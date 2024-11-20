LOGAN WILLIAMS HAS HIS BEST SEASON TO DATE

(Ontario, CA, November 18, 2024) Logan Williams, the youngest of the three Williams brothers racing in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, recorded his best season to date in 2024. Driving the recognizable Flowdynamics #5W, he steered his way to a sixth-place finish in the championship standings. The finish and accomplishments achieved by the 28-year-old during the year have him ready to return when the series commences on the other side of the new year.

Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, had perfect attendance in the 20th season of the series that is headquartered in Southern California. In the 22 races that comprised the schedule, he started the A main 21 times. In those, the friendly driver finished in the top five six times and the top ten 15 times.

Of the top five, his best outing was a second at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on the second Saturday in June. He also placed third and fourth two times each and had a fifth-place result.

“I would not say satisfied,” Williams responded when asked about his 2024 campaign. “We obviously wanted to win, but it was definitely our best season by far.”

“Probably almost winning at Perris,” the 28-year-old quickly answered about his highlight of the year. “We led 21 laps or whatever. And Santa Maria when we had a good chance to win when Chiaramonte won. Also, when I finished second at Kern. Those three right there stand out for me.”

While the 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has been a formidable competitor throughout his career, his performances in 2024 were noticeably improved over his previous campaigns. In fact, he was a contender every time he came to the track during the year.

“Just figuring stuff out with the cars, and me being able to do better towards the end of the races,” the confident driver said when asked what propelled him to such a good season. “Me, my dad, Randy, and Clayton worked on the car. Mike English (a past top competitor in the series) set up my car at the last race.”

Amongst the series regulars that Williams squared off against at every race were his two older brothers, Cody and Austin. That provided an interesting angle coming into the last race of the year. Cody, the eldest of the siblings, was sixth in the championship standings and Logan was seventh. However, the gap between the two was only 10 points coming into the finale at Perris Auto Speedway on November 9th. Before the main event, Cody added a few more digits when he was the second-fastest qualifier on the night. At that point, it looked like Logan would be forced to settle for seventh in the points race.

Magnifying his advantage, Cody was starting fifth in the main while Logan began the final battle of the year in ninth. But, Cody left the fray on lap 22 and placed 18th. With Logan rolling forward from ninth to sixth, he earned enough points to take the sixth spot in the standings back from his brother and thus, earned bragging rights over the winter.

“You try to race everybody as hard as you can,” he replied when asked about racing against his brothers. “You try to be a little more careful around them, I guess. We all want to do good and want each other to do good as well.”

Now with some time off, Williams is going to kick back a bit before sliding back into the cockpit early in 2025.

“Not much, to be honest,” Williams laughed when asked about his winter plans. “Just work on the car a little bit and enjoy my time off until we start racing again. We plan on running the full season next year. We may have some trouble getting some funding to make it the whole year, but as of right now, we plan on making all of them.”

Williams and his teammate Matt McCarthy would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2024 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Matt McCarthy 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 13th B Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main

5/25/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 12th A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 18th A Main

8/17/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 15th A Main

Logan Williams 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 5th A Main

3/23/24 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main

4/6/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 9th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 22nd A Main

5/25/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 4th A Main

6/8/24 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA 2nd A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 4th A Main

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA 8th A Main

7/13/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 13th A Main

8/10/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA 3rd A Main

8/15/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main

8/31/24 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA 18th A Main

9/7/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA 3rd A Main

9/21/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

9/28/24 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

10/12/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 12th A Main

10/18/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 18th A Main

10/19/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

11/1/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 8th B Main

11/2/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 26th A Main

11/9/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main