Flying Lizard Leaves Spain Super Trofeo Finale Victorious

Jerez, Spain (November 18, 2024) – Flying Lizard Motorsports wrapped up their 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season on a high note this weekend in the sun-soaked south of Spain. Competing in the series finale at Circuito de Jerez, the team celebrated a standout weekend, earning one pole position, a victory, and an additional podium finish across their three entries. Highlighting the weekend’s success, the No. 114 car, driven by Slade Stewart and Andy Lee, capped off the season with a strong third-place finish in the Pro/Am class Drivers’ championship. This achievement marked the culmination of the team’s third consecutive year competing in the highly competitive single-make series.

“This season has been highly competitive, presenting numerous challenges alongside many impressive performances,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Highlighted by pole positions and race victories, the team has continued to make significant strides in developing this program. Securing a third-place finish in the drivers’ championship further solidifies our legacy, and we eagerly look forward to returning to competition next season.”

The weekend began with the final two rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. The 50-minute sprint races were the last opportunity for competitors to secure season points and acquire additional trophies before heading into the World Finals. Slade Stewart and Andy Lee delivered an admirable performance in the fan-favorite No. 114 Lamborghini Huracán, affectionately named “Sparklefarts.” The duo showcased strong pace, battling as high as second place before finishing the weekend with a best result of fourth in their final race.

Sam Shi, piloting the No. 198 entry in the AM class, put on one of his most impressive drives of the season. Starting eighth, he methodically worked his way through the field to earn a well-deserved third-place finish, capping his season on a high note. However, the highlight of the weekend came courtesy of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller in the No. 199 entry. The pair delivered a masterful performance in the final race, charging from eighth to first to secure a hard-fought victory.

Following the successful North American finale, Flying Lizard Motorsports turned their attention to the Lamborghini World Finals, where they faced elite competitors from the Super Trofeo Europe and Asia Series. Andy Lee’s stellar qualifying effort earned the team a pole position, underscoring the Lizards’ speed and determination. Unfortunately, the intensified competition and expanded grid sizes led to incidents in both races, with all three Flying Lizard entries sustaining contact from rival cars. Despite these setbacks, the team showed resilience and determination, closing the season with a remarkable tally of 21 top-five finishes, four wins, and ten podiums.

With the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season now complete, Flying Lizard Motorsports reflects on another year of growth and success in the series. The team plans to announce their 2025 program in the coming months as they begin to lay the groundwork for another successful season.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

