NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: PHOENIX RACEWAY

Race: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship (150 laps / 150 miles) | Race 23 of 23

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Date & Time: Friday, November 8th | 8:00 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05



Start: 18th

Stage 1: 26th

Stage 2: 25th

Finish: 21st

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team fought through handling woes at Phoenix Raceway. Currey started the race in 18th, but dropped outside the top-20 in both stages. The team gained a lap back by virtue of the wave around, but were in need of a late caution to advance further through the field. Currey finished the night in 21st.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had to work hard all night. Our truck struggled early, but the guys got it pretty decent. We ended up going a lap down early but got it back. We were fighting really hard there and maybe we just did a little too much. Guys on new tires were coming at the end, and we were really hoping for a caution but never got it. Thank you to everyone on this No. 41 team. I know it’s been a a rough year, but they always kept fighting at it. Thank you to everyone with AutoVentive, Precision Vehicle Logistics, DQS, and Masked Owl for their support this year. It really meant a lot to me.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing



Start: 28th

Stage 1: 29th

Stage 2: 28th

Finish: 25th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team had a quiet night in Phoenix after getting trapped a lap down early on. Mills started 28th and hung relatively around the same spot in both of the first two stages. The team made several adjustments to help the handling, but ultimately they were unable to get back in contention. The J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet finished the year with a 25th-place run.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, that wasn’t the way we were hoping to end our season tonight, but regardless I’m thankful to everyone for all the hard work they put in with me this year. We went to a lot of these tracks basically for the first time with me in a truck, and I learned a ton. Definitely could have been better for us, but hey, I think next year we’ll be up-to-speed a lot quicker. We’ve got a whole offseason to prep and come out of the gate strong, and I think once we get the momentum heading our way we’ll be in good shape. Can’t say thanks enough to everyone at J.F. Electric and Utilitra for sticking with me, and to Al Niece for letting me race his trucks this year.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 PopSells.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Stefan Parsons | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Stefan Parsons Racing

@StefanParsons_

@Stefan_Parsons



Start: 23rd

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 23rd

Driver Points: 26th

Owner Points: 34th

Key Takeaway: Stefan Parsons and the No. 44 team were en route to a solid night at Phoenix Raceway but were unfortunately caught up in a multi-truck crash midway through the race. Parsons qualified 23rd and gained positions in both stages. The team received the free pass and worked inside the top-15 before the incident relegated them to a 23rd-place finish.

Stefan Parsons’ Post-Race Thoughts: “It was awesome to drive one of the Niece trucks tonight. I really thought we could have finished top-10. It sucks that we got caught up in that wreck and had all that damage, but Jon Leonard did a great job bringing a solid truck to the racetrack and making it better all night long. I’ve got to thank PopSells.com, Al (Niece), Lane (Moore), and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity. I really thought we had a solid shot at a top-10, but it happens. I’m ready to go onto the Xfinity Series race tomorrow and see what happens there.”

About PopSells.com: Founded in 2009, Pop (PopSells.com) has grown to be the world’s largest online, full-service, marketplace for boats and recreational vehicles.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10



Start: 8th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 14th

Finish: 7th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team overcame adversity to finish the season with a top-10 finish. Honeycutt qualified eighth but slid to 11th in the first stage with a loose-handling truck. After making adjustments, they dropped to 14th in stage two, but were able to head in the right direction for the final stage. Honeycutt was given a restart violation late in the going but rallied back to cross the line in seventh-place.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a great comeback tonight. At the beginning, I was free, so we came in and made a change to it. I was struggling with turn and drive-off. The right-front hung pretty hard so that gave us a slow stop. In stage two, we tried to work on it a little more, but tit didn’t do what we needed it to. Then in the final stage, I got us a restart violation which was 100% my fault. We came in, put tires on it, and made more adjustments, and it was extremely good. I think we drove from 21st to seventh.

We learned a lot about the truck tonight and what we need to do different when we come back next November. Hopefully by then, we’ll be running for a championship. I’ve got to say a big thank you to Al Niece, Cody Efaw, Lane Moore, Jason Wilson, just everyone that’s helped me race this year. Also, everyone at AutoVentive, Precision, Moore’s Venture Foods, for being great partners this year.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.