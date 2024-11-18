Flying Lizard Leaves Spain Super Trofeo Finale Victorious

Jerez, Spain (November 18, 2024) – Flying Lizard Motorsports wrapped up their 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season on a high note this weekend in the sun-soaked south of Spain. Competing in the series finale at Circuito de Jerez, the team celebrated a standout weekend, earning one pole position, a victory, and an additional podium finish across their three entries. Highlighting the weekend’s success, the No. 114 car, driven by Slade Stewart and Andy Lee, capped off the season with a strong third-place finish in the Pro/Am class Drivers’ championship. This achievement marked the culmination of the team’s third consecutive year competing in the highly competitive single-make series.

“This season has been highly competitive, presenting numerous challenges alongside many impressive performances,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Highlighted by pole positions and race victories, the team has continued to make significant strides in developing this program. Securing a third-place finish in the drivers’ championship further solidifies our legacy, and we eagerly look forward to returning to competition next season.”

The weekend began with the final two rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship. The 50-minute sprint races were the last opportunity for competitors to secure season points and acquire additional trophies before heading into the World Finals. Slade Stewart and Andy Lee delivered an admirable performance in the fan-favorite No. 114 Lamborghini Huracán, affectionately named “Sparklefarts.” The duo showcased strong pace, battling as high as second place before finishing the weekend with a best result of fourth in their final race.

Sam Shi, piloting the No. 198 entry in the AM class, put on one of his most impressive drives of the season. Starting eighth, he methodically worked his way through the field to earn a well-deserved third-place finish, capping his season on a high note. However, the highlight of the weekend came courtesy of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller in the No. 199 entry. The pair delivered a masterful performance in the final race, charging from eighth to first to secure a hard-fought victory.

Following the successful North American finale, Flying Lizard Motorsports turned their attention to the Lamborghini World Finals, where they faced elite competitors from the Super Trofeo Europe and Asia Series. Andy Lee’s stellar qualifying effort earned the team a pole position, underscoring the Lizards’ speed and determination. Unfortunately, the intensified competition and expanded grid sizes led to incidents in both races, with all three Flying Lizard entries sustaining contact from rival cars. Despite these setbacks, the team showed resilience and determination, closing the season with a remarkable tally of 21 top-five finishes, four wins, and ten podiums.

With the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season now complete, Flying Lizard Motorsports reflects on another year of growth and success in the series. The team plans to announce their 2025 program in the coming months as they begin to lay the groundwork for another successful season.

