Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Sets Sights on North American Championship at World Finals in Spain

CÁDIZ, Spain (November 12, 2024) — The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team will return for the final rounds of LST North America Championship in addition to the LST World Finals at Jerez De La Frontera in Cádiz, Spain. The World Finals weekend will mark the end of 2024 LST season for WTR’s four-car effort in the series across the PRO, PRO|AM and AM classes, as three of the four driver pairings remain in contention for their respective class titles. The format for the World Finals weekend will include the conclusion of the final two North American rounds on Thursday and Friday then switch gears to take on the global stage against all Lamborghini Super Trofeo classes worldwide on Saturday and Sunday.

Danny Formal and Ryan Norman will conclude their first season as a driver pairing for the No. 101 Lamborghini Huracán LST. The duo will look to bounce back after a challenging weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway put them on the back foot in the PRO championship. The No. 101 currently sits third in the standings, just 13 points of the lead, still with a chance at taking the PRO class title. The pair has secured a podium at each weekend over the course of the 2024 LSTNA season, allowing them to stay in the championship hunt despite bad luck in a few races. Formal will look to defend his title in Spain while Norman will be looking secure his first LST title.

In the No. 108 Huracán LST, Nate Stacy and Nick Persing sit in second in the tightly contested PRO|AM class. The driver pair has proven themselves over the course of the season, earning impressive results across a variety of tracks. The duo currently sits only six points off the championship lead heading into Jerez De La Frontera. Despite misfortune plaguing a few races, Stacy and Persing have proven their determination to win in the PRO|AM class as they seek their first LSTNA Championship.

Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee have been dominant in their title defense in the AM class of the LST North America Championship, building a healthy points gap between the No. 169 Global Power Components Lamborghini Huracán LST and the rest of the competition. The duo has won half of the races this season, heading into Spain with a 17-point lead in the championship. McIntosh and McGee’s strong pace and ruthless consistency have allowed the team to stand above the competition.

Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison will return to pilot the No. 110 DEX Imaging Huracán LST. While no longer in the championship hunt, both drivers will look to finish the season on a high, as their pace has consistently improved over the second half of the season. Both drivers have shown blistering pace in the AM class, even grabbing a podium at Watkins Glen International. Although the championship title isn’t in play for Harrison and Doyle, the pairing still sit within the top ten championship positions in a competitive AM class.

The Wayne Taylor Racing LST Team will start on track action at Jerez De La Frontera in Spain on Wednesday, November 13 with practice and qualifying for the final LST North America doubleheader. Rounds 11 and 12 of the LST North America Championship begins with the first race set for 12:25 p.m. Central European Time (6:25 a.m. ET) on Thursday, November 14, and the final North American round at 1:40 p.m. CET (7:40 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 15.

For the World Finals rounds, the format for the two rounds will shift into being split amongst classes with the AM and LB Cup classes competing together and the PRO and PRO|AM classes on track simultaneously. Saturday, November 16, will serve host to both qualifying sessions for the World Finals races followed by World Finals Race 1 for AM and LB Cup at 1:55 p.m. CET (7:55 a.m. ET) and the PRO and PRO|AM race at 4:15 p.m. CET (10:15 a.m. ET). The conclusion of the LST World Finals weekend will see the AM and LB Cup final race go green at 11:50 a.m. CET (5:50 a.m. ET) with the final PRO and PRO|AM race set for 2:40 p.m. CET (8:40 a.m. ET) on Sunday, November 17. All racing action from Jerez De La Frontera will be streamed on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel.

Ryan Norman No. 1 WTR LST (PRO): “It’s been a long wait after Indianapolis and I’m very excited to get back with the team for the final two rounds in the North America championship and then the World Finals races. Frankly, we didn’t get the results we wanted in Indianapolis, and I know myself, Danny and everyone on the team have checked all the boxes and preparations we need to bounce back and finish the season on the highest note that we can. We will show up to every race at Jerez going for the win and leaving nothing left on the table. I have never been to Jerez before, and it seems like a really fun place to drive and I always love learning new tracks and visiting new cities… especially in Europe!”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTR LST(PRO): “I’m super excited to get to Jerez, I have never been there, and it looks like an incredible track from watching some on boards. Last rounds of the U.S. Championship and the championship is still in contention. It’ll be difficult to do, but we never give up and will try to go get some pole positions and wins. We’ll do everything in our part that we can to try to earn WTR its third consecutive championship. We’re ready for the World Finals. It’s going to be a tough, tough race – over 50 entries in the PRO and PRO|AM field. Hopefully we can do a good job and bring home some hardware!”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “Wow, it’s almost World Finals time and it’s a privilege to be going with Wayne Taylor Racing and represent the U.S. at World Finals. It’s sad the end of the season is already upon us, but exciting because we are going international. I hope Nick and I can get our hands back on the PRO|AM North America title and we can fight for wins or podiums when it’s time to race against Europe and Asia.”

Nick Persing, No. 8 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “Going into this weekend we are sitting second in the PRO|AM championship and not far behind first, so I have been doing as much as I can to get ready for this race off track to try and win. For the World Finals race, I hope we can improve upon our success from last year and take home a podium, or even a win, in PRO|AM. Racing for my country and for a team like WTR has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I just hope I can bring some hardware home for Sentinel Resource Group and WTR.”

Glenn McGee, No. 69 Global Power Components LST (AM): “We’ll be going into battle in Spain as the defending World Champions. The global field of drivers are looking insanely strong for 2024, but I feel very confident in my teammate Tony McIntosh, and having the might of WTR behind us. It’ll be a challenge for anyone to win, but we are really well placed as a team to defend our title.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “I’m looking forward to one of my favorite parts of the year, World Finals. To say I’m excited is an understatement. I can’t wait to get to Spain to experience what a new track has to offer and be able to be up against all the other Lamborghini Super Trofeo entries. After our final rounds in Indy, Ashton and I both feel as though we are ready to take on this challenge and hopefully fight to be on the podium to finish out the season.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 10 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “World Finals is such a unique experience, my favorite of the LST season! I am excited to get back to World Finals with my WTR family. Jerez was my first World Finals race with LST in 2019 and I won the LB Cup class Worlds event – my first ever win in LST. This place is very special to me for that reason, but it is also such a fun and fast track. I know WTR will give us a fast car and I can’t wait to see how Graham and I do with the AM class along with our other teammates.”

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. Wayne Taylor Racing has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, Wayne Taylor Racing fields a two-car GTP program with its championship winning No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R and No. 40 Cadillac V-Series.R as well as a GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.