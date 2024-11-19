Toyota Wins First NHRA Manufacturers Cup

Takes home manufacturer championship in 23rd season of NHRA racing

PLANO, Texas (Nov. 19, 2024) – For the first time in its 23 seasons of NHRA competition, Toyota has won the NHRA Manufacturers Cup. The 2024 season was the first time NHRA included the Top Fuel category in its distinctions for the Manufacturers Cup, to which Toyota’s resounding success in Top Fuel this year, along with its achievements in Funny Car, led to its first-ever season triumph.

2024 was another astounding year for Toyota in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, where the manufacturer captured 16 victories in 20 NHRA events across the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories. At least one Toyota supported entry made the final round in every NHRA event this season and the brand has been represented in the final round in 43 consecutive races. Additionally, Toyota won its second consecutive Top Fuel driver’s championship, and eighth overall, with Antron Brown this season.

“The 2024 NHRA season has been storybook for Toyota and to complete it with our first NHRA Manufacturers Cup is icing on the cake,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “None of this would’ve been possible without the incredible efforts of our partner teams, drivers, our engineers at TRD and so many others this season, and we’re proud to celebrate with all involved. This championship is another tremendous accomplishment in Toyota’s motorsports history and one we’ll be sure to cherish for a long time.”

Toyota supports six teams across NHRA’s Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, including Kalitta Motorsports, Torrence Racing, AB Motorsports, SCAG Racing’s Top Fuel program, Ron Capps Motorsports and DC Motorsports. Toyota drivers who were victorious during the 2024 season include: Antron Brown (six wins), Justin Ashley (four wins), Doug Kalitta (three wins), Shawn Langdon (two wins), Steve Torrence (one win) and J.R. Todd (one win). Toyota drivers also captured 11 No. 1 qualifying positions throughout the season.

Toyota first entered NHRA drag racing in 2002 and has won eight Top Fuel and four Funny Car world championships with its supporting teams over its tenure. In Top Fuel, Toyota has won championships with Antron Brown (2024, 2016, 2015 and 2012), Doug Kalitta (2023), Shawn Langdon (2013), Del Worsham (2011) and Larry Dixon (2010). Toyota has captured Funny Car world championships with Ron Capps (2022), J.R. Todd (2018), Del Worsham (2015) and Cruz Pedregon (2008).

