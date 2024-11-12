Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen toCo-Drive the No. 42 OWN Lamborghini for MLT Motorsports at Jerez

MLT Motorsports enters the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals for the fist time in team history.

Braselton, GA (November 12, 2024) – MLT Motorsports has announced that Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen will co-drive the No 42 OWN Lamborghini at the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals at Jerez de la Frontera. The finals will take place November 16-17.It marks the first time the team has traveled overseas for competition.

“We’re thrilled to bring our team to the 2024Lamborghini World Finals in Jerez for the first time,” said Dr. Michael Thompson, team owner. “Competing on a global state like this is an incredible opportunity or Adrian, Kevin, and our entire team. It gives us the opportunity to showcase what we’re capable of. Racing against the best in the world at such an iconic track pushes us to new levels, and we’re excited to see how our team rises to the challenge.”

Kunzle and Madsen are coming off a strong fourth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in round two of Lamborghini North American competition. However, Kunzle felt the need to complete the full season by adding Jerez to the schedule.

“I wanted to finish up the North American season.” Kunzle continued, “It also gives me the opportunity to learn a new track and race against drivers from around the world – and compete for more podiums of course!”

Madsen has high expectations for the team stating, “I expect the No. 42 OWN MLT Motorsports Lamborghini will be one of the strongest in class throughout the week. The challenges of this track coupled with a brand-new tire type may catch out a lot of our competitors, but we have a solid plan, and we can’t wait to execute in beautiful Andalusia.”

Preparing for a race overseas takes a lot of logistical planning for the team while the drivers rely on technology to prepare.

“I have not raced the track before,” said Kunzle. Aside from watching videos, I am spending a lot of time in my SimCraft simulator along with others on the team, learning the track, refining the setup and generally doing as much prep as possible before we get there.”

Madsen added, “I have not raced at Jerez before, but I’ve spent some time at the track over the year.” He continued, “Prior to each round, Adrian and I, as well as many other MLT team members, train on the SIM using special private-made tracks with amazing detail from Madsen Motorsports.”

As MLT Motorsports takes on the Lamborghini World Finals in Jerez, the team is poised for a breakthrough moment on the international stage. This event marks not only a milestone for the team but also a testament to their commitment to developing racing talent and competing at the highest level. With preparation and the relentless drive to excel, MLT Motorsport is ready to make its mark among the best in the world.

Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram @mltmotorsports for race updates!

About MLT Motorsports:

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.

Early success can be attributed to the hard work and experience the team possesses, as the first win came on their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. During the 2021 season, MLT finished off the podium only once on the way to a double championship win, earning the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team’s and Driver’s Championship with drivers Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Parlaying the success of the 2021 Championship, MLT made its IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut at Mid-Ohio in May of 2022, joining the ranks of the best sportscar teams in the world.