RFK Tabs Jeremy Bullins to Lead No. 6 Team

Bullins Reunites with Driver Brad Keselowski for 2025 and Beyond

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 21, 2024) – RFK Racing has announced that Jeremy Bullins, veteran crew chief in NASCAR, has joined the organization, reuniting with driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski to lead the No. 6 team beginning in 2025.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with BK again, this time in the iconic No. 6 car with RFK,” said Bullins. “We were able to accomplish a lot as a team previously, but we had a couple of unfinished goals like a Daytona 500 win and a championship together and I’m ecstatic we get the opportunity to compete together again. From the outside looking in it’s been obvious the trajectory RFK is on, and I look forward to being part of the growth and future success of the team.”

Bullins – a winner of 31 races in the sport – joins RFK after a decade-plus stint in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske, working with drivers Ryan Blaney, Keselowski, Austin Cindric, and Harrison Burton. He most recently led the No. 21 team, earning the organization’s famed 100th victory at Daytona this summer.

Prior, he was paired with Austin Cindric and the No. 2 team, which came on the heels of Keselowski’s departure of Team Penske at the end of the 2021 campaign. Together, Bullins and Keselowski finished second in the 2020 points standings, and won five races in the Cup Series in the 2020-21 seasons.

Bullins’ debut in Cup came in 2014 with 2023 Cup Champion Ryan Blaney, as the two were successful from 2014-19, winning three races with the No. 12 team. Prior to Cup, the Walnut Cove, North Carolina native was atop the box for several drivers at Penske. In total, he amassed 21 victories in the Xfinity Series in just 100 starts.

Bullins attended North Carolina State University studying Mechanical Engineering.

Keselowski enters his 16th full season in Cup in 2025, and fourth as Co-Owner/Driver at RFK. He’s fresh off his 10th appearance in the current NASCAR Playoffs format and will enter the 2025 campaign third amongst active drivers in total wins (36).

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.