MiscellaneousOther Series PR

Toyota: HySE to participate in the Dakar 2025 “Mission 1000 ACT2” with the HySE-X2, to tackle further technical challenges

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 12, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – HySE (Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine technology Association) will participate in the “Mission 1000 ACT2(1)” of Dakar 2025 (Dakar Rally(2)), which will be held in Saudi Arabia from 3rd to 17th January 2025, with the HySE-X2. “Mission 1000” is the category newly added to Dakar 2024, which is well-known as “Dakar Rally” for the world’s toughest motorsport, inviting vehicles using powertrains of next generation for the carbon neutrality.

HySE participated in it this year with hydrogen engine-equipped HySE-X1 to identify potential issues with small mobility that are yet unknown. HySE-X1 kept running through the final day and came in 4th position in the category.

This time, which will be our second entry, HySE will be launching the HySE-X2 which has the engine and the chassis that are progressed from those of HySE-X1, in order to tackle new technical challenges like increasing output at the high revolution range, improving fuel consumption at the middle range and increasing capacity of the hydrogen tank. HySE will continuously work to build a global and cross-industry network for the realization of compact hydrogen mobility, by promoting HySE’s presence and initiatives through the participation in the world-renowned Dakar Rally.

HySE is also going to participate in “European Hydrogen Week(3)” which will be held at Brussels, Belgium between 18th and 22nd November and display the HySE-X2 at the booth, “Automobile Club de l’Ouest” located in HALL7, M20.

(1) Mission 1000 www.dakar.com/en/dakar-world/therace/dakar-future/mission-1000
(2) Dakar Rally is a rally raid event that has been held every year since 1978, covering various terrains like deserts, muddy fields and mountains.
(3) EUROPEAN HYDROGEN WEEK is the largest annual event of Europe specialized to hydrogen, organized by the European Commission, Hydrogen Europe and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership.

Comment from Daichi Kai, Team Manager of HySE Dakar 2025

“We have decided to participate in the Dakar Rally with HySE-X2 which has the engine and the chassis that are progressed from those of HySE-X1. We would like to contribute to the establishment of technologies for the small hydrogen mobility engine, by verifying the effects of the countermeasures for technical issues found with HySE-X1 this year and by challenging more severe performance area of the engine. The details of our activities will be shown through Instagram and we would appreciate your support.”

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/41816533.html.

About Toyota

Toyota strives to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society through all its business operations.

Our corporate principles form the basis of our initiatives, reflect values that enable action, and drive our mindset.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Why Small Chips in Your Windshield Can Lead to Bigger Problems If Not Repaired
Next article
Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Sets Sights on North American Championship at World Finals in Spain

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Joey Logano crowned third Cup Series championship at Phoenix
06:24
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier captures first Xfinity championship; Riley Herbst wins at Phoenixx
07:30
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs named 2024 Truck Series Rookie of the Year
05:12
Video thumbnail
Ty Majeski dominates for first Truck Series championship at Phoenix
05:10

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025

Official Release -
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the special award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025.
Read more

Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen toCo-Drive the No. 42 OWN Lamborghini for MLT Motorsports...

Official Release -
MLT Motorsports has announced that Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen will co-drive the No 42 OWN Lamborghini at the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals at Jerez de la Frontera.
Read more

Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Sets Sights on North American Championship at...

Official Release -
The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team will return for the final rounds of LST North America Championship in addition to the LST World Finals at Jerez De La Frontera in Cádiz, Spain.
Read more

Cadillac’s next chapter begins at Daytona test days

Official Release -
Five weeks after securing the pole and victory to close out the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Cadillac Racing begins a new chapter where 2024 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) competition started.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category