made the track more challenging, which makes it fun for drivers. It’s is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it or don’t. Phoenix Raceway could be a good place for the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet team on Sunday. We have a long practice on Friday. The goal is to get a good starting position on Saturday and finish out the season on a high note.”

How special is it to you personally to have the names of more than 2,000 veterans on the car this weekend?

“This Dow Salutes Veterans program is so special, and it’s especially meaningful to be able to ride with these military heroes on Veterans Day weekend. Dow’s emphasis on supporting their employee veterans is a shared core value that directly correlates to the patriotism of everyone at RCR and within NASCAR. It’s been amazing to see the spiderweb-like growth of the Dow Salutes Veterans program. The names on the car grow each year, as does the impact and scope this program has on Dow employees worldwide. It means a lot to me, personally, to meet a lot of the veterans who are featured on the car each year and to have a chance to honor our Nation’s true heroes – veterans and active-duty military – for their service and dedication.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Kyle Busch will make his 39th career Phoenix Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. Busch has three wins at the track (2005, 2018, and 2019), which ranks second among active drivers. He also has 12 top-five finishes. His 26 top-10 finishes are the most by any active driver at Phoenix, and Busch has logged a top-10 in 68.42 percent of his starts. Busch has won four pole positions and is tied with Ryan Newman for most poles all-time at the Arizona track. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet is also the all-time lap leader at one-mile oval (1,190).

Did You Know? Busch holds the record for both the youngest race winner and pole winner in track history at Phoenix Raceway. Busch captured his first Phoenix victory in November 2005 (20 years, 6 months, and 11 days) and won his first pole in March 2006 (20 years, 11 months, and 20 days).

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Do you race the drivers in the Championship 4 any differently at Phoenix Raceway? Do you try to give them extra room?

“You definitely don’t want to put yourself in a spot where you take out a Championship 4 contender. It’s important to be mindful of everything going on around you but you’re also not just going to just layover and give positions away.”

How important is it to end this season on a positive note with a strong run at Phoenix Raceway?

“I’m not sure that I would put any more emphasis on Phoenix Raceway than I would at any other week prior because I think every race is important. Phoenix is a track and this is a race that you want to be ready for when it becomes your turn to be in the Championship 4, so building all of your notes this weekend is really important.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway, earning a runner up finish earlier this season while piloting the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. Despite only having one Xfinity Series outing at the Arizona oval, the 19-year-old has completed over 1,000 laps at the one-mile track. Love has one NASCAR Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway, earning a fourth-place result (2023) in just his third series event. In addition, Love has seven starts in ARCA Menards Series competition at the facility, posting a best finish of second (2022) and three top-10 results.

Rookie of the Year… Love enters the final race of the Xfinity Series season atop the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. Love has mathematically clinched the 2024 honors but will not be officially awarded until the Menlo Park, California native finishes the season in good standing, per the program guidelines and eligibility.

Season in Review… Through 32 races of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Love has claimed one win, five poles, seven top-five, and 17 top-10 finishes. The rookie has led a total of 335 laps and completed 97.8 percent (5006 of 5116) of the laps competed.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, November 9 at 3:15 p.m. local time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Midway at Phoenix Raceway. Stop by to meet the RCR Xfinity Series young gun and purchase new gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

With one race remaining, describe your season as a whole.

“I’m proud of the effort and year that our No. 2 team has had. Everything might not have turned out exactly like we hoped, and we had a stretch during the summer months that didn’t produce the best results, but we learned a lot throughout the season. There is a lot to be proud of for our group. With capturing our first win as a team, and also Whelen’s first win, and running consistently week in and week out, we put ourselves in position to earn Rookie of the Year honors. We obviously hoped to be running for a championship this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but we still have a job to do. We had a strong race here earlier this season and if we do everything right, we should have an opportunity to compete for the race win again this weekend. That would be a nice way to enter the offseason and come back even stronger in 2025.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Hill has five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of fourth earlier this season while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. In addition, Hill has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway, notching one pole (2019) and one top-10 result (2021).

Championship Chasing… Hill is making his first career Championship 4 appearance this weekend. After earning regular season championship trophies in both the NASCAR Truck Series and the Xfinity Series, the 30-year-old currently chases his first season title. The 2024 season marks Hill’s third Xfinity Series Playoff appearance.

Rearview Mirror… Through 32 races of the 2024 Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has captured four wins, one pole, 11 top-five, and 19 top-10 finishes. The Winston, Georgia native has led a total of 240 laps and completed 95.1 percent (4865 of 5116) of laps competed.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What is your mindset heading into Phoenix Raceway, where you will race for your first NASCAR championship?

“Throughout my career, I’ve always said that I just want a chance. I simply wanted a shot at the final four and to fight for a championship, and we now have that chance. My mindset is to put it all on the line. The No. 21 team has the confidence and ability to win at Phoenix Raceway, just as good as anyone else that we are racing against. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines deserves this opportunity. It hasn’t been the smoothest season for us. We’ve had our share of ups and downs, but we are confident going into championship weekend. I’m doing my best to soak in all the moments.”

Were you surprised that it took three years for you to make it to the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

“A little bit, just because we have had speed each and every year. Last season, we won the regular season championship, had the extra bonus points, and felt good about each of the tracks in the Playoffs, but it still didn’t work out. It goes to show how hard it is to make it to the final four and what a privilege it is. I can tell you all the scenarios of why we should have been in the Championship 4 the last two years, but this one all came together for us. I’ve definitely learned things from the last two years that I’ve applied to this season though. At the end of the day, you have to be perfect in the Playoffs. You can’t afford to have bad days. And if you do have a bad day, you have to execute and win the race the next weekend.”

What are your chances entering Phoenix Raceway?

“I feel really good about it. I’ve been prepping – watching film and in-car cameras from last year’s championship race – since the Monday after winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Our No. 21 team is putting in the work both in the shop and in the simulator to be as prepared as possible. 100% of our efforts are focused on this weekend. When we strap in for 200 laps on Saturday, we will give it our best shot. If that ends up with us as the champion, great. If that ends up with us as fourth out of four, we are still going to hold our heads up high, because we know that we had a shot at it. We have a stout group to go up against, so we have to bring our A game.”