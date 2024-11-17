Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Daytona Testing Report

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida. (November 16, 2024) – Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing completed two full days of testing at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. With the return to Cadillac Racing, the Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing stable took to the track for the first time with the two-car Cadillac V-Series.R factory effort. With over 17 hours of testing, the Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing team tallied 491 laps across the 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course.

Onsite at Daytona International Speedway included all four full-season drivers for Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing. Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque handled the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R alongside their IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup co-driver, Will Stevens. The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing team logged a best time of 01:36.367 on the time charts over the two days of testing. In the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, co-drivers Jordan Taylor and Louis Delétraz took helm for the testing sessions. The No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing duo posted their fastest lap time of 01:36.763 around Daytona International Speedway.

The Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing team will return to Daytona International Speedway with the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season kickoff – the Road Before the Rolex 24 – beginning on Friday, January 17th, 2025. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 will conclude on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, with qualifying for the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA. The green flag for the 63rd Running of the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA will fly on Saturday, January 25th.

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Driver Quotes

Ricky Taylor, Full Season Co-Driver, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“First impression of the car is that it gives you a lot of confidence. I think it follows what we expected that the car is forgiving to drive and seems to be good in all types of corners. I think there is a learning curve for us on how the systems work and how all the buttons and things work. We are all looking forward to comparing notes next week and seeing how all our different experiences between Will driving for a different manufacturer and from the other four of us and Alex Lynn who has experience in the Cadillac and also our new teammates at Action Express. All of us working together to hopefully create the best of our three different worlds throughout the year.”

Filipe Albuquerque, Full Season Co-Driver, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“It is very interesting to drive the new Cadillac V-Series.R. It is very different from when I drove the DPi. For me, the Cadillac’s highlights are always the power, The throttle response is amazing and how it deploys the power to the wheel is very, very nice and natural. Our process is obviously ongoing, and I am looking forward to more time in the car.”

Will Stevens, IMEC Co-Driver, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“This is my first time in the Cadillac V-Series.R and my first impression is very positive. I think our first day in the car was to get all the drivers through to make everyone feel comfortable. The promising thing is that everyone felt pretty comfortable pretty quickly. Always a good sign when you have a new car, and you can adapt quickly and get used to how the car feels. A big part to learn going forward is more about the systems and how they work and how they can help us manipulate car balance, so we can start to get a few driver preferences on what we like and don’t like. The car has great adjustments in the settings and the tools we have available to us to fine tune balance for what a driver wants. Overall, very productive weekend.”

Jordan Taylor, Full Season Co-Driver, No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“It has been great coming back to Cadillac and driving the new V-Series.R. It definitely has its own driving style wise: the way it feels, the way you attack corners, the setup changes are different, the terminology is all different. It has been a lot to learn but nice to get a head start here in November, before the year ends. We should get a good head start from this test and go into the off season with more ideas to come back to the ROAR with. We are all excited to start the season next year. I think there is a lot of expectation on big results. Obviously, last year, we had two wins, and the team would definitely like to increase that, and I think we will have a great chance to with Cadillac.”

Louis Delétraz, Full Season Co-Driver, No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

“I really enjoyed my first laps in the Cadillac V-Series.R GTP. The first lap out of Turn 6, full throttle in the banking put a huge smile on my face. On every shift and down shift you can hear that incredible Cadillac engine noise. It is really cool. I am looking forward to more laps and getting more comfortable in the car. The car is very intuitive to drive and has high grip. Putting power down is definitely great. It feels like a race car! I am really excited to work with Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac and Dallara because I think together, we are a very strong group and can achieve great success – that will be our objective for the 40 car next season and to challenge for a title.”

ABOUT WAYNE TAYLOR RACING (WTR)

Wayne Taylor Racing’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 18-year history, WTR has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR currently has 14 North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.