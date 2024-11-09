Toyota Racing – NCS Phoenix Quotes – Martin Truex Jr. – 11.09.24

Toyota Racing – Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 9, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Has this weekend felt any different?

“Yes and no. I guess a little bit. I don’t really know the significance of it – I guess it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m excited for the weekend. I had a good practice yesterday and I think as far as preparation it’s been the same as usual, so we’ll see how it goes. I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet and I’m not sure really the emotions. I’m not super emotional I guess, so we’ll see what happens after the race. I’m looking forward to having a fun weekend and hopefully a great day tomorrow.”

Did you have any input on this weekend’s scheme?

“It was a surprise to me. I had no idea. I’m very grateful for it though. It was one of my favorites for sure throughout my career that I’ve had. It doesn’t quite look exactly the same as vinyl, it used to be paint back in the day. When that car was painted it was metallic so a little bit different but it looks amazing. A big thanks to everyone at JGR and Bass Pro for putting it together. It’s really special.”

What do you have planned tomorrow and looking back at your career what are you most proud of?

“People that are coming are my family and I’m not sure aside from them. Just my close family. I’m not sure if there’s any surprises or anything crazy happening. I would guess not. Nice and relaxed and normal. My career, I think, I’m most proud of is not a high probability I guess of doing the things I was able to do. Being able to be around in the Cup Series and in this garage as long as I have. The way it started and the way it ended are two completely different stories I think. Just the perseverance I think. The hard work and how none of it came easy. My success in the Cup Series was certainly very, very difficult to achieve and so I’m very proud of that. But, I’m also very thankful for the opportunities and the people I’ve gotten to work with. Just feel really grateful and lucky to be able to do what I did and have the success that we did.”

Do you take pride in being such a clean driver?

“Yeah, for sure. I don’t know that it was – that I put a great effort into it. I think it just came naturally and that’s just kind of the way I did things. I’m certainly proud of that. I think times have changed a lot since I learned to race with Mark Martin, Tony Stewart and the guys when I came into the Cup Series with. They didn’t put up with things, so you had to learn quickly. That’s just kind of my style and the way I like to do it.”

How emotional do you think you will be leading into the race tomorrow?

“I don’t think I will be. I think I’m focused on what we’re doing, and I think if anything it will all come afterwards. As a driver, you’re trained to put the blinders on, right? And not worry about outside distractions and emotions and all the things that could potentially derail what you’re trying to do on the weekend or on the race day. I think if anything, it probably not really set in until after.”

Can you finally say what you wrote in the champions journal now?

“I don’t think you’re supposed to discuss these things. It’s for insiders only. There’s some cool stuff in there. I will say that. It was one of the neatest things I’ve ever seen in my life to be able to read that and see what past champions have written to each other. I wish it went back in time further. That would’ve been really cool. There was some good stuff there and no I won’t share.”

Can you imagine what a win tomorrow would mean?

“It would be a storybook that’s for sure. It’s not going to be easy. I think we had pretty good speed yesterday but certainly not what we need to win yet so hopefully they can find some magic in the adjustments and the things we’re allowed to do to these cars these days so we’ll see.”

What has Phoenix Raceway meant to you throughout your career?

“Just I enjoy these types of tracks. It’s kind of like a little bit of Richmond and a little bit of Loudon mixed together. I think it’s been a good track for me over the years and being able to win here is definitely big. You want to be able to win at all different types of tracks and honestly you want to be able to win everywhere so it’s definitely cool to get this one checked off.”

Do you think you would do some grassroots racing and what race or track would you like to do still in the future?

“I’ve talked about it in the past few years, and I’d go back to my home track first which is Wall Stadium. They have a big Thanksgiving race every year, the Turkey Derby, and I won it when I was 19. It’s a big race up in that area so I’d like to do it again. Maybe not this year. I’ve talked about it but I’m kind of raced out for the year so I’ll take Thanksgiving with the family this year and then next year I’ll probably be bored so I might do it then.”

Any chance we will see you in Xfinity or a Truck next season?

“Yeah, for sure. I’ve got to talk to Coach (Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing) about the Xfinity car (laughter). We will see what the options are there. I would like to run a few of those next year for sure. I haven’t really looked into Trucks at all – not sure about that – but I’m open to doing some things, so hopefully can have some fun next year and that will include some racing, so we will see how that all plays out.”

