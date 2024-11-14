Max McLaughlin Joins Niece Motorsports’ Dirt Late Model Program in Partnership with HWH Performance

World of Outlaws Winner to Chase After Prestigious Events in 2025

Salisbury, NC (Nov. 14, 2024) – Niece Motorsports is bringing its Dirt Super Late Model operation back in full force through a partnership with HWH Performance. The organization has signed Max McLaughlin as its primary driver starting this weekend in the Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway.

McLaughlin, son of former NASCAR winner, Mike McLaughlin, is a second-generation driver who hails from Mooresville, North Carolina. This year, he competed in his first full-time season in the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series coinciding with a partial schedule in the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modified tour.

Some of McLaughlin’s career highlights include race wins in the World of Outlaws, Super DIRTcar, Super Modifieds, ARCA East, and the North South Shootout. He is a past champion of the DIRTcar Nationals and STSS Super Nationals tours, winning both titles in 2021.

Niece Motorsports has occasionally fielded entries in various Super Late Model races in the past, but next year, the team plans to enter several noteworthy events throughout the country. Rather than committing to one specific tour, the team will opt to chase after some of the most prestigious races on the calendar.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team will enter its 10th year of competition in 2025, marking a significant milestone year for the company.

Anchor partners Precision Vehicle Logistics and Mohawk Northeast will back McLaughlin’s efforts. Precision Vehicle Logistics has served as primary sponsor in several Truck Series races with the team this season. Mohawk Northeast has shared a relationship with McLaughlin for the majority of his racing career.

“This is something that Cody Efaw and I have been talking about trying to put together for quite some time now,” said McLaughlin. “I think it’s great to see this all come together. We have all the right people and he’s done a great job putting sponsorship together with Precision Vehicle Logistics coming on board to help us. I’m glad that I could continue my relationship with Mohawk also, and we’re really excited to get rolling together. Obviously, the organization here is high class, and we’ve got all the tools to make it a great team.”

HWH Performance, founded by Niece Motorsports CEO, Cody Efaw, will be the team responsible for preparing these efforts. The team will run cars built by Longhorn Chassis, one of the most recognizable names in the dirt world.

“Dirt Late Model racing is something that I’ve always been passionate about since I was a kid going to the track when my father raced,” said Cody Efaw. “We see some of the best talent in the country come from dirt backgrounds, and I think it’s a testament to how tough these cars are to race. We’ve worked with Max before and have been wanting to put together a program like this for a while. It’s going to be fun to take him and run the big events next year with the support of our great partners at Precision and Mohawk.”

The team/driver pairing has a brief history of running together in the past. In 2018, McLaughlin made his NASCAR national series debut driving for Niece Motorsports at Eldora Speedway. In just his first NCTS race, McLaughlin went on to secure a respectable 12th-place finish.

“Al Niece gave me my first opportunity to go NASCAR racing,” continued McLaughlin. “He’s been a big supporter of mine, and so for us to come back together at a much higher number of races is special. We ran well at Eldora and talked about doing more, but I was busy racing on dirt all the time, so now that we can hit a bunch more races next year, I’m ready to go out and compete for wins with this team.”

This weekend, McLaughlin will strap into the No. 4 Precision Vehicle Logistics / Mohawk Northeast car for his first start with the team at Senoia Raceway. Fans can tune-in live on Flo Racing to watch both Friday and Saturday night’s features and cheer on as the team chases after a large pay day in prize money.

Visit niecemotorsports.com for all the latest news.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, Niece Motorsports enters its tenth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.