NHRA AT POMONA 2: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

IN-N-OUT BURGER POMONA DRAGSTRIP

POMONA, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

NOVEMBER 15-17, 2024

TEAM CHEVY LOOKS TO CAPTURE THE 2024 NHRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH JOHN FORCE RACING IN POMONA

Notes:

The final event of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season sees Team Chevy heading west to the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals Nov. 15-17 in Pomona, Calif.

Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car drivers Austin Prock and Jack Beckman of John Force Racing currently sit first and second in the Countdown to the Championship. Prock leads Beckman, who is racing on behalf of team owner and 16-time champion John Force, by 188 points.

Racing for his first championship in NHRA, and the eighth Funny Car driver championship for Chevrolet, Prock aims to clinch the championship early in the Pomona weekend. Closing out his first season behind the wheel of a Funny Car after jumping in for teammate Robert Hight, who is sidelined for medical reasons, Prock and his AAA Chevy team have taken the category by storm this year with eight wins, three runner-up finishes, and 14 No. 1 qualifiers this season.

Heading to Pomona and looking to cap off the season with a potential ninth win, should Prock and the AAA/Auto Club Chevy team do so in Pomona, they become the second team to cross eight wins since John Force did in 2000 with 11. Five drivers have won eight, including Force in 2000, Tony Pedregon in 2003, Ron Capps in 2017, Robert Hight in 2022, and Prock this season.

Beckman, second to Prock in the championship standings on behalf of Force, looks to head to his home track of Pomona to capture a second win in eight events and cap off a successful return to the Funny Car seat after four years.

Together, the trio of Funny Car pilots (Prock, Force, and Beckman) at John Force Racing this season have combined for a staggering 11 wins and 15 No. 1 qualifiers. Force holds two wins and one No. 1 qualifier, and Beckman has raced to one win so far racing on behalf of Force in seven events.

After capturing her first win since 2022 and aiding John Force Racing in their Las Vegas double-up, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, heads to Pomona looking to cap off the season strong. Force currently sits seventh in the standings by 118 points back from first.

In a tight Pro Stock championship battle, Aaron Stanfield, Dallas Glenn, and Greg Anderson are separated by just 56 points from first to third, respectively. Stanfield and Glenn are both battling for their first category title, while Anderson aims to capture his sixth as a driver.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

On heading to Pomona:

“Excited to get to Pomona. I’ve always loved going to southern (California) as a kid and I still feel that same way when the time of the year comes. Looking to get a win in a Funny Car there. I’ve had a lot of success there in Top Fuel. Maybe that will translate into the Funny Car.”

On the Countdown to the Championship and racing for his first title:

“It’s been an amazing year. This team has done an outstanding job all year long and they deserve this championship. It’s been an honor to drive this Camaro. and proud to deliver a championship to Chevrolet.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“The last time I participated in the NHRA Finals at Pomona (2020 ran at Vegas), I left with the trophy. Being my final fill-in race for John Force, nothing would make me happier than to put his Peak Camaro in the Winner’s Circle. I want to express my gratitude to John and the Force Family, Robert Hight, the entire Peak crew and JFR staff, and especially to the NHRA fans for making this eight-race stretch so memorable and rewarding.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I can’t believe we are heading into the final NHRA event of 2024 this weekend in Pomona, California! This season has carried us all through its highs and lows. It has taught me that at John force Racing, we are one team, and we truly face adversity together. It also reminded me how sweet victory can be after a long road.

Our Monster Energy Chevrolet team is coming off of a big win in Las Vegas, Nevada. We qualified No. 1 and turned on four lights with my dad there to see it all. Having my dad back made the weekend complete. I felt our teams had more heart chasing down a win with my dad returning to the track. It was also the first time we doubled up with our teammate Austin Prock. Last week’s race will always be a memorable one for JFR.

Winning after two years has put this whole team on such a high. We plan to perform the same way we did in Vegas. We’re looking for four clean runs, qualify top five, and going rounds on race day. We’ve moved up in points to the (seventh) position, and the competition in front of us is stacked tight. If we have another solid weekend we can definitely finish on a high note.”

How to Watch:

The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals from In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip airs first with qualifying on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Sunday’s eliminations air, also on FS1, following qualifying at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,460: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time). Jack Beckman, racing on behalf of John Force in 2024’s Countdown to the Championship and second in points, has a Round W-L record of 14-6 in seven events.

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 635.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

170: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

90: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

50: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

17: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.