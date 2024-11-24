Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Elliott, Allgaier and Caruth win Most Popular Driver Awards

By Angie Campbell
The National Motorsports Press Association announced the 2024 Most Popular Driver Awards on Friday evening at the NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center. Fans vote annually to determine the award’s recipients.

Chase Elliott- NASCAR Cup Series

“Thank you to the fans,” Elliott said during the awards banquet. “The fans have meant so much to myself, my career, my family and beyond. When I look at that award, regardless whether I won it tonight or not, I’m grateful for the fans across the country and around the world for what they do for me, but I’ve always looked at it as a little bit of just an opportunity to honor and appreciate the legacy that my family has really set up for me. I think at the end of the day, I’ve always just tried to carry myself and represent that as they would want me to and try to make them proud.

“As I look at my fans and the people that genuinely want to see us do well, I just see a lot of dedication and people that are willing to spend their hard-earned money on T-shirts and hats and to come to the races and support us. I see a lot of that at the race track, and I don’t want anyone to ever think that I take any of that for granted.”

Bill Elliott – 16 times (1984-1988, 1991-2000, 2002)
Dale Earnhardt – 2001
Dale Earnhardt Jr. – 15 times (2003-2017)
Chase Elliott – 7 times (2018-2024)

Justin Allgaier – NASCAR Xfinity Series

It was Allgaier’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series MPD award. He previously won in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 and the 13th straight for JR Motorsports among whose previous winners include Allgaier, Danica Patrick (2012), Regan Smith (2013), Chase Elliott (2014-2015), Elliott Sadler (2011, 2016-2018) and Noah Gragson (2022).

“This is such an incredible honor to win this award,” Allgaier said. “I can’t thank the fans enough for all of their support, and for this No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture team at JR Motorsports who worked so hard all year long to make this championship happen. It means the world to me.”

Rajah Caruth – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Caruth won the Most Popular Driver Award in only his second full-time season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. It was a breakout year for him as he also scored his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March earning him a spot in the series Playoffs this year and finishing in seventh place in the points standings.

Caruth thanked his fans in a video posted by NASCAR from the Banquet Awards.

“What’s up fans? I want to thank you for voting me for Most Popular Driver in the Craftsman Truck Series,” Caruth said. “Appreciate all y’all’s support and we’ll see you in 2025.”

NASCAR will return for the 2025 season with an exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Joe Gibbs Racing shifts half of Cup Series crew chief lineup in 2025

Elliott, Allgaier and Caruth win Most Popular Driver Awards
