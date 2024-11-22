Miscellaneous

Biffle Receives Myers Brothers Award for Response to Those Areas Devastated by Hurricane Helene

Charlotte, N.C. – Long before the rest of the country knew the devastation Hurricane Helene had dealt Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was already in his personal helicopter, delivering aid to the flooded, remote region that was cut off from the rest of humanity.

For the long hours Biffle spent delivering supplies to those who desperately needed help, the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series champion is this year’s recipient of the 2024 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award. The award was presented Friday night during the annual NASCAR Awards Ceremonies at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Presented annually since 1958, the award, named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers, recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.

Biffle’s unselfish efforts as part of Operation Helidrop spearheaded NASCAR’s mobilization to help those who desperately needed food, water, medicine, clothing and housing. One man signaled Biffle for help with a mirror. After multiple attempts, Biffle was able to land his helicopter and provide the supplies the man and his neighbors needed.

This is the first time Biffle has received the award. The other nominees were Wayne Auton, Erik Jones Foundation, Kyle Larson, Grant Lynch, Winston Kelley, Doug Rice and David Wilson.

Myers Brothers Award Winners:
2023 Sherry Pollex; 2022, Justin Marks; 2021, Bob Jenkins; 2020, Jimmie Johnson; 2019, Darrell Waltrip; 2018, Jim France; 2017, Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex; 2016, Betty Jane France; 2015, Darlington Raceway; 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013, Tony Stewart; 2012, Jeff Gordon; 2011, Drs. Joseph and Rose Mattioli; 2010, Jim Hunter; 2009, Barney Hall; 2008, T. Taylor Warren; 2007, Bill France Jr.; 2006, Benny Parsons; 2005, Rusty Wallace; 2004, Kyle and Patti Petty; 2003, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 2002, Mike Helton; 2001, Dale Earnhardt; 2000, Kyle Petty; 1999, Junie Donlavey; 1998, T. Wayne Robertson; 1997, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1996, Rick Hendrick; 1995, TNN: The Nashville Network; 1994, Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 1993, Goody’s Manufacturing Co.; 1992, Richard and Lynda Petty; 1991, Harry Gant; 1990. Dick Beaty; 1989, Bill France Jr.; 1988 Richmond International Raceway; 1987, ESPN; 1986, Hayride 500; 1985, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1984, Charlotte Motor Speedway; 1983, CBS-TV; 1982, MRN; 1981, Junior Johnson; 1980, STP and Champion Spark Plug Co.; 1979, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1978, Busch Beer; 1977, First National City Travelers Checks; 1976, Junior Johnson; 1975, Bill France Sr.; 1974, H. Clay Earles; 1973, Wood Brothers; 1972, Winston Cigarettes; 1971, Richard Petty; 1970, Richard Howard; 1969, David Pearson; 1968, Wood Brothers; 1967, Richard Petty; 1966, Norris Friel; 1965, Ned Jarrett; 1964, Richard Petty; 1963, Marvin Panch; 1962, Hank Schoolfield; 1961, Ned Jarrett; 1960, Russ Catlin; 1959, Lee Petty; 1958, Bob Colvin.

