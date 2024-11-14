Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA confirms 2025 drivers

Two-car WEC program features championship-winning roster for global schedule

DETROIT (Nov. 14, 2024) – Continuity and experience highlight Cadillac Racing’s driver roster for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season.

Cadillac Racing has doubled its factory program entries for its third season of Hypercar competition as JOTA Sport will run the Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R racecars for the eight-race global schedule.

Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn return as Cadillac Racing teammates for the third consecutive WEC season and fourth overall and will be joined by Sebastien Bourdais, who co-drove the Cadillac V-Series.R in three WEC races and the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 2024 season in which he earned two victories and two pole starts.

Will Stevens, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and Norman Nato return to the team that earned a historic victory at Spa-Francorchamps for a privateer and second successive FIA Hypercar Team World Cup Championship this past season.

Driver pairings will be announced at a later date. The team will conduct a shakedown of its Dallara chassis next week at the Anneau du Rhin circuit in France.

Cadillac Racing, which recorded a podium finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in its inaugural WEC season, added its maiden Hypercar pole start this past season at Fuji Speedway along with front-row starts at Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps.

The 2025 WEC season begins Feb. 28 with the Qatar1812Km at the Lusail International Circuit, preceded Feb. 21-22 by the annual Prologue.

For more than a century, racing has provided a testbed for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between racecars and production vehicles, as well as a way to build a fanbase for the brand around the world.

The Cadillac V-Series.R marks the third-generation Cadillac prototype racecar and the brand’s first hybrid electrified race car. Codeveloped by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, the racecar represents the start of the fifth generation of the V-Series, incorporating key Cadillac V-Series production car design elements such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

Hertz Team JOTA is one of the most experienced and successful sports car racing teams in recent history, having finished on the podium in LMP2 at Le Mans10 times, including second and third overall in 2017. Owned in part by affiliates of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC and sponsored by global car rental company Hertz and seven-time champion and entrepreneur Tom Brady, the England-based team entered the Hypercar class as a privateer in 2023. Hertz Team JOTA took a historic first victory for a private team in the Hypercar class at the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in May 2024.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.