AUSTIN PROCK WINS HIS FIRST NHRA FUNNY CAR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET

In His First Season Driving the Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Prock Amassed Eight Victories and 15 No. 1 Qualifiers So Far on His Way to Claiming the Coveted Title

POMONA, California (November 16, 2024) – In his first season competing behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevy for John Force Racing, clinched his first NHRA Funny Car World Championship at the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, Calif.

“Congratulations to Austin Prock and everyone at John Force Racing on winning the 2024 NHRA Funny Car World Championship,” said Mark Stielow, Director, Motorsports Competition Programs. “To win his first NHRA World Championship, in his first season behind the wheel of the Camaro SS Funny Car, shows the talent, preparation, and execution Austin and his team delivered all season.”

Amassing eight victories, three runner-up finishes, and 15 No. 1 qualifiers, surpassing team owner John Force for the most Funny Car No. 1 qualifiers in a single season, in addition to a win-loss record of 46-11 so far this season, Prock defeated teammate Jack Beckman, racing on behalf of team owner and 16-time World Champion Force, to give JFR and Chevrolet a one-two finish in the final standings. The title is John Force Racing’s 23rd World Championship title and Chevrolet’s eighth driver championship in the category.

The team’s performance during the 2024 season not only showcased Prock’s natural ability piloting the Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, but also the dedication and focus of his team to claim wins at Phoenix, Bristol, Richmond, Seattle, the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, Reading, Charlotte 2, and Las Vegas 2. Prock still has one more race day left, with Pomona’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals victory up for grabs Sunday.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Prock. “This team has done an outstanding job all year long and they deserve this championship. It’s been an honor to drive this Cornwell Tools Camaro, and proud to deliver a championship to Chevrolet.”

Prock clinched the championship after Q3 Saturday that saw the team run 3.804 seconds E.T. at 334.57 mph, the quickest run in nitro Funny Car since the elimination of laid-back headers. “Everyone at John Force Racing, we’re surrounded by such great people, such great sponsors. (This team) gives you so much confidence to go after something like this. This is 19 years in the making. I started racing when I was 10 years old and all I wanted to do was be a professional race car driver. I’m so proud to drive this Chevrolet with AAA Auto Club, Cornwell Tools, and everyone that’s a part of this.”

Formerly competing with John Force Racing in Top Fuel, Prock got his opportunity this season after teammate Robert Hight had to step out of the car for medical reasons. During the season, Prock raced to multiple track records with his father Jimmy Prock, brother Thomas Prock, and Nate Hildahl serving as co-crew chiefs, as well as capturing low elapsed times of sessions and events. Overall, Prock holds 12 wins during his NHRA career in both Top Fuel and Funny Car, as well as 18 No. 1 qualifiers heading into tomorrow’s eliminations.

A Notes and Quotes recap will follow the race on Sunday.

