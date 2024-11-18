Tanner Gray remaining at TRICON Garage for 2025 Truck season

Tanner Gray will be returning for a sixth consecutive full-time campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division with TRICON Garage in 2025.

The news comes as the 25-year-old Gray from Artesia, New Mexico, is coming off his fifth campaign as a driver of the No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry in the Truck circuit. Through 23-scheduled events in 2024, Gray notched his second career pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, a total of five top-10 results and career-high stats in laps led (35) and average-finishing result (15.7). Despite missing the 2024 Playoffs, Gray achieved a career-best 13th-place result in the final standings. He also surpassed 100 career starts in the Truck Series.

“TRICON has become a second home to me, and I am looking forward to another year as the driver of the 15,” Gray said in a released statement. “I feel like we have some unfinished business after this past season, and I am as motivated as ever to compete in the postseason in 2025.”

Gray, the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock champion, made his first three Truck Series career starts during the final three events of the 2019 season with TRICON, which competed at DGR-Crosley then. Since 2020, he competed as a full-time competitor with the organization that rebranded to David Gilliland Racing from 2021-22 and currently under the TRICON banner since 2023. After notching a career-high four top-five results and eight top-10 results before settling in 14th place in the final standings in 2020, Gray achieved his first career pole at Charlotte in May 2023. During the 2023 season, he would proceed to notch three top-five results, six top-10 results and 26 laps led before finishing in 14th place in the standings for a second time.

In addition to being a full-time Truck Series competitor, Gray has made a total of 21 starts in the ARCA Menards Series division. This past season, Gray made six starts with Joe Gibbs Racing and achieved his first two career victories (Charlotte in May and Kansas Speedway in September).

Through 117 previous Truck Series starts, Gray has achieved a total of two poles, 10 top-five results, 27 top-10 results, 81 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.7 as he continues to strive for both his first series victory and Playoff appearance.

“We are excited to have Tanner back with us for another season,” David Gilliland, team owner of TRICON Garage, added. “He is a foundational member of our team, and we are eager to continue to grow our organization alongside he and Corey [Heim]. I am very pleased with the progress we are making at TRICON and look forward to continuing our pursuit of new milestones.”

Currently, Tanner Gray and Corey Heim comprise TRICON’s 2025 Truck Series driver lineup with the rest, including crew chief details, to be determined at a later date.

With his plans for next season set, Tanner Gray’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway. The event is scheduled to occur on February 14, 2025, and air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.