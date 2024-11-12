Featured StoriesXFINITY Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Anthony Alfredo fined, docked points following on-track actions at Phoenix

By Andrew Kim
1 Minute Read

Anthony Alfredo has been fined $25,000 and docked 25 driver points for violating Sections 4.4.B pertaining to the Member Code of Conduct section from the NASCAR Rule Book.

The fine and dock in points comes three days after the 25-year-old Alfredo from Ridgefield, Connecticut, was penalized for his on-track behavioral actions during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

On Lap 62 of 200 during the finale, Alfredo, who was battling Stefan Parsons for 20th place, was squeezed into the outside wall entering the frontstretch. Alfredo quickly retaliated by veering his No. 5 Dead On Tools/Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to the left, where he turned and sent Parsons’ No. 45 Prime Bites Mini Muffins/Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro sideways across the track and slapping the outside wall on the right side hard. In the process, Greg Van Alst steered to the left and spun to avoid the carnage.

Ultimately, Parsons would retire in 38th place, dead last, while Van Alst would also retire in 37th place due to a suspension issue. Meanwhile, Alfredo was held two laps in his pit stall for reckless driving. After serving his two-lap penalty, Alfredo continued until his event concluded on Lap 154, where he blew a flat right-front tire and wreck against the Turn 1 outside wall. The incident capped off his event in 36th place in the final running order.

Despite being docked 25 driver points, Alfredo concluded the 2024 Xfinity Series season in 15th place in the final standings, which ties his career-best result in the standings to the 2022 season. The 15th-place result in this year’s final standings comes on the strengh of two top-five results, a career-high seven top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 18.5, his best as a full-time Xfinity competitor.

Amid a strong campaign to his third full-time season in the Xfinity Series, Alfredo’s plans for the 2025 NASCAR remains to be determined.

There were no additional penalties levied to any competitor and organizations following this weekend’s triple-header finales across the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series divisions.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and competitors enter an off-season period before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 15, 2025, for a new season of competition.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
2025 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE
00:32
Video thumbnail
Joey Logano crowned third Cup Series championship at Phoenix
06:24
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier captures first Xfinity championship; Riley Herbst wins at Phoenixx
07:30
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs named 2024 Truck Series Rookie of the Year
05:12

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN SPEEDS INTO LAS VEGAS NOV 14-16

Official Release -
An international field of over 130 race teams will descend on the entertainment capital of the world when the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown Las Vegas hits the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway November 14-16.
Read more

All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025

Official Release -
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the special award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025.
Read more

Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen toCo-Drive the No. 42 OWN Lamborghini for MLT Motorsports...

Official Release -
MLT Motorsports has announced that Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen will co-drive the No 42 OWN Lamborghini at the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals at Jerez de la Frontera.
Read more

Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Sets Sights on North American Championship at...

Official Release -
The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team will return for the final rounds of LST North America Championship in addition to the LST World Finals at Jerez De La Frontera in Cádiz, Spain.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category