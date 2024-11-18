Antron Brown Captures Fourth NHRA Top Fuel Title at Pomona

Earns Toyota’s Eighth NHRA Top Fuel Driver’s Championship

POMONA, Calif. (November 17, 2024) – Toyota driver Antron Brown won his fourth NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Top Fuel world championship after racing action at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Sunday. The championship is Brown’s first since 2016, adding to his already legendary accolades that also includes the 2012 and 2015 Top Fuel titles. Brown’s triumph also marks the eighth Top Fuel title for Toyota since they joined the category in 2007.

Brown won six races in the 2024 season, while also scoring 33 round wins over 20 races to claim the Top Fuel championship.

TOYOTA FAST FACTS

Brown’s six wins this season were at Route 66 Raceway (May), Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park (June), Sonoma Raceway (July), Maple Grove Raceway (September) zMAX Dragway (September) and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip (November).

Each time Brown made the final round this season, he captured victory

Brown moved into second all-time in Top Fuel victories this season, now with 64 overall to his name. He’s also Toyota’s all-time winningest NHRA racer with all 64 wins as part of the Toyota family.

The 2024 championship makes Brown the fourth Top Fuel driver with at least four world championships.

This is the first world championship for Brown’s AB Motorsports, which was started in 2022.

Brown’s 2024 championship adds to Toyota’s legacy in NHRA Top Fuel racing, accompanying the championships by himself in 2012, 2015 and 2016; Larry Dixon (2010); Del Worsham (2011); Shawn Langdon (2013); and Doug Kalitta (2023).

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

“It’s all right here with this Mission Foods (championship) trophy! When everybody sees that AB Motorsports logo, it has that cross in the middle, all the glory goes to God. He gives us the strength to make this happen and to do it, because I didn’t have the faith in myself to do it, to start a team, for us to ever do this on our own like we did. But he gave us the faith, gave us the will and here we are with all these great partners like Matco Tools, Summit Racing, Toyota. They all make this possible for us and keep this going each and every day. And Sirius XM always has us tuned in. I tell you what, this team is resilient. We never quit, we never stop and when we lined up this weekend, and we saw our matchup as we didn’t qualify where we wanted to – it was like doomsday. Justin Ashley in the first round, then you go to Shawn Langdon, and we were both trying to throw at it and go down. And in that semifinal round against Brittany (Force), we had to go down the track. Hit the tree and go down track and if they run a 3.64 or 3.65, so be it, but we at least have to give ourselves a fighting chance. That 3.68 came right on time and I got down through there. To get this (championship), I tell you what, is incredible. Truly a blessing. I love all my family at home, my kids, everybody. We love you! This is coming back to Indianapolis, Indiana, and I can’t believe we did it!”

BRIAN CORRADI, Crew chief, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

“All the glory goes to the number one himself, God. Antron Brown is the most deserving guy out here, and I can’t say enough about him. Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief) leaving, (pause) hurts. Not sure what I’m going to do without him. We’ve been together for a long time. My guys who work at our team, they’re sitting around that trailer, have that look on their faces and I’m like, ‘God’s got this figured out, we just have to live it and not do anything stupid.’ Thank you, guys, and NHRA, you’re the best. Thank you!”

PAUL DOLESHAL, Group Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America

“Antron Brown has been a staple of Toyota Racing for many years, and we are proud to be a part of his fourth world championship. Antron has put his mark on NHRA’s history and having him within the Toyota Racing family has been and continues to be a tremendous honor for our organization. We look forward to celebrating with Antron, his family and the AB Motorsports entire team!”

