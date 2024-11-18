Featured HeadlineTruck Series PR
TANNER GRAY BACK FOR SIXTH TRUCK SEASON

Veteran Driver Staying Put in No. 15 Tundra

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 18, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) has confirmed its second returning driver for 2025 as Tanner Gray will be back for his sixth full-time season as the driver of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“TRICON has become a second home to me, and I am looking forward to another year as the driver of the 15,” said Gray. “I feel like we have some unfinished business after this past season, and I am as motivated as ever to compete in the postseason in 2025.”

Gray’s fifth season in the series was highlighted by five-top ten finishes and a career-best 13th-place finish in the 2024 Truck standings. The 25-year-old earned his second consecutive pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May and led laps in four races with a season-high of 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL. In addition to his Truck series obligations, Gray contested six ARCA Menards Series events with Toyota powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing and captured victories at Charlotte and Kansas.

“We are excited to have Tanner back with us for another season. He is a foundational member of our team, and we are eager to continue to grow our organization alongside he and Corey,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “I am very pleased with the progress we are making at TRICON and look forward to continuing our pursuit of new milestones.”

The remainder of the 2025 TRICON driver lineup and crew chief pairings will be announced in the coming weeks.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

