YOUNG STANDOUTS IN PRO STOCK READY FOR CHAMPIONSHIP MOMENT AT IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

Aaron Stanfield leads Dallas Glenn by 32 points as both aim for first Pro Stock world title in Pomona; Veteran Greg Anderson lurks 56 points back

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 13, 2024) – There’s a possibility the final run of the 2024 Pro Stock season could determine the world championship at this weekend’s 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

If that’s the case and it’s Aaron Stanfield lined up against Dallas Glenn to close out the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season in Pro Stock, it would also result in one of the young standouts winning their first career world championship.

Both have been knocking on the door the past several years and each is ready for that final breakthrough. They’ve exchanged the points lead three times in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, with Stanfield taking over the lead following his Las Vegas victory. He leads Glenn by 32 points (or just more than one round) in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Janac Brothers car, with veteran Greg Anderson 56 points back.

Stanfield, the defending Finals winners, has delivered a spectacular season, winning six times and advancing to 10 final rounds, but he knows the massive challenge that remains. With Pomona being points-and-a-half, Glenn can close to within a round if he gets the gap under 30 points, which would also present the possibility of a winner-take-all final round and the first world champion in the class not named Erica Enders or Anderson since 2018.

“It’s going to come down to the wire and I’ve never been in that position before,” Stanfield said. “But I’m looking forward to it and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It very well could come down to that last round. That’s what dreams are made of and it’s going to be fun to watch it all play out. It would definitely be a cool story to tell and for the fans to see, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

The 2023 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals saw Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) take home event wins, while Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Enders (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won world titles. The year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style, including eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17. It is the last of 20 races in the 2024 NHRA season and the finale is shaping up to be a memorable one in Pro Stock.

Glenn, the 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year, has enjoyed his own special season, leading the points for the bulk of the season and picking up five wins in nine trips to the final round. He stumbled in Las Vegas, losing in the first round to open the door for Stanfield to slip past, but Glenn still has plenty of opportunities to make amends in Pomona in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro for KB Titan Racing.

He would love a chance to be part of a winner-take-all final and Glenn insists he’s relaxed heading into Pomona, focused on only what he can control.

“I know what I need to do when I get there,” Glenn said. “Hopefully we can go out and make eight solid runs this weekend. I’ve tried to relax and not overthink things and then just go out there and do the best we can. But our goal is to make eight quality runs and try to win the race. If I go out there and give it everything I’ve got, I can’t complain about whatever happens. I’m just going to try and be as aggressive as I can. Hopefully the luck is on our side and this absolutely could come down to the last run of the year.”

Anderson, the veteran among the championship contenders, will see if he has another trick up his sleeve to pick up what would be a sixth world championship in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro.

The winningest driver in class history has had his opportunities, advancing to the final round at the past two races, but he’s fell in agonizing fashion at both, including to Stanfield in Las Vegas. Anderson knows he has a stellar car, one that has won twice and qualified No. 1 seven times in 2024, and it’s up to him to try and win Pomona and then hope for some help along the way.

“It’s pretty simple for me: I’ve got to win and have some luck on top of that,” Anderson said. “When you go into the Countdown, you tell yourself if you can have a chance in Pomona, that’s all you can ask for. It’s going to be a heck of a race and a weekend. I’ve been racing well, but not winning and I’ve got to turn that around. I’m looking forward to and I’m hoping I’ve saved my very best for the last race of the year. I’ve done this before and know how to do, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

In the Top Fuel ranks, Justin Ashley currently leads the points over former champs Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon by 44 and 45 points, respectively, with Steve Torrence and Doug Kalitta both close behind. Ashley has collected four wins this season, including the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip’s first event of the season.

The Funny Car championship is all but decided, as class newcomer Austin Prock takes a 188-point lead into Pomona. He’ll clinch his first career world title – and the 21st Funny Car title for John Force Racing – when he attempts his first qualifying pass. He’s also after a ninth Funny Car win, thought the likes of Hagan, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman and Bob Tasca III will try to close out 2024 in style.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle division has once again dominated by Herrera, the defending world champion. He heads to Pomona with 10 wins this year and a 123-point advantage over six-time world champion Matt Smith. With a strong qualifying effort, Herrera can claim his second straight world title.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage in the pits, where they can take part in Nitro School, meet and greets, influencer interviews and much more. Pomona race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the world champions and event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then live eliminations on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

