NASCAR Cup Series

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ANNOUNCES KEY HIRE OF CHAD JOHNSTON AS MANAGER OF RACE ENGINEERING

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 15, 2024) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today the key hire of motorsports veteran, Chad Johnston, to serve as Manager, Race Engineering. Johnston will focus on leading LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s engineering fleet within the competition department led by Brian Campe and Jacob Canter.

“Chad is a great hire for us at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Technical Director, Brian Campe. “His decades of experience and extensive knowledge will make him a huge benefit to the CLUB. We have a lot of work to do this off-season and Chad’s expertise will help us accomplish our goals.”

During his more than 20-year motorsports career, the Cayuga, Ind., native has worked at several prominent race organizations such as, Chip Ganassi Racing, Gillett Evernham Motorsports, JTG-Daugherty Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, Morgan-Dollar Motorsports, and most recently, Stewart-Haas Racing. While working for those organizations, Johnston has directed the likes of some of the most accomplished names in motorsports, such as, Bobby Labonte, Harrison Burton and his father, Jeff Burton, along with Kasey Kahne, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Marcos Ambrose, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Regan Smith, Ryan Preece and Tony Stewart. In the 13 years that Johnston has served as a crew chief in NASCAR’s Truck and Cup Series, the 44-year-old has over 400 races under his belt. He calculated seven victories in Cup, one in Truck, and claims 70 top five and 140 top 10 finishes, as well as 11 pole positions.

“I am excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and start a new journey in my career and am thankful to Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson), and Cal (Wells III) for this opportunity,” said Johnston. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and hope with my experience and knowledge I can help build LEGACY M.C. into a top-tier winning organization.”

Johnston grew up with much ambition, and like many racers, he began that journey at a young age. His driving career began in go-karts and eventually moved up to racing on the dirt tracks of Indiana in an open-wheel midget. While Johnston loved racing cars, he also loved to work on them. While attending Indiana State University, Johnston’s focus shifted from racing cars to engineering them. His senior year in college, Johnston had the opportunity to work at Smith Aerospace as a manufacturing engineer, contributing to the development of Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor, the world’s premier fifth-generation fighter jet.

Johnston’s role at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB begins immediately.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Jimmie Johnson. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
2025 NASCAR National Series Start Times and Networks
00:53
Video thumbnail
Joey Logano 2025 Champion
00:38
Video thumbnail
Martin Truex Jr records top 20 result in final full time Cup start at Phoenix
04:24
Video thumbnail
Anthony Alfredo fined, docked points following on track actions at Phoenix
02:15

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Earn 2024 Team Championship Title

Official Release -
The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team has completed the North America Championship season following the final doubleheader at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain.
Read more

CARS Tour West Announces Schedule and Competition Updates

Official Release -
Following a successful first year of the CARS Tour West, the series is set for growth adding two new divisions to include Super Late Models and Limited Pro Late Models in 2025.
Read more

Pratt Miller Motorsports Returns to its Prototype Roots in 2025

Official Release -
Pratt Miller Motorsports is proud to officially announce its return to prototype racing, marking a new chapter in its illustrious motorsports history.
Read more

SANTOS, JACKS, AND SITTERLY TOP THURSDAY OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN PRACTICES

Official Release -
Bobby Santos, Sam Jacks, and Otto Sitterly topped Thursday practices for the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category