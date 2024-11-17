B. FORCE, PROCK, ANDERSON AND M. SMITH TAKE NO. 1 SPOTS AT IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 16, 2024) – Brittany Force made the quickest Top Fuel run of the 2024 season on Saturday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, qualifying No. 1 for the fourth time in the past five races at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the last of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the sixth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force, who won the most recent race in Las Vegas, went an impressive 3.643-seconds at 336.65 mph in her 11,000-horsepower Monster Energy/Chevrolet dragster, collecting her sixth No. 1 of the season. After enduring her share of struggles this season, Force and her team have come on strong to close out the season as she looks to end the year with a second straight win. She’s 108 points out of first, giving her an outside shot at a championship as well, but Force is thrilled with how her team has persevered to get back on track.

Steve Torrence went 3.644 just moments earlier on Saturday, but Force and her team laid down an incredible run to close out qualifying.

“We ran a 3.64 and that’s huge. I’m very proud of [crew chief] David Grubnic and John Collins, and the whole Monster Energy team. I wanted as many bonus points as we could get,” Force said. “[The number of cars in the 3.6s] says the competition is fierce. It’s killer out there. I didn’t know how quick I ran but when I pulled off the track there were cameras in my face so I thought it might be better than it felt.

“I’m not disappointed [in being a championship longshot]. Everything happens for a reason and it all helps pull our team together. We win as a team and we lose as a team.”

Torrence’s 3.644 at 334.90 puts him second, while defending world champion Doug Kalitta is third after a 3.650 at 334.98. Shawn Langdon took fourth with a 3.653 at 331.45, jumping into second in points.

He’s currently 43 behind points leader Justin Ashley, who is looking for his first world championship. Ashley will open eliminations in an epic first-round matchup against Antron Brown, who is only 46 points behind the young standout. Kalitta and Torrence are 78 and 79 points behind, respectively, while Clay Millican also remains in contention at 95 points out of first heading into the opening round of eliminations.

In Funny Car, Austin Prock closed out qualifying with an incredible track-record run of 3.804 at 334.57 in his 11,000-horsepower AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS. Prock clinched his first career world championship in qualifying, making the quickest Funny Car run in seven years and the fourth-quickest in Funny Car history. It is his 15th No. 1 qualifier in 2024, the most in Funny Car history.

Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson stayed alive in the championship chase, making two strong runs of 6.50 on Saturday, including a category-best 6.505 at 211.20 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro. It is the eighth No. 1 qualifier of the season for the five-time world champion, who also remained in contention for the world title. He’s currently 48 points behind leader Aaron Stanfield, with a potential semifinal matchup looming between the contenders.

He could also meet KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in the championship round in what would be a winner-take-all final round. It’s a scenario that has the veteran and the all-time wins leader in the category excited for Sunday, as an epic championship finale could be in store at Pomona.

“Qualifying means everything. To be able to control our own destiny on Sunday is all you can ask for,” Anderson said. “The way the ladder is set up is a prayer answered. I can’t remember a time when we had three cars within two rounds of the championship going into Sunday.

“Win the race and win the championship. If I can pull that off, it might be the biggest thing I’ve done in this sport. We’ve got it all set up. I just hope I wake up on the right side of the bed. For the last dozen races I’ve had the strongest horse out here but I just haven’t closed the deal. Tomorrow, I hope the sun shines on me and if it doesn’t, I hope it shines on my teammate, Dallas Glenn.”

Glenn is 29 points behind Stanfield, qualifying second with a run of 6.512 at 209.82, pulling to within a round of Stanfield heading into eliminations. He could potentially meet Stanfield in a winner-take-all final round as well, while Stanfield qualified fourth with a 6.517 at 209.98.

Matt Smith kept Gaige Herrera from his second straight championship on Saturday, securing enough qualifying bonus – as well as the No. 1 spot – to extend the championship race into Sunday. He qualified in the top spot for the sixth time this year, going 6.721 at 202.64 on his Denso Auto Parts/Matt Smith Racing Buell. With that, he closed the gap to 119 points against Herrera, though Smith will need plenty of help to secure a seventh world championship on Sunday.

