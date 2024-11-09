Logano Qualifies Outside Front Row for Cup Championship Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Championship Race Qualifying | Saturday, November 9, 2024

Ford Performance Qualifying Results:

2nd – Joey Logano

9th – Harrison Burton

11th – Austin Cindric

12th – Chase Briscoe

17th – Ryan Blaney

20th – Corey LaJoie

21st – Noah Gragson

24th – Chris Buescher

27th – Brad Keselowski

31st – Kaz Grala

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Ryan Preece

35th – Michael McDowell

38th – Chad Finchum

39th – Josh Berry

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – ARE YOU HAPPY WITH BEING ON THE OUTSIDE FRONT ROW? “I wanted to beat the other guys, so yeah. It’s all about beating the other ones and we did that, so that’s a good start. I wish we were on the pole, but we were close enough to see it, so I think we’re in good shape. I don’t know where the other ones ended up, but I know we’re in front of them.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a really good day. Obviously, you get in the top 10 and 12th in practice. The last two weeks have just been really good and Vegas before that was really good for us. Homestead, we kind of missed it as a company a little bit, except for Blaney, but I just can’t express enough what it means for my race team to bring me fast race cars even when I’m on my way out and it sucks because we know we can do it. We’ve done it the last two weeks, showing that we’re fast enough. Obviously, a mechanical failure last weekend took us out, but this is a good enough team to be a winning Cup team, so it’s bittersweet and really sad to be leaving but really proud of the effort and how we keep fighting. It’s really special.”

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR TOMORROW? “Just have a good day. I think we’re gonna have a good race car after practice. We were a little bit tight and I think that bodes well for long runs in the race. I want to run as good as I can, hopefully up front, and try to win this thing.”