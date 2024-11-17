Teams get head start on 2025 IMSA season

New drivers impressed with the powerful Cadillac V-Series.R during Daytona test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2024) – Louis Deletraz was duly impressed with the Cadillac V-Series.R during an introductory drive Friday.

“The first lap out of Turn 6, full throttle in the banking put a huge smile on my face,” Deletraz said. “On every shift and downshift you can hear that incredible Cadillac engine noise. It is really cool. The car is very intuitive to drive and has high grip. Putting power down is definitely great. It feels like a racecar.”

Nine drivers totaled 866 laps over the two days of running on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course that incorporates the high-banked oval during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-sanctioned off-season test.

Initially, foremost for six new drivers was learning the intricacies of the Dallara chassis powered by the purpose-built 5.5-liter V8 engine and systems of the hybrid racecar followed by prescribed test plans over the course of five sessions. More than 16 hours of track time was also a refresher for Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber, who have driven the Cadillac LMDh platform since the inception of the GTP and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar classifications, respectively, in 2023.

The Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Nos. 10 and 40 entries and Cadillac Whelen No. 31 racecars were running an updated control system electronics package that will be introduced for 2025 competition across the IMSA and WEC five-car fleet with the goal of improving cohesiveness in control areas for consistency and reliability, increasing data quality. The update is the first of five development “jokers” permitted for manufacturers through the initial homologation cycle.

“The whole program is stepping up every single year and it’s great that Cadillac continues to progress and develop and push the envelope. With this Evo joker, it will continue to help us be more successful,” said Bamber, an IMSA and WEC champion.

Cadillac Racing teams return to Daytona International Speedway January 17-19 for the Roar Before the 24, which culminates with qualifying for the twice-around-the-clock race the following weekend. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R earned the pole this year.

Drugovich returns to Action Express Racing

Felipe Drugovich, who co-drove the No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, will join Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti for the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the Action Express Racing-run car.

The 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship champion, who competed in LMP2 in the 2024 European Le Mans Series, will make his IMSA debut in the January race. Drugovich got seat time during the Daytona test.

“I am really delighted to be here in Daytona for the first time. AXR and Cadillac gave me the opportunity to do my first Le Mans 24 Hours and now they are putting me to do the other mythical 24 hours — the Daytona one in January 2025,” he said. “Hope to help the team and my fellow drivers in this exciting and unforgettable experience, starting with these tests. I feel privileged and happy to be here.”

Vesti added for Laguna Seca race

Action Express Racing confirmed that Vesti will sit in for Bamber for the IMSA race May 9-11 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca because of the overlap with the FIA World Endurance Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Bamber is doing double duty in 2025 with full season programs in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac GTP entry and with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA for the eight-race WEC campaign.

Vesti, the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship vice-champion and reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, will also contest the five endurance races in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R.

What they’re saying

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, full season driver: “First impression of the car is that it gives you a lot of confidence. I think it follows what we expected that the car is forgiving to drive and seems to be good in all types of corners. I think there is a learning curve for us on how the systems work and how all the buttons and things. We are all looking forward to comparing notes next week and seeing how all our different experiences between Will (Stevens) driving for a different manufacturer and from the other four of us and Alex Lynn who has experience in the Cadillac and also our new teammates at Action Express. All of us working together to hopefully create the best of our three different worlds throughout the year.”

Filipe Albuquerque, full season driver: “It is very interesting to drive the new Cadillac V-Series.R. It is very different from when I drove the DPi. For me, the Cadillac’s highlights are always the power. The throttle response is amazing and how it deploys the power to the wheel is very, very nice and natural. Our process is obviously ongoing, and I am looking forward to more time in the car.”

Will Stevens, IMEC driver: “This is my first time in the Cadillac V-Series.R. and my first impression is very positive. I think our first day in the car was to get all the drivers through to make everyone feel comfortable. The promising thing is that everyone felt pretty comfortable pretty quickly. Always a good sign when you have a new car and you can adapt quickly and get used to how the car feels. A big part to learn going forward is more about the systems and how they work and how they can help us manipulate car balance so we can start to get a few driver preferences on what we like and don’t like. The car has great adjustable in the settings and the tools we have available to us to fine tune balance for what a driver wants. Overall, very productive weekend.”

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Earl Bamber, full season driver: “The whole program is stepping up every single year and it’s great that Cadillac continues to progress and develop and push the envelope. With this Evo joker, it will continue to help us be more successful. I think we’re on a good path and rate, so I’m excited to get out there and start racing.”

Jack Aitken, full season driver: “We have new drivers and they’re settling in well. This time of year it’s more about taking the simple steps, checking that the basics are working and covering our bases. It’s not going to be super relevant for the race weekend when we come back here in January because conditions will be different, but everyone is settling in really well and we’re working out the kinks.”

Frederik Vesti, IMEC driver: “I can’t stop smiling to be honest. Being with Cadillac for the first time in Bahrain was a good experience but to finally start working with Action Express Racing and the whole Cadillac family in the U.S. is really cool. I’ve been looking forward for a few months now to get going with this program and now we’re finally here. These first few days have been really positive. I feel confident and comfortable in the car, which is not a given when you jump into a new car. From Lap 1, I’ve been really confident in this car. Therefore, I’m looking forward to the future.”

Felipe Drugovich, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “It’s been a good test for me getting to know the track as well. I’ve never been on any type of banking like this so it’s quite cool. I’ve been getting used to this can again as it’s quite different from anything I drive. The sound is nice. We’re getting through test items that will help us when we come back here in January.”

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, full season driver: “It has been great coming back to Cadillac and driving the new V-Series.R. It definitely has its own driving style-wise: the way it feels, the way you attack corners, the set-up changes are different, the terminology is all different. It has been a lot to learn but nice to get a head start here in November, before the year ends. We should get a good head start from this test and go into the off-season with more ideas to come back to the Roar with. We are all excited to start the season next year. I think there is a lot of expectation on big results. Obviously, last year, we had two wins and the team would definitely like to increase that and I think we will have a great chance to with Cadillac.”

Louis Deletraz, full season driver: “I really enjoyed my first laps in the Cadillac V-Series.R. The first lap out of Turn 6, full throttle in the banking put a huge smile on my face. On every shift and down shift you can hear that incredible Cadillac engine noise. It is really cool. I am looking forward to more laps and getting more comfortable in the car. The car is very intuitive to drive and has high grip. Putting power down is definitely great. It feels like a racecar. I am really excited to work with Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac and Dallara because I think together we are a very strong group and can achieve great success. That will be our objective for the 40 car next season and to challenge for a title.”

