Treyten Lapcevich Looking to be a Contender in Stacked South Carolina 400

Canadian Standout Excited to Race against Late Model Superstars Including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

FLORENCE, S.C.: While most racing divisions are idle for the winter, Late Models will roar to life this weekend at Florence (S.C.) Speedway for the prestigious South Carolina 400.

On the heels of a competitive top-five finish this past weekend at New River All-American Speedway in last Saturday night’s Battle of the Stars race, zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Tour standout Treyten Lapcevich eyes not only another strong weekend of racing but also the opportunity to capture the attention of the audience with a pivotal victory at the iconic South Carolina short track.

Armed with the strength of his Chad Bryant Racing team and a defiant game plan, Lapcevich is looking to pick up the pieces from his spring zMAX CARS Tour appearance at the Florence, S.C. short-track and be a contender in what is wildly expected to be one of the most competitive races of the year.

“I’m really excited to get back into the seat at Florence on Saturday,” said Lapcevich. “(It’s) definitely going to be a very competitive field of cars, but I believe that the Chad Bryant Racing No. 77 team is up for the challenge.”

To help with his second Florence Speedway start, Lapcevich relies heavily on the experience of his car owner and crew chief, former ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief Chad Bryant.

“This is a race that Chad (Bryant) has had a lot of success at in the past, so it’s good to have that advice and knowledge on our side,” added Lapcevich. “I’ve been watching old races all week long and trying to develop as much knowledge as I can.”

Finishing just outside the top-10 in the spring in zMAX CARS Tour competition, Lapcevich is well aware of what it will take to try and stay ahead of the competition on Nov. 23.

“When we were at Florence earlier this year with the CARS Tour and had a decent showing,” recalled Lapcevich. “We qualified fourth and finished just outside the top-10 after struggling late in the race. It’s undoubtedly a difficult track, especially with how abrasive it is on the tires.

“That was a good experience for me to have prior to the race this weekend. I’m looking to apply what I learned to testing to make sure we make the right adjustments and pace myself the right way in the race.”

Knowing this weekend’s annual fall contest will feature an array of competitors of various disciplines and clout, Lapcevich is remaining focused on the job at hand. He hopes a respectful but competitive performance will earn him the respect he continues to try to gain both on and off the race track.

“I think there’s no doubt that the competition will be tough this weekend,” reflected Lapcevich. “I compare it similarly to Martinsville earlier this year, but that being said, we’ve run in high competition with the CARS Tour all year.

Our goal remains the same; we just have to focus on how our car is handling and not get too caught up in the speed charts during practice. It’s great that Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) comes and runs a Late Model Stock Car with us — he doesn’t need to, but he enjoys it. It also brings a lot of eyes to the event, so everyone wins.

“This is going to be my last race of the season with the No. 77 team; therefore, I’m looking to end it on a high note.

To take the checkered flag on a remarkable season as the pilot of Chad Bryant Racing’s No. 77 Evirum |Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Chevrolet, Lapcevich realizes a good pace and smart racing will keep him in contention for the entire 250-lap race.

“It’s a long race, so I’m just looking to pace myself and be up front to compete for the win at the night’s end,” sounded Lapcevich. “Strategy is going to play a big part in this race, so I think there’s going to be a big focus on that to ensure that we are giving ourselves the best shot at ending up in Victory Lane.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with the Chad Bryant Racing team this year, and I want to end it off on a high note this year.

“I’m going to give it the best effort I possibly can in hopes of ending up in victory lane at the end of the night.”

The 32nd annual South Carolina 400 is set from Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway on Sat., Nov. 23, 2024, and will air live on FloRacing.

Lapcevich’s plans for the 2025 racing season will be announced in due course.

For more on Treyten Lapcevich, like him on Facebook (treyten.lapcevich) and follow him on Instagram (@treytenlapcevich) and X | Twitter (@TreytenL).

About Allrem Sports and Entertainment:

Allrem Sports & Entertainment, a company of Allrem group of companies, is the powerhouse behind all sports and entertainment endeavors within the Allrem group of companies, with a strategic focus on ensuring optimal business development, brand awareness, and marketing opportunities for the entire Allrem group of companies and its partners.

Through the collective power of its diverse subsidiaries (Allrem Racing, BKFC, Les Pétroliers de Laval), Allrem Sports & Entertainment delivers unparalleled value to its sponsors and the Allrem group of companies. We provide our partners with business development opportunities, corporate hospitality programs, targeted brand awareness initiatives and innovative sponsorship activations. We ensure that all our partners receive maximum exposure and tangible returns on their investment to meet their objectives.

Learn more at allremsae.com

About Evirum:

Evirum, part of the Allrem group of companies, is a Canadian residual materials management brokerage offering eco-responsible solutions across North America to minimize environmental impact and promote recycling and other innovative practices. Evirum is committed to providing companies, events and industries with the best sustainable practices and services.

Learn more at evirum.com

About BKFC:

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, in which Allrem is a shareholder, is the first entity sanctioned to hold regulated bare-knuckle events in the United States since 1889. BKFC is based in Philadelphia (PA) and headed by President and Founder David Feldman.

Learn more at bkfc.com