Chevrolet Completes Back-to-Back NASCAR Manufacturer Championship Sweep

Chevrolet’s Sixth Title Sweep Across NASCAR National Ranks

DETROIT (Nov. 21, 2024) – For the second consecutive year, and the sixth time overall, Chevrolet swept the manufacturer championship titles across the NASCAR national ranks – earning its 43rd NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship; its 26th Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and its 12th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship. This marks the first time in NASCAR history that a manufacturer has swept the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series in consecutive seasons.

“Winning the manufacturer championship titles in all three NASCAR national series for the second straight year is a remarkable achievement, and we are so proud of all the Chevy teams,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet. “This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication we’ve seen all season long from Chevrolet engineers, drivers, crew chiefs and teams. We all work together to put the best race cars and trucks on the track every week, and the championships are a true testament to the strength of that collaborative effort across each series.”

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Chevrolet won its first manufacturer championship in 1958, later logging a record-setting streak of 13 consecutive titles between 2003 – 2015. This marks the fourth consecutive season that Chevrolet has won the prestigious title in NASCAR’s top division, keeping the manufacturer undefeated in the Next Gen era. Completing its third season of competition, the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 made 15 trips to victory lane in 36 points-paying races, recorded with eight drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations: Kyle Larson (six wins; series-best); William Byron (three wins); and Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one win each). Kyle Busch, Zane Smith and Shane van Gisbergen also contributed to the points total that led to the championship title.

Chevrolet brought home the Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the eighth consecutive season. In 33 races, 10 different drivers recorded a combined 18 wins in the Camaro SS. Among those winners includes Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill (four wins; series-best) and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (one win), who each earned a victory in the Round of Eight to secure an early bid into the Championship Four. Also collecting victories were three first-time winners with Shane van Gisbergen (three wins), Jesse Love and Connor Zilisch (one win each), as well as JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer (three wins), Justin Allgaier (two wins) and Sammy Smith (one win). Former NASCAR Cup Series champions, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, also drove Hendrick Motorsports’ part-time entry to a pair of victories. In addition, Carson Kvapil and Parker Kligerman tallied results that earned points towards the championship title.

The 2024 season delivered Chevrolet its second consecutive NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship. The year opened in dominating fashion for the Bowtie brand, with four different drivers earning victories in the series’ first four races, including two first-time winners with Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth. Chevrolet paced the series in wins throughout the entirety of the season, with the manufacturer ending the season with 12 wins in 23 races, recorded by Christian Eckes (four wins); Grant Enfinger, Nick Sanchez and Kyle Busch (two wins each); and Rajah Caruth and Ross Chastain (one win each). Other points contributors included Connor Zilisch and Zane Smith.

