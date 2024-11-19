NHRA

Toyota Wins First NHRA Manufacturers Cup

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Takes home manufacturer championship in 23rd season of NHRA racing

PLANO, Texas (Nov. 19, 2024) – For the first time in its 23 seasons of NHRA competition, Toyota has won the NHRA Manufacturers Cup. The 2024 season was the first time NHRA included the Top Fuel category in its distinctions for the Manufacturers Cup, to which Toyota’s resounding success in Top Fuel this year, along with its achievements in Funny Car, led to its first-ever season triumph.

2024 was another astounding year for Toyota in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, where the manufacturer captured 16 victories in 20 NHRA events across the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories. At least one Toyota supported entry made the final round in every NHRA event this season and the brand has been represented in the final round in 43 consecutive races. Additionally, Toyota won its second consecutive Top Fuel driver’s championship, and eighth overall, with Antron Brown this season.

“The 2024 NHRA season has been storybook for Toyota and to complete it with our first NHRA Manufacturers Cup is icing on the cake,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “None of this would’ve been possible without the incredible efforts of our partner teams, drivers, our engineers at TRD and so many others this season, and we’re proud to celebrate with all involved. This championship is another tremendous accomplishment in Toyota’s motorsports history and one we’ll be sure to cherish for a long time.”

Toyota supports six teams across NHRA’s Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, including Kalitta Motorsports, Torrence Racing, AB Motorsports, SCAG Racing’s Top Fuel program, Ron Capps Motorsports and DC Motorsports. Toyota drivers who were victorious during the 2024 season include: Antron Brown (six wins), Justin Ashley (four wins), Doug Kalitta (three wins), Shawn Langdon (two wins), Steve Torrence (one win) and J.R. Todd (one win). Toyota drivers also captured 11 No. 1 qualifying positions throughout the season.

Toyota first entered NHRA drag racing in 2002 and has won eight Top Fuel and four Funny Car world championships with its supporting teams over its tenure. In Top Fuel, Toyota has won championships with Antron Brown (2024, 2016, 2015 and 2012), Doug Kalitta (2023), Shawn Langdon (2013), Del Worsham (2011) and Larry Dixon (2010). Toyota has captured Funny Car world championships with Ron Capps (2022), J.R. Todd (2018), Del Worsham (2015) and Cruz Pedregon (2008).

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES CHAMPIONS HONORED AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY
Next article
TONY STEWART NAMED 2024 NHRA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Kroger and RFK Racing team up for 2025 NASCAR season
01:35
Video thumbnail
Tanner Gray will be back for his sixth full time season
01:00
Video thumbnail
Austin Prock wins his first NHRA Funny Car Championship
02:51
Video thumbnail
2025 NASCAR National Series Start Times and Networks
00:53

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Travis Mack named crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek for 2025 Cup season

Andrew Kim -
The Louisville, Kentucky, native transitions to Legacy Motor Club to work as a crew chief for Nemechek and the No. 42 Toyota team after spending the previous three seasons working at Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing.
Read more

RFK Announces Expansion to Three Ford Teams with Addition of Ryan Preece

Official Release -
RFK Racing announced today that it will be expanding to a third team with driver Ryan Preece and sponsor Kroger joining the organization.
Read more

Yamaha Celebrates YFZ450R 2024 Racing Champions

Official Release -
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, capped off an incredible 2024 ATV racing season with a series of podium sweeps and championship victories, all while celebrating a major milestone
Read more

Todd Gilliland to Carry on Love’s Travel Stop Livery Into 2025 and Beyond

Official Release -
Todd Gilliland will enter the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with new, yet familiar colors. Gilliland will pilot the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports (FRM).
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category