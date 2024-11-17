Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team End Year with Hardware Haul at Jerez de le Frontera World Finals

CÁDIZ, Spain (November 17, 2024) — The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team officially capped off the 2024 season following the World Finals doubleheader from Jerez de la Frontera. The team departs Spain with a haul of trophies from the World Finals, including a World Finals AM Class win by Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh and two second place finishes by Nate Stacy and Nick Persing in the PRO|AM Class.

For Danny Formal and Ryan Norman, this weekend marked their first World Finals as co-drivers entering the doubleheader event. Coming off their PRO victory to end the LST North America rounds, Formal and Norman knew track position was going to be key in the PRO World Finals races, with over 25 entries from around the world. Formal qualified third for Race 1 while Norman grabbed the eighth spot on the grid for Race 2. Luck didn’t quite fall the way of the No. 101 Huracán LST team in Race 1. With a large and competitive PRO Class, Formal and Norman finished 13th on the day in Race 1 after a penalty shuffled them back in the running order. Eager to rebound from Saturday, Norman was riding steady before contact on an early restart sent the No. 101 back in the pack. Formal then took over in the No. 101, running on pace with the leader and challenged where he could for position and ultimately finished Race 2 in sixth. Although the results may not have been what Formal and Norman hoped for, they ended the World Finals in the top ten of the PRO class standings.

Nate Stacy and Nick Persing fared well in their PRO|AM competition at the World Finals as the pair stood on the podium in both races. In Saturday’s Race 1, Stacy started in the No. 108 Huracán LST, but mechanical issues at the beginning of the race saw the No. 108 fall to the rear of the field. However, Stacy didn’t bat an eye at those troubles, pushing his way forward up to sixth before handing the control over to Persing at their driver change pitstop. Persing then gave it his all, clawing his way from sixth to finish second on the podium. Carrying their momentum from Saturday, Persing and Stacy were ready to challenge again for a podium position after qualifying in the top five. Once again, the No. 108 duo found themselves in the hunt come closing laps. Stacy brought home the No. 108 in second place on the day in the PRO|AM field to claim another trophy and second in the World Finals class standings.

Fresh off their back-to-back LST North America AM Class Championship, Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh were ready to contend against their global competitors in the AM World Finals. The pair in the No. 169 Global Power Components Huracán LST qualified very well for the World Finals doubleheader, starting third for both races. McGee started off in Saturday’s Race 1 and held steady within the leaders then gave the reins to McIntosh to finish out the 50-minute event. On the final lap, McIntosh saw an opportunity to challenge for the lead and win of the race but contact with the leader closed the door and handed the No. 169 team a second-place result. Ready for redemption, Race 2 saw McIntosh off to a great start before trading driving duties with McGee to take it to the end, leaving pit lane with the lead following their mandatory pit stop. McGee continued to capitalize on the incredible pace inside the No. 169 that propelled them to take the victory in Sunday’s Race 2.

In their first World Finals together as a driver pairing, Ashton Harrison and Graham Doyle entered the weekend’s doubleheader keen to focus in on earning the best results possible. The AM Class was the one of the largest amongst the World Finals classes with over 20 entries. Knowing their strengths and speed, Harrison and Doyle kept their poise throughout Saturday’s first race and ended with a top ten finish, five spots forward on the grid from their starting position. For Sunday’s Race 2, Doyle and Harrison were ready to leave it all on the line to finish out the year. Harrison started off in the No. 110 DEX Imaging Huracán LST and capitalized on her familiarity with the Jerez de la Frontera circuit before changing driver’s seat with Doyle. Doyle took over from their mandatory pit stop and continued to fight for each spot on the track before a late race caution due to moisture on the track to end the race saw Doyle grab an impressive eighth-place finish. Harrison and Doyle’s pair of results in the top ten of each race saw them finish 10th in the World Finals standings.

On the year, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable tallied an impressive 2024 season with earning 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America AM Class, Team and Dealership titles, 14 wins and 23 total podiums finishes.

Ryan Norman No. 101 WTR LST (PRO): “Overall I’m very proud of everyone’s effort for the World Finals this year! We showed a lot of great pace, just things didn’t pan out the way we needed things to happen to come out with a better result. We are in a way better position leaving World Finals than we were last season, and I know we will all continue to build on that. Very thankful for this season and opportunity with WTR and my co-driver, Danny Formal, and we will see what the future holds.”

Danny Formal, No. 101 WTR LST (PRO): “It has been a difficult season, but we ended it P2 in the Championship. Ryan did a fantastic job and getting used to driving with a partner as he drove along last year. We had great pace this World Finals, one of the fastest cars in both races. We had a crazy Race 1, unfortunately ended up with a penalty that put us way back in the field. In Race 2, Ryan had a difficult restart, got hit and fell back to 14th and we were able to come back in my stint to P6. We had the same pace as the leader, and we were going toe-to-toe every lap. So grateful to the WTR team and really excited for 2025 and what’s going to happen.”

Nate Stacy, No. 108 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “Man, what a way to end off the season! We gave it all we had. Nick drove exceptionally. We gave it everything we had and managed a P2 in both races and in the World Finals championship! Thanks to the WTR team for a fantastic performance all season and to all my sponsors for supporting me throughout this amazing adventure.”

Nick Persing, No. 108 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “World Finals was awesome and I’m super happy with the result! It was a great way to cap off the season. The team gave us a great car and Nate and I just had to get in and drive it. We struggled with traffic in qualifying and fought our way to the front in the race. Super thankful to WTR and Sentinel Resource Group for making this happen, none of this would be possible without their support.”

Glenn McGee, No. 169 Global Power Components LST (AM): “To fight for it (World Finals championship) again this year was amazing. Where we lost it was in (qualifying). We didn’t have pole, we lost it just on that point, so I’ll take the ding on that one. (Renaud) Kuppens drove well, he was very clean.”

Anthony McIntosh, No. 169 Global Power Components LST (AM): “We knew where we were, we knew what we had to do. We didn’t want to push and have a mistake, and we certainly didn’t want to get a penalty. We just drove hard, fair, clean, kept it in a really good position.”

Graham Doyle, No. 110 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “Leaving World Finals, Ashton and I both feel happy with our performance. Two top 10 finishes in some of the most competitive races of our careers is something I look at with a real a sense of pride. The team did an outstanding job and World Finals was something I truly enjoyed every minute of. I can’t wait for what 2025 holds!”

Ashton Harrison, No. 110 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “It’s sad to see the season come to an end, but really excited for the 110 car with Graham for us to wrap up World Finals with a P8 and a P10. Mega job by everyone at WTR and the guys that have worked just endless hours to get our car ready because World Finals is always such a challenging weekend, especially on the drivers but also the crew and the cars and all the equipment. So, shout out to the team for always giving us their best and giving us a car that was able to compete like it did. Looking forward to what’s next. I’m super thankful for the opportunity that Graham, WTR and DEX Imaging has given me to be a part of this season and really happy with the outcome and looking forward to what’s to come.”

ABOUT WAYNE TAYLOR RACING DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. Wayne Taylor Racing has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched 14 North American Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, Wayne Taylor Racing fields a two-car GTP program with its championship winning No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R and No. 40 Cadillac V-Series.R as well as a GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.