If Herrera knocks off Clayton Howey in the opening round of eliminations, Herrera will claim his second straight world title. Smith’s only path to a championship is if Herrera loses in the first round and Smith wins the race. If that doesn’t happen, Smith would at least like to end the year with a victory.

“We came here to try and get the win and we’re in a spot to do that,” Smith said. “We’re still alive [for the championship] but we made too many mistakes during the Countdown to battle Gaige [Herrera] for the championship.

“Funny, but I’m going to finish No. 2 in the championship and I’ve never been No. 2 in my career. I’ve either won the championship or been third or fourth or lower. It would be huge for us to win the race tomorrow or for Angie [Smith], John Hall or Jianna [Evaristo] to win it. I’d love to see one of them win it. It would be a great way to end the season.”

A. Smith qualified second with a 6.758 at 201.43 and Herrera is third after going 6.765 at 201.22.

Eliminations for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals begin at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

POMONA, Calif. — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 59th annual In-N-Out NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip, the final of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.643 seconds, 336.65 mph vs. 16. Krista Baldwin, 3.801, 302.28; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.644, 334.90 vs. 15. Gary Pritchett, 3.750, 329.91; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.650, 334.98 vs. 14. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.738, 323.89; 4. Shawn Langdon, 3.653, 331.45 vs. 13. Josh Hart, 3.729, 327.90; 5. Justin Ashley, 3.670, 332.59 vs. 12. Antron Brown, 3.725, 318.09; 6. Shawn Reed, 3.678, 331.69 vs. 11. Jasmine Salinas, 3.723, 332.43; 7. Tony Stewart, 3.694, 333.91 vs. 10. Billy Torrence, 3.712, 330.96; 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.694, 331.77 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 3.700, 331.36.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Scott Palmer, 3.818, 301.47; 18. Ron August, 4.121, 229.27.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.804, 334.57 vs. 16. Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 5.413, 132.13; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.821, 332.75 vs. 15. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.544, 191.81; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.828, 334.82 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.041, 305.84; 4. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.838, 331.94 vs. 13. Steven Densham, Mustang, 3.983, 313.66; 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.867, 334.82 vs. 12. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.903, 308.92; 6. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.870, 336.40 vs. 11. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.890, 308.43; 7. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.875, 328.46 vs. 10. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.889, 327.98; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.875, 324.59 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.878, 326.71.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Alex Miladinovich, 7.085, 91.17; 18. Dave Richards, 7.543, 85.50; 19. Buddy Hull, 8.320, 79.11.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.505, 211.20 vs. 16. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.620, 208.78; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.512, 209.82 vs. 15. Derrick Reese, Ford Mustang, 6.562, 210.34; 3. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.515, 209.07 vs. 14. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.548, 209.26; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.517, 209.98 vs. 13. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.546, 210.70; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.520, 210.77 vs. 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.541, 209.36; 6. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.527, 209.98 vs. 11. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.539, 209.17; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.530, 210.44 vs. 10. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.536, 208.94; 8. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.532, 210.11 vs. 9. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.534, 209.95.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Joey Grose, 6.628, 208.14; 18. Mason McGaha, 6.884, 205.47; 19. David Cuadra, 26.403, 31.61.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.721, 202.64 vs. 16. Aaron Pine, Suzuki, 17.388, 72.97; 2. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.758, 201.43 vs. 15. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.248, 187.78; 3. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.765, 201.22 vs. 14. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 7.001, 193.35; 4. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.767, 199.82 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.885, 196.82; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.771, 196.44 vs. 12. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.834, 202.09; 6. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.783, 198.96 vs. 11. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.815, 198.29; 7. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.788, 198.55 vs. 10. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.796, 199.14; 8. John Hall, Beull, 6.792, 200.53 vs. 9. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.792, 197.62.