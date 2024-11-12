Anthony Alfredo fined, docked points following on-track actions at Phoenix

Anthony Alfredo has been fined $25,000 and docked 25 driver points for violating Sections 4.4.B pertaining to the Member Code of Conduct section from the NASCAR Rule Book.

The fine and dock in points comes three days after the 25-year-old Alfredo from Ridgefield, Connecticut, was penalized for his on-track behavioral actions during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

On Lap 62 of 200 during the finale, Alfredo, who was battling Stefan Parsons for 20th place, was squeezed into the outside wall entering the frontstretch. Alfredo quickly retaliated by veering his No. 5 Dead On Tools/Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to the left, where he turned and sent Parsons’ No. 45 Prime Bites Mini Muffins/Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro sideways across the track and slapping the outside wall on the right side hard. In the process, Greg Van Alst steered to the left and spun to avoid the carnage.

Ultimately, Parsons would retire in 38th place, dead last, while Van Alst would also retire in 37th place due to a suspension issue. Meanwhile, Alfredo was held two laps in his pit stall for reckless driving. After serving his two-lap penalty, Alfredo continued until his event concluded on Lap 154, where he blew a flat right-front tire and wreck against the Turn 1 outside wall. The incident capped off his event in 36th place in the final running order.

Despite being docked 25 driver points, Alfredo concluded the 2024 Xfinity Series season in 15th place in the final standings, which ties his career-best result in the standings to the 2022 season. The 15th-place result in this year’s final standings comes on the strengh of two top-five results, a career-high seven top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 18.5, his best as a full-time Xfinity competitor.

Amid a strong campaign to his third full-time season in the Xfinity Series, Alfredo’s plans for the 2025 NASCAR remains to be determined.

There were no additional penalties levied to any competitor and organizations following this weekend’s triple-header finales across the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series divisions.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and competitors enter an off-season period before returning to action at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 15, 2025, for a new season of competition.