How is your emotion and have you felt from the reception from the fans this weekend?

“I haven’t really gotten too emotional about it yet. I was telling them earlier; I think it will be more so after the race – you know? We are all so focused on what we are doing and trying to do a good job and have a good weekend, so you really can’t let all of the outside stuff come in and the emotions of it all. I’m trying to block that out. We will see after the race, but as far as the fans and the people in the sport, a lot of people have reached out that mean a lot to me and that’s been cool. Very, very proud of that and the fans have been great – it has been fun.”

Have you talked to Barney Visser at all yet?

“I have not talked to Barney (Visser, former team owner, Furniture Row Racing) yet. I’m sure I’ll hear from him, in his kind of way (laughter).”

What memories do you have from your first Cup race?

“It didn’t go very well. I remember that. I think we blew a right front tire and hit the wall, but just the memories of how it all came. Back in those days, I was really so new to the NASCAR scene, and I couldn’t believe how quickly – I was just getting my feet kind of settled in the Busch Series and things were going well there, and I was winning some races and I was feeling like I kind of belonged in that arena and we were like hey, let’s do a Cup race. It all happened really fast, is what I remember the most, and it was a crazy year and a half in my life, just moving to North Carolina and doing the things that I was doing to being in a Cup car. It all happened really fast.”

Do you think because you know that you will still compete in races next year that has helped your level of emotion?

“Yeah, I would say that is probably something to be said for that. I’m really excited about the future and next year, and just going to have fun again, so yeah, that is part of that. I don’t know. I don’t know what tomorrow will feel like. It will be different for sure knowing that you are not full-time in the Cup Series and all that comes with that, but I’m excited about it, so maybe I’m more happy than anything.”

Has Dale Jr. poached you to try to do any CARS tour stuff yet?

“Not yet.”

Do you think it is coming?

“I’m not sure. It would be fun to race with him again, so if he can’t do any Xfinity races, I might have to jump over there and do that.”

Do you have any idea of what your consumption of racing content will be like going forward?

“I’m not sure, honestly. I’ve got a pretty bad habit of watching everything all of the time, so I don’t know if that will change much. I think I will try to keep up with what is going on, and hopefully have some kind of interaction with the guys at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) again – the guys that I’ve worked with. We will see. Again, I don’t have any solid plans, I’m just going to go with the flow, and do what feels right and do what I feel like doing, it is going to be interesting, that’s for sure.”

Do you have a goal of what a successful final full-time race would be?

“I want to win, honestly. We come here every single weekend trying to win, I know that this year has not gone the way that we thought that it would, that’s for sure, but the guys are still working really hard, trying everything they can, and I’m doing the same. This is another weekend that we are business as usual and trying to be the best that we can.”

Has the second half of the season felt any different to you?

“No, it has felt pretty normal, really. I mean, you realize the opportunities are slipping away to go back to victory lane and get that last win, so we only have one more shot – that has been the only thing that has been on mind. It has been disappointing at times – at times, we’ve probably wanted it too much and tried too hard and beat ourselves. That is something that happens in this sport, quite often, but I don’t know just been trying really hard and want it really bad, so hopefully tomorrow we can come up with some magic.”

What would be your parting words to the current and up-and-coming drivers?

“That could take hours, I don’t know (laughter). It is honestly – this sport has changed so much, everything about it. From the cars, and the way you go about racing, and try to find speed, and practicing and testing. Everything has just changed so much; cars are so different. A lot of young drivers now – it is just not the same. It is different. It is still very exciting. There is still a lot of people interested, obviously, but it is definitely a lot different. I don’t know if there is any advice other than don’t lose connection to your roots, and try to keep the racing real, and figure out a way that the best drivers and teams win races.”

Who was your favorite owner from your career, and if you answer that, I’ll kill you because I think I was going to be fifth (laughter)? (question asked by Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing)

“I don’t think so.”

JOE GIBBS: “I just want to say to everybody that this guy – many times in our meetings and days after – tough things happen, and that guy’s personality and the way he handles things was the real champion. We all just really appreciate him and looking forward into whatever we can talk him into doing next year. Really a class act, and I hope everyone here – I know everyone here – has looked at him the same way, so thank you, Martin (Truex, Jr.).